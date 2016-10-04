Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
5th Edition
Description
Written exclusively for limited radiography students, Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice, 5th Edition makes it easy to learn and perform basic procedures. This edition has been revised to improve information clarity and reflect changes in practice. It incorporates all the subjects mandated by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) curriculum, so you will be thoroughly prepared for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam. Coverage includes the latest information on x-ray science and techniques, processing, radiation safety, radiographic anatomy, patient care, and pathology, along with updated step-by-step instructions for positioning and procedures.
Key Features
- Concise coverage thoroughly prepares you for the ARRT Limited Scope Exam and clinical practice with the latest on x-ray science and techniques, radiation safety, radiographic anatomy, pathology, patient care, ancillary clinical skills, and positioning of upper and lower extremities, spine, chest and head.
- Step-by-step instructions provide guidance on how to position patients for radiographic procedures performed by limited operators.
- The latest information on state licensure and limited radiography terminology ensures that you understand the role of the limited practitioner.
- Math and radiologic physics concepts are presented at an easy-to-understand level.
- Chapter on Bone Densitometry provides all the information you need to know to for the ARRT exam and clinical practice.
Table of Contents
1. Role of the Limited X-ray Machine Operator
2. Introduction to Radiographic Equipment
3. Basic Mathematics for Limited Operators
4. Basic Physics for Radiography
5. X-ray Production
6. X-ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management
7. Principles of Exposure and Image Quality
8. Digital Imaging
9. Scatter Radiation and Its Control
10. Formulating X-ray Techniques
11. Radiobiology and Radiation Safety
12. Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
13. Upper Limb and Shoulder Girdle
14. Lower Limb and Pelvis
15. Spine
16. Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen
17. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
18. Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients
19. Image Evaluation
20. Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism
21. Safety and Infection Control
22. Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations
23. Medications and Their Administration
24. Medical Laboratory Skills
25. Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis
26. Bone Densitometry
Appendices
A. State Licensure Information
B. The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Rules of Ethics
C. Solutions to Practice Problems in Chapter 3
D. Sample Manual X-ray Technique Charts
E. Optimum Kilovoltage (kVp) Ranges
F. Milliampere-seconds (mAs) Table
G. Nomogram for Determining Patient Skin Dose from X-ray Exposure
H. Screen/Film Image Receptor Systems
I. X-ray Darkroom and Film Processing
J. Usual Projections for Routine Examinations
K. Evaluation of Sample Images from Chapter 19
L. Charting Terms and Abbreviations
M. Task Inventory for Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 4th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323356237
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473767
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473781
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473804
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR