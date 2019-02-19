Radiographie et radiologie dentaires
1st Edition
Description
Cet ouvrage, référence internationale bien connue, propose une synthèse des connaissances indispensables en radiologie et radiographie dentaires, de la prise de clichés dans les meilleures conditions jusqu’à leurs interprétations. L’objectif est de proposer une information claire et pratique. Il intègre les dernières nouveautés à connaitre, la tomographie volumique numérisée à faisceau conique (ou Cone Beam CT) notamment. Avec plus de 1100 clichés et une rédaction pratique et accessible, ce livre est l’outil indispensable à tous les étudiants et chirurgiens-dentistes en activité. La traduction et l’adaptation aux spécificités françaises a été réalisée par le Dr Patrick Rouas, Docteur en chirurgie-dentaire, Maître de Conférences des Universités, Chercheur Permanent au laboratoire PACEA, UMR 5199 (Université de Bordeaux), et Praticien Hospitalier (CHU de Bordeaux).
Table of Contents
introduction Chapitre 1 Image radiographique Chapitre 2 Production, propriétés et interactions des rayons X Chapitre 3 Équipements dentaires générateurs de rayons X Chapitre 4 Récepteurs d’image Chapitre 5 Traitement des images Chapitre 6 Rayonnements ionisants, dosimétrie et radioprotection Chapitre 7 Effets biologiques associés aux rayons X, risques et radioprotection pratique Chapitre 8 Radiographie dentaire – considérations générales concernant le patient incluant le contrôle de l’infection Chapitre 9 Radiographie péri-apicale Chapitre 10 Radiographie rétro-coronaire Chapitre 11 Radiographies occlusales Chapitre 12 Radiographies en incidence latérale oblique Chapitre 13 Radiographies crâniennes et maxillo-faciales Chapitre 14 Téléradiographie Chapitre 15 Tomographie et radiographie panoramique Chapitre 16 Tomographie volumique numérisée à faisceau conique ou cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) Chapitre 17 Qualité des images radiographiques et assurance qualité Chapitre 18 Modalités d’imagerie spécialisée et alternative Chapitre 19 Introduction à l’interprétation radiologique Chapitre 20 Lésions carieuses et évaluation des restaurations Chapitre 21 Tissus péri-apicaux Chapitre 22 Tissus parodontaux et maladie parodontale Chapitre 23 Évaluation implantaire Chapitre 24 Anomalies du développement Chapitre 25 Diagnostic différentiel radiologique – description d’une lésion Chapitre 26 Diagnostic différentiel des lésions radioclaires des os maxillaires et de la mandibule Chapitre 27 Diagnostic différentiel de lésions de radio-opacité variable dans les os maxillaires ou dans la mandibule Chapitre 28 Maladies osseuses d’importance radiologique Chapitre 29 Traumatismes dentaires et du squelette facial Chapitre 30 Articulation temporo-mandibulaire Chapitre 31Sinus maxillaires Chapitre 32 Glandes salivaires
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- French
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Masson 2019
- Published:
- 19th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Masson
- eBook ISBN:
- 9782294748660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9782294743528
About the Author
Nicholas Drage
Nicholas Drage is a Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology at the University Dental Hospital in Cardiff. He qualified from Guy's Dental School in 1989 and, after a year in general dental practice, spent four years in junior hospital posts in various specialities including oral and maxillofacial surgery obtaining his Fellowship in Dental Surgery (FDS) from the Royal College of Surgeons of England in 1994. He worked in the Unit of Dental Radiology at Guy’s Hospital for seven years from 1995-2002, firstly as a specialist registrar and then as a lecturer. He obtained his Diploma in Dental Radiology from the Royal College of Radiologists in 1997. Nicholas is registered on the General Dental Council’s specialist list for Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology, has headed up the Unit of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology within the University Dental Hospital in Cardiff since 2002 and is currently a member of the Diploma in Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (DDMFR) Examining Board of the Royal College of Radiologists. He is responsible for teaching the BDS dental imaging course and lectures on a number of additional post-graduate radiological and radiation protection courses across the UK. He is President–elect of the British Society of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (BSDMFR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology, University Dental Hospital, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK
Eric Whaites
Eric Whaites heads up the Unit of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiological Imaging at King’s College London Dental Institute based at Guy’s Hospital in London as a Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant. He qualified from Guy's Hospital Dental School in 1978. Following a couple of years in general dental practice, he returned to Guy’s in 1981 and the following year obtained his Fellowship in Dental Surgery (FDS) from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, in 1984 he obtained his MSc in Dental Radiology from the University of London and in 1990 obtained his Diploma in Dental Radiology (DDR) from the Royal College of Radiologists. Eric was awarded his Fellowship (FRCR) without examination by the Royal College of Radiologists in 2002 and the following year was awarded FDS ad eundem by the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Eric is registered on the General Dental Council’s specialist list for Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology. He is a former President of the British Society of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (BSDMFR), former President of the European Academy of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology (EADMFR), former member of the DDR Examining Board of the Royal College of Radiologists and former Regional Adviser on Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology to the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Eric is a well known national and international lecturer on all aspects of dental and maxillofacial radiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology, Head of the Unit of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiological Imaging, King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s, King’s College and St Thomas’ Hospitals, London, UK