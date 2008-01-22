Radiographic Pathology for Technologists - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323048873, 9780323063302

Radiographic Pathology for Technologists

5th Edition

Authors: Nina Kowalczyk Nina Kowalczyk James Mace
eBook ISBN: 9780323063302
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd January 2008
Page Count: 448
Description

Radiographic Pathology for Technologists, 5th Edition concisely presents the indispensable information on pathologic processes you need on a daily basis, with detailed coverage of 150 of the most commonly diagnosed injuries and abnormalities. Each chapter begins with an explanation of anatomy and physiology. Imaging considerations for each disease are categorized by type and followed by a description of its radiographic appearance, signs and symptoms, and treatment. Plus, the most current information on the latest imaging technologies including 3-D reconstructions, molecular imaging, and more, are included.

Key Features

  • Summary tables at the end of each chapter list pathologies with the preferred imaging modality for each.
  • UNIQUE! Discussions of correlative and differential diagnoses explain the role of high-quality images in the diagnostic process.
  • Trauma chapter emphasizes the multi-system implications of traumatic injuries.
  • Chapter outlines, objectives, and key terms highlight the most important concepts within the chapter.
  • Multiple-choice and discussion questions at the end of each chapter, with answers in the appendix, provide an opportunity to assess your learning.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Pathology
    2. The Skeletal System
    3. The Respiratory System
    4. The Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System
    5. The Hepatobiliary System
    6. The Urinary System
    7. The Central Nervous System
    8. The Cardiovascular System
    9. The Hemopoietic System
    10. The Reproductive System
    11. The Endocrine System—NEW!
    12. Traumatic Disease

    Answer Key
    Glossary
    Image Credits and Courtesies
    Bibliography
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323063302

About the Author

Nina Kowalczyk

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor/RA Clinical Coordinator, Radiologic Sciences and Therapy Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

James Mace

Affiliations and Expertise

PACS Specialist, Medical IT, Philips Medical Systems, Powell, OH, USA

