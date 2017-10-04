Radiographic Pathology for Technologists
7th Edition
Description
Using an essentials approach, Radiographic Pathology for Technologists, 7th Edition concisely covers the injuries and abnormalities most frequently encountered in practice. This new edition has been updated to reflect the latest ACR appropriateness criteria and ASRT curriculum guidelines. It also features background discussions of key anatomy and physiology principles, along with imaging considerations for each disease categorized by type followed by a description of its radiographic appearance, signs and symptoms, and treatment.
Key Features
- Essential level of coverage presents approximately 150 injuries and abnormalities most frequently diagnosed using medical imaging.
- Summary tables at the end of each chapter list pathologies covered and the preferred imaging modalities for diagnosis.
- Correlative and differential diagnosis discussions explain the diagnostic process and demonstrate the importance of high quality images.
- Chapter outlines and objectives, key terms, and multiple choice and discussion questions for each chapter with answers provided in the back of the text highlight the most important concepts within each chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Pathology
2. The Skeletal System
3. The Respiratory System
4. The Cardiovascular System
5. The Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System
6. The Hepatobiliary System
7. The Urinary System
8. The Central Nervous System
9. The Hemopoietic System
10. The Reproductive System
11. The Endocrine System
12. Traumatic Disease
Glossary
Image Credits and Courtesies
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 4th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323416320
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323675765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544122
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544115
About the Author
Nina Kowalczyk
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor/RA Clinical Coordinator, Radiologic Sciences and Therapy Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH