Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
4th Edition
The ONLY textbook written for limited radiography students, this book makes it easy to understand and perform basic procedures. It incorporates all the subjects mandated by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) curriculum, so you will be thoroughly prepared for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam. Coverage includes the latest information on x-ray science and techniques, processing, radiation safety, radiographic anatomy, patient care, and pathology, along with step-by-step instructions for positioning.
- Thorough preparation for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam and clinical practice is a key focus of this title.
- Concise coverage incorporates all of the content mandated by the ASRT Core Curriculum for Limited X-ray Machine Operators.
- The latest information on state licensure and limited radiography terminology ensures you understand the role of the limited practitioner.
- Topics include x-ray science and techniques; radiation safety; radiographic anatomy, pathology, and positioning of upper and lower extremities, spine, chest and head; patient care; and ancillary clinical skills.
- Over 1,000 anatomy illustrations, positioning photos, and x-rays teach anatomy and demonstrate patient positioning and the resulting x-rays in detail.
- Math and radiologic physics concepts are presented in a easy-to-follow way.
- Bone densitometry chapter provides all the information needed to perform bone densitometry exams and to pass the ARRT bone densitometry certification exam.
- Step-by-step instructions for positioning the patient for the radiographic procedures performed by limited operators.
- Role of the Limited X-Ray Machine Operator
- Introduction to Radiographic Equipment
- Basic Mathematics
- Basic Physics of Radiography
- X-Ray Production
- X-Ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management
- Principles of Exposure and Image Quality
- Digital Image Receptor Systems
- Scatter Radiation and Its Control
- Formulating X-Ray Techniques
- Radiobiology and Radiation Safety
- Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
- Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle
- Lower Extremity and Pelvis
- Spine
- Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen
- Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
- Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients
- Film Critique
- Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism
- Safety and Infection Control
- Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations
- Medications and Their Administration
- Medical Laboratory Skills
- Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis
- Bone Densitometry
- State Licensing Agencies for Radiography
- American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics
- Solutions to Practice problems in Chapter 23
- Sample Manual X-Ray Technique Chart
- Optimum Kilovoltage Ranges
- mAs Table
- Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-Ray Exposure
- Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems
- X-Ray Darkroom and Film Processing
- Usual Projections for Examinations
- Critique for Sample Radiographs from Chapter 19
- Charting Terms and Abbreviations
- Task Inventory for Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography
- 656
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- 6th December 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455740888
- 9780323292566
Bruce Long
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR
"This is a very well put together book with lots of clear illustrations and photographs. It adequately covers the essentials of radiographic practice...Overall, this is a book that students might find useful to dip into in order to clarify issues; educators might find it a useful resource and the small 'limited' practice could easily find it to be a blessing. I liked the book so much that we ae ordering copies for our library, and I will be recommending it to students from the start of the next academic year."
RAD, June 2013