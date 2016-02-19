Radiographic Interpretation for the Dental Hygienist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721637044

Radiographic Interpretation for the Dental Hygienist

1st Edition

Authors: Joen Iannucci Laura Lind
Paperback ISBN: 9780721637044
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 1993
Page Count: 208
Description

This highly organized textbook provides the reader with a comprehensive reference source on the interpretation of dental radiographs. Includes such features as a logical step-by-step approach to interpretation, excellent illustrations, numerous line drawings as well as outstanding radiograph reproductions, and quiz questions, key words, and objectives in every chapter. Unique chapters on the importance of dental radiographs and interpretation, descriptive terminology, periodontal disease, and caries are included.

Details

About the Author

Joen Iannucci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Laura Lind

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Section of Primary Care/Oral Radiology Group, The Ohio State University, College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH

