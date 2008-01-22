Radiographic Pathology for Technologists
5th Edition
Radiographic Pathology for Technologists, 5th Edition concisely presents the indispensable information on pathologic processes you need on a daily basis, with detailed coverage of 150 of the most commonly diagnosed injuries and abnormalities. Each chapter begins with an explanation of anatomy and physiology. Imaging considerations for each disease are categorized by type and followed by a description of its radiographic appearance, signs and symptoms, and treatment. Plus, the most current information on the latest imaging technologies including 3-D reconstructions, molecular imaging, and more, are included.
- Summary tables at the end of each chapter list pathologies with the preferred imaging modality for each.
- UNIQUE! Discussions of correlative and differential diagnoses explain the role of high-quality images in the diagnostic process.
- Trauma chapter emphasizes the multi-system implications of traumatic injuries.
- Chapter outlines, objectives, and key terms highlight the most important concepts within the chapter.
- Multiple-choice and discussion questions at the end of each chapter, with answers in the appendix, provide an opportunity to assess your learning.
- Introduction to Pathology
2. The Skeletal System
3. The Respiratory System
4. The Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System
5. The Hepatobiliary System
6. The Urinary System
7. The Central Nervous System
8. The Cardiovascular System
9. The Hemopoietic System
10. The Reproductive System
11. The Endocrine System—NEW!
12. Traumatic Disease
Answer Key
Glossary
Image Credits and Courtesies
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 22nd January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323063302
Nina Kowalczyk
Assistant Professor/RA Clinical Coordinator, Radiologic Sciences and Therapy Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
James Mace
PACS Specialist, Medical IT, Philips Medical Systems, Powell, OH, USA