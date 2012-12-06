Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455740772, 9781455740888

Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice

4th Edition

Authors: Bruce Long Eugene Frank Ruth Ann Ehrlich
eBook ISBN: 9781455740888
eBook ISBN: 9780323292566
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2012
Page Count: 656
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The ONLY textbook written for limited radiography students, this book makes it easy to understand and perform basic procedures. It incorporates all the subjects mandated by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) curriculum, so you will be thoroughly prepared for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam. Coverage includes the latest information on x-ray science and techniques, processing, radiation safety, radiographic anatomy, patient care, and pathology, along with step-by-step instructions for positioning.

Key Features

  • Thorough preparation for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam and clinical practice is a key focus of this title.
  • Concise coverage incorporates all of the content mandated by the ASRT Core Curriculum for Limited X-ray Machine Operators.
  • The latest information on state licensure and limited radiography terminology ensures you understand the role of the limited practitioner.
  • Topics include x-ray science and techniques; radiation safety; radiographic anatomy, pathology, and positioning of upper and lower extremities, spine, chest and head; patient care; and ancillary clinical skills.
  • Over 1,000 anatomy illustrations, positioning photos, and x-rays teach anatomy and demonstrate patient positioning and the resulting x-rays in detail.
  • Math and radiologic physics concepts are presented in a easy-to-follow way.
  • Bone densitometry chapter provides all the information needed to perform bone densitometry exams and to pass the ARRT bone densitometry certification exam.
  • Step-by-step instructions for positioning the patient for the radiographic procedures performed by limited operators.

Table of Contents

  1. Role of the Limited X-Ray Machine Operator

  2. Introduction to Radiographic Equipment

  3. Basic Mathematics

  4. Basic Physics of Radiography

  5. X-Ray Production

  6. X-Ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management

  7. Principles of Exposure and Image Quality

  8. Digital Image Receptor Systems

  9. Scatter Radiation and Its Control

  10. Formulating X-Ray Techniques

  11. Radiobiology and Radiation Safety

  12. Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology

  13. Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle

  14. Lower Extremity and Pelvis

  15. Spine

  16. Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen

  17. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses

  18. Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients

  19. Film Critique

  20. Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism

  21. Safety and Infection Control

  22. Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations

  23. Medications and Their Administration

  24. Medical Laboratory Skills

  25. Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis

  26. Bone Densitometry

Appendices

  1. State Licensing Agencies for Radiography

  2. American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics

  3. Solutions to Practice problems in Chapter 23

  4. Sample Manual X-Ray Technique Chart

  5. Optimum Kilovoltage Ranges

  6. mAs Table

  7. Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-Ray Exposure

  8. Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems

  9. X-Ray Darkroom and Film Processing

  10. Usual Projections for Examinations

  11. Critique for Sample Radiographs from Chapter 19

  12. Charting Terms and Abbreviations

  13. Task Inventory for Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography

Illustration Credits

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455740888
eBook ISBN:
9780323292566

About the Author

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Eugene Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Ruth Ann Ehrlich

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR

Reviews

"This is a very well put together book with lots of clear illustrations and photographs. It adequately covers the essentials of radiographic practice...Overall, this is a book that students might find useful to dip into in order to clarify issues; educators might find it a useful resource and the small 'limited' practice could easily find it to be a blessing. I liked the book so much that we ae ordering copies for our library, and I will be recommending it to students from the start of the next academic year."

RAD, June 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.