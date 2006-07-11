Radiography in Veterinary Technology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416031895, 9781455757435

Radiography in Veterinary Technology

4th Edition

Authors: Lisa Lavin
eBook ISBN: 9781455757435
eBook ISBN: 9781437720129
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th July 2006
Page Count: 400
Description

Written by a veterinary technician for veterinary technicians, students, and veterinary practice application, this concise, step-by-step text will help users consistently produce excellent radiographic images. It covers the physics of radiography, the origin of film artifacts, and positioning and restraint of small, large, avian, and exotic animals. It discusses everything from patient preparation, handling, and positioning to technical evaluation of the finished product.

Key Features

  • 500 illustrations and abundant charts and diagrams
  • Explicit, clear patient positioning guidelines, including where to collimate, anatomical landmarks, drawings of the animal positioned, and the resulting radiograph
  • A radiographic technique chart that shows how to troubleshoot radiographic quality
  • Boxed outlines that provide a concise, ready reference regarding technique in the section on special radiographic procedures
  • A guide to quality control (including tests)
  • A special procedure guide, including how to use contrast media
  • A chart on how to develop a technique guide
  • Chapter outlines, glossaries, and references
  • Case studies that illustrate artifacts
  • Key points and review questions follow every chapter

Table of Contents

Part One Radiographic Theory and Equipment

1. X-ray production

2. Anatomy of the x-ray machine

3. Radiation safety

4. Exposure factors

5. Radiographic quality

6. Image receptors

7. Film processing

8. Radiographic technique evaluation

9. Developing a technique chart

10. Quality assurance/quality control

11. Technical artifacts and errors: case studies



Part Two Radiographic Positioning

12. General principles of positioning

13. Small animal forelimb

14. Small animal pelvis and hind limb

15. Small animal skull

16. Small animal spine

17. Small animal soft tissue

18. Special procedures

19. Large animal radiography

20. Avian and exotic radiography

21. Alternative imaging technologies

22. Digital veterinary radiography NEW!

About the Author

Lisa Lavin

