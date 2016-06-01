Get a head start in producing quality images and fewer repeat radiographs with Fauber’s Radiographic Imaging and Exposure, 5th Edition. Covering both digital radiography and film-screen radiography, this practical text is the key to mastering the fundamentals of imaging, passing the ARRT certification exam, and becoming a successful radiography professional. Along with the radiography protection alerts, mathematical applications, and concise writing style retained from the last edition, this new edition features updated content reflecting the latest ARRT and ASRT content, expanded coverage of digital fluoroscopy, and enhanced content on problem-solving in situations of poor-quality radiographs.