Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416057635, 9781416069195

Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice

3rd Edition

Authors: Bruce Long Eugene Frank Ruth Ann Ehrlich Bruce Long Eugene Frank Ruth Ann Ehrlich
eBook ISBN: 9781416069195
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2009
Page Count: 656
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Master the essentials of basic radiographic procedures and understand your role as a limited practitioner. Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice, Third Edition, covers all the content areas mandated by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) curriculum, including x-ray technology and techniques, anatomy, pathology and positioning, radiation safety, patient care, and other clinical skills you may be required to perform. This easy-to-read text will help you prepare for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) Limited Scope Exam and build a foundation for success in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Concise coverage of all content mandated by the ASRT Core Curriculum for Limited X-ray Machine Operators and the ARRT Limited Scope Exam
  • Step-by-step, easy-to-understand instructions for positioning the patient
  • More than 1,000 anatomy illustrations, positioning photos, and x-rays
  • Newest information from the ASRT on limited radiography terminology and each state’s requirements for licensure
  • Standardized anatomy and positioning terminology
  • Simplified physics and math concepts
  • Learning objectives, key terms, glossary, and summaries in each chapter
  • Workbook with exercises to review and reinforce your knowledge (available separately)

Table of Contents

Part 1 - Introduction to Limited Radiography

Chapter 1 - Role of the Limited X-ray Machine Operator

Chapter 2 - Introduction to Radiographic Equipment

Chapter 3 - Basic Mathematics for Limited Operators


Part 2 - X-Ray Science

Chapter 4 - Basic Physics for Radiography

Chapter 5 - X-ray Production

Chapter 6 - X-ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management

Chapter 7 - Principles of Exposure and Image Quality

Chapter 8 - Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems

Chapter 9 - Digital Image Receptor Systems

Chapter 10 - X-ray Darkroom and Film Processing

Chapter 11 - Scatter Radiation and Its Control

Chapter 12 - Formulating X-ray Techniques

Chapter 13 - Radiobiology and Radiation Safety


Part 3 - Radiographic Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology

Chapter 14 - Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology

Chapter 15 - Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle

Chapter 16 - Lower Extremity and Pelvis

Chapter 17 - Spine

Chapter 18 - Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen

Chapter 19 - Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses

Chapter 20 - Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients

Chapter 21 - Film Critique


Part 4 - Professionalism and Patient Care

Chapter 22 - Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism

Chapter 23 - Safety and Infection Control

Chapter 24 - Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations


Part 5 - Ancillary Clinical Skills

Chapter 25 – Medications and Their Administration

Chapter 26 – Medical Laboratory Skills

Chapter 27 – Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis

Chapter 28 – Bone Densitometry – NEW!


Appendices

Appendix A - State Licensing Information and Addresses

Appendix B - Sample Manual X-ray Technique Charts

Appendix C - Optimum Kilovoltage (kVp) Ranges

Appendix D - mAs Table

Appendix E - Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-ray Exposure

Appendix F - Usual Projections for Basic Examinations

Appendix G - Critique of Sample Images from Chapter 20

Appendix H - The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics

Appendix I - Charting Terms and Abbreviations

Appendix J - Solutions to Practice Problems in Chapter 3

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416069195

About the Author

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Eugene Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Ruth Ann Ehrlich

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Eugene Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Ruth Ann Ehrlich

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.