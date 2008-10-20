Radiographic Imaging for the Dental Team
4th Edition
Description
Fully revised and up to date, the 4th edition of this trusted, all-in-one work-text helps you effectively acquire, process, and review dental radiographs and ensure successful patient outcomes. Learn and apply essential imaging techniques with ease while staying up-to-date on the latest technology and the most current practices in dental radiography. Concise, easy-to-read chapters detail the complete spectrum of radiographic imaging, supported by valuable review material to help you solidify your understanding of key concepts and prepare for professional success!
Key Features
- Study questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your knowledge and identify areas requiring further review.
- Glossary of radiographic terms presents essential terms and definitions in one convenient place.
Table of Contents
- Intraoral Imaging Techniques
2. Image Processing and Quality Assurance
3. Film Mounting and Normal Radiographic Anatomy
4. X Ray Properties and the Generation of X Rays
5. Radiation Biology and Protection
6. Image Characteristics
7. Digital Imaging
8. Panoramic Imaging
9. Technique/Processing Errors and Troubleshooting
10. Accessory Radiographic Techniques and Patient Management
11. Extraoral, Specialized, and Implant Imaging
12. Basics of Interpretation: Normal versus Abnormal and Common Radiographic Presentation of Lesions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 20th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416060048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064206
About the Author
Dale Miles
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health
Margot Van Dis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Education and Student Affairs, Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN
Gail Williamson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Oral Surgery, Medicine and Pathology, Indiana University, School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN
Catherine Jensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Director, Southern Illinois Mobile X-Ray Company, Makanda, IL
Reviews
"The book is clearly written...there is much to commend this book for those involved with dental radiography."
Dental Update, 2009