Radiographic Pathology for Technologists - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323416320, 9780323544122

Radiographic Pathology for Technologists

7th Edition

Authors: Nina Kowalczyk
Paperback ISBN: 9780323416320
Paperback ISBN: 9780323675765
eBook ISBN: 9780323544122
eBook ISBN: 9780323544115
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th October 2017
Page Count: 472
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using an essentials approach, Radiographic Pathology for Technologists, 7th Edition concisely covers the injuries and abnormalities most frequently encountered in practice. This new edition has been updated to reflect the latest ACR appropriateness criteria and ASRT curriculum guidelines. It also features background discussions of key anatomy and physiology principles, along with imaging considerations for each disease categorized by type followed by a description of its radiographic appearance, signs and symptoms, and treatment.

Key Features

  • Essential level of coverage presents approximately 150 injuries and abnormalities most frequently diagnosed using medical imaging.
  • Summary tables at the end of each chapter list pathologies covered and the preferred imaging modalities for diagnosis.
  • Correlative and differential diagnosis discussions explain the diagnostic process and demonstrate the importance of high quality images.
  • Chapter outlines and objectives, key terms, and multiple choice and discussion questions for each chapter with answers provided in the back of the text highlight the most important concepts within each chapter.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Pathology
2. The Skeletal System
3. The Respiratory System
4. The Cardiovascular System
5. The Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System
6. The Hepatobiliary System
7. The Urinary System
8. The Central Nervous System
9. The Hemopoietic System
10. The Reproductive System
11. The Endocrine System
12. Traumatic Disease

Glossary
Image Credits and Courtesies
Bibliography
Index

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323416320
Paperback ISBN:
9780323675765
eBook ISBN:
9780323544122
eBook ISBN:
9780323544115

About the Author

Nina Kowalczyk

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor/RA Clinical Coordinator, Radiologic Sciences and Therapy Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.