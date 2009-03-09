Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
3rd Edition
Description
Master the essentials of basic radiographic procedures and understand your role as a limited practitioner. Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice, Third Edition, covers all the content areas mandated by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) curriculum, including x-ray technology and techniques, anatomy, pathology and positioning, radiation safety, patient care, and other clinical skills you may be required to perform. This easy-to-read text will help you prepare for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) Limited Scope Exam and build a foundation for success in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Concise coverage of all content mandated by the ASRT Core Curriculum for Limited X-ray Machine Operators and the ARRT Limited Scope Exam
- Step-by-step, easy-to-understand instructions for positioning the patient
- More than 1,000 anatomy illustrations, positioning photos, and x-rays
- Newest information from the ASRT on limited radiography terminology and each state’s requirements for licensure
- Standardized anatomy and positioning terminology
- Simplified physics and math concepts
- Learning objectives, key terms, glossary, and summaries in each chapter
- Workbook with exercises to review and reinforce your knowledge (available separately)
Table of Contents
Part 1 - Introduction to Limited Radiography
Chapter 1 - Role of the Limited X-ray Machine Operator
Chapter 2 - Introduction to Radiographic Equipment
Chapter 3 - Basic Mathematics for Limited Operators
Part 2 - X-Ray Science
Chapter 4 - Basic Physics for Radiography
Chapter 5 - X-ray Production
Chapter 6 - X-ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management
Chapter 7 - Principles of Exposure and Image Quality
Chapter 8 - Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems
Chapter 9 - Digital Image Receptor Systems
Chapter 10 - X-ray Darkroom and Film Processing
Chapter 11 - Scatter Radiation and Its Control
Chapter 12 - Formulating X-ray Techniques
Chapter 13 - Radiobiology and Radiation Safety
Part 3 - Radiographic Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
Chapter 14 - Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
Chapter 15 - Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle
Chapter 16 - Lower Extremity and Pelvis
Chapter 17 - Spine
Chapter 18 - Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen
Chapter 19 - Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
Chapter 20 - Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients
Chapter 21 - Film Critique
Part 4 - Professionalism and Patient Care
Chapter 22 - Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism
Chapter 23 - Safety and Infection Control
Chapter 24 - Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations
Part 5 - Ancillary Clinical Skills
Chapter 25 – Medications and Their Administration
Chapter 26 – Medical Laboratory Skills
Chapter 27 – Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis
Chapter 28 – Bone Densitometry – NEW!
Appendices
Appendix A - State Licensing Information and Addresses
Appendix B - Sample Manual X-ray Technique Charts
Appendix C - Optimum Kilovoltage (kVp) Ranges
Appendix D - mAs Table
Appendix E - Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-ray Exposure
Appendix F - Usual Projections for Basic Examinations
Appendix G - Critique of Sample Images from Chapter 20
Appendix H - The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics
Appendix I - Charting Terms and Abbreviations
Appendix J - Solutions to Practice Problems in Chapter 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069195
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR