Radiographic Pathology for Technologists, 5th Edition concisely presents the indispensable information on pathologic processes you need on a daily basis, with detailed coverage of 150 of the most commonly diagnosed injuries and abnormalities. Each chapter begins with an explanation of anatomy and physiology. Imaging considerations for each disease are categorized by type and followed by a description of its radiographic appearance, signs and symptoms, and treatment. Plus, the most current information on the latest imaging technologies including 3-D reconstructions, molecular imaging, and more, are included.