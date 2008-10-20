Radiographic Imaging for the Dental Team - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416060048, 9781416064206

Radiographic Imaging for the Dental Team

4th Edition

Authors: Dale Miles Margot Van Dis Gail Williamson Catherine Jensen
Paperback ISBN: 9781416060048
eBook ISBN: 9781416064206
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th October 2008
Page Count: 352
Description

Fully revised and up to date, the 4th edition of this trusted, all-in-one work-text helps you effectively acquire, process, and review dental radiographs and ensure successful patient outcomes. Learn and apply essential imaging techniques with ease while staying up-to-date on the latest technology and the most current practices in dental radiography. Concise, easy-to-read chapters detail the complete spectrum of radiographic imaging, supported by valuable review material to help you solidify your understanding of key concepts and prepare for professional success!

Key Features

  • Study questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your knowledge and identify areas requiring further review.
  • Glossary of radiographic terms presents essential terms and definitions in one convenient place.

Table of Contents

  1. Intraoral Imaging Techniques

    2. Image Processing and Quality Assurance

    3. Film Mounting and Normal Radiographic Anatomy

    4. X Ray Properties and the Generation of X Rays

    5. Radiation Biology and Protection

    6. Image Characteristics

    7. Digital Imaging

    8. Panoramic Imaging

    9. Technique/Processing Errors and Troubleshooting

    10. Accessory Radiographic Techniques and Patient Management

    11. Extraoral, Specialized, and Implant Imaging

    12. Basics of Interpretation: Normal versus Abnormal and Common Radiographic Presentation of Lesions

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781416060048
eBook ISBN:
9781416064206

About the Author

Dale Miles

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health

Margot Van Dis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Education and Student Affairs, Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN

Gail Williamson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Oral Surgery, Medicine and Pathology, Indiana University, School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN

Catherine Jensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Director, Southern Illinois Mobile X-Ray Company, Makanda, IL

Reviews

"The book is clearly written...there is much to commend this book for those involved with dental radiography."
Dental Update, 2009

