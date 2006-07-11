Radiography in Veterinary Technology
4th Edition
Authors: Lisa Lavin
eBook ISBN: 9781455757435
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th July 2006
Page Count: 400
Description
Written by a veterinary technician for veterinary technicians, students, and veterinary practice application, this concise, step-by-step text will help users consistently produce excellent radiographic images. It covers the physics of radiography, the origin of film artifacts, and positioning and restraint of small, large, avian, and exotic animals. It discusses everything from patient preparation, handling, and positioning to technical evaluation of the finished product.
Key Features
- 500 illustrations and abundant charts and diagrams
- Explicit, clear patient positioning guidelines, including where to collimate, anatomical landmarks, drawings of the animal positioned, and the resulting radiograph
- A radiographic technique chart that shows how to troubleshoot radiographic quality
- Boxed outlines that provide a concise, ready reference regarding technique in the section on special radiographic procedures
- A guide to quality control (including tests)
- A special procedure guide, including how to use contrast media
- A chart on how to develop a technique guide
- Chapter outlines, glossaries, and references
- Case studies that illustrate artifacts
- Key points and review questions follow every chapter
Table of Contents
Part One Radiographic Theory and Equipment
1. X-ray production
2. Anatomy of the x-ray machine
3. Radiation safety
4. Exposure factors
5. Radiographic quality
6. Image receptors
7. Film processing
8. Radiographic technique evaluation
9. Developing a technique chart
10. Quality assurance/quality control
11. Technical artifacts and errors: case studies
Part Two Radiographic Positioning
12. General principles of positioning
13. Small animal forelimb
14. Small animal pelvis and hind limb
15. Small animal skull
16. Small animal spine
17. Small animal soft tissue
18. Special procedures
19. Large animal radiography
20. Avian and exotic radiography
21. Alternative imaging technologies
22. Digital veterinary radiography NEW!
Details
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
About the Author
Lisa Lavin
