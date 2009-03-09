Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice

Part 1 - Introduction to Limited Radiography



Chapter 1 - Role of the Limited X-ray Machine Operator



Chapter 2 - Introduction to Radiographic Equipment



Chapter 3 - Basic Mathematics for Limited Operators





Part 2 - X-Ray Science



Chapter 4 - Basic Physics for Radiography



Chapter 5 - X-ray Production



Chapter 6 - X-ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management



Chapter 7 - Principles of Exposure and Image Quality



Chapter 8 - Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems



Chapter 9 - Digital Image Receptor Systems



Chapter 10 - X-ray Darkroom and Film Processing



Chapter 11 - Scatter Radiation and Its Control



Chapter 12 - Formulating X-ray Techniques



Chapter 13 - Radiobiology and Radiation Safety





Part 3 - Radiographic Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology



Chapter 14 - Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology



Chapter 15 - Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle



Chapter 16 - Lower Extremity and Pelvis



Chapter 17 - Spine



Chapter 18 - Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen



Chapter 19 - Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses



Chapter 20 - Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients



Chapter 21 - Film Critique





Part 4 - Professionalism and Patient Care



Chapter 22 - Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism



Chapter 23 - Safety and Infection Control



Chapter 24 - Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations





Part 5 - Ancillary Clinical Skills



Chapter 25 – Medications and Their Administration



Chapter 26 – Medical Laboratory Skills



Chapter 27 – Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis



Chapter 28 – Bone Densitometry – NEW!





Appendices



Appendix A - State Licensing Information and Addresses



Appendix B - Sample Manual X-ray Technique Charts



Appendix C - Optimum Kilovoltage (kVp) Ranges



Appendix D - mAs Table



Appendix E - Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-ray Exposure



Appendix F - Usual Projections for Basic Examinations



Appendix G - Critique of Sample Images from Chapter 20



Appendix H - The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics



Appendix I - Charting Terms and Abbreviations



Appendix J - Solutions to Practice Problems in Chapter 3