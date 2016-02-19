Radiographic Interpretation for the Dental Hygienist
1st Edition
Description
This highly organized textbook provides the reader with a comprehensive reference source on the interpretation of dental radiographs. Includes such features as a logical step-by-step approach to interpretation, excellent illustrations, numerous line drawings as well as outstanding radiograph reproductions, and quiz questions, key words, and objectives in every chapter. Unique chapters on the importance of dental radiographs and interpretation, descriptive terminology, periodontal disease, and caries are included.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1993
- Published:
- 6th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721637044
About the Author
Joen Iannucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Laura Lind
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Section of Primary Care/Oral Radiology Group, The Ohio State University, College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH