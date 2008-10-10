Radiography and Radiology for Dental Care Professionals
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this successful textbook offers support for learners and continues to provide a significant reference text suitable for all Dental Care Professionals. Offering a clear, easy-to-follow, comprehensive account of all aspects of dental radiography essential to this group of professionals, this book is an important resource that renders it essential reading, particularly for those undertaking examinations in Dental Radiography.
Key Features
- Presents the subject in an accessible format - highly illustrated, with short paragraphs, bulleted lists and flow diagrams
- Clear line diagrams help readers learn to interpret the radiographs
- Contains what the dental care professional needs to know and no more, i.e. basic principles of background science, practical details of radiography and an elementary account of radiological interpretation
- Written by the best known UK textbook author in the subject area, who has been heavily involved in the British Dental Association's highly successful on-line course in dental radiography dental nurses
Table of Contents
PART 1 INTRODUCTION
The radiographic image
PART 2 RADIATION PHYSICS AND EQUIPMENT
The production, properties and interaction of X-rays
Dose units and dosimetry
The biological effects and risks associated with X-rays
Dental X-ray generating equipment, image receptors and image processing
PART 3 RADIATION PROTECTION
Radiation protection
PART 4 RADIOGRAPHY
Dental radiography – general patient considerations including control of infection
Periapical radiography
Bitewing radiography
Occlusal radiography
Oblique lateral radiography
Cephalometric radiography
Panoramic radiography (dental panoramic tomography)
Radiographic assessment and localization of unerupted maxillary canines
The quality of radiographic images and quality assurance
Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT)
PART 5 RADIOLOGY
Introduction to radiological interpretation
Dental caries and the assessment of restorations
The periapical tissues
The periodontal tissues and periodontal disease
Implant assessment
Atlas of diseases and abnormalities affecting the jaws
Bibliography and suggested reading.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 10th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047992
About the Author
Eric Whaites
Eric Whaites heads up the Unit of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiological Imaging at King’s College London Dental Institute based at Guy’s Hospital in London as a Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant. He qualified from Guy's Hospital Dental School in 1978. Following a couple of years in general dental practice, he returned to Guy’s in 1981 and the following year obtained his Fellowship in Dental Surgery (FDS) from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, in 1984 he obtained his MSc in Dental Radiology from the University of London and in 1990 obtained his Diploma in Dental Radiology (DDR) from the Royal College of Radiologists. Eric was awarded his Fellowship (FRCR) without examination by the Royal College of Radiologists in 2002 and the following year was awarded FDS ad eundem by the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Eric is registered on the General Dental Council’s specialist list for Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology. He is a former President of the British Society of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (BSDMFR), former President of the European Academy of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (EADMFR), former member of the DDR Examining Board of the Royal College of Radiologists and former Regional Adviser on Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology to the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Eric is a well known national and international lecturer on all aspects of dental and maxillofacial radiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology, Head of the Unit of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiological Imaging, King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s, King’s College and St Thomas’ Hospitals, London, UK