Radiographic Imaging and Exposure
4th Edition
Description
With comprehensive coverage of both digital radiography and conventional film-screen radiography, RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGING AND EXPOSURE, 4th Edition helps you master the fundamental principles of imaging, produce clear images, and reduce the number of repeat radiographs. This practical text also includes Important Relationship, Mathematical Application, and Patient Protection Alert features throughout to provide helpful information every step of the way.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of both digital radiography and conventional film-screen radiography helps students and radiographers master the fundamental principles of imaging, produce clear images, and reduce the number of repeat radiographs.
- UNIQUE! Integrated digital radiography coverage includes information on how to acquire, process, and display digital images.
- UNIQUE! Patient Protection Alerts highlight the variables that impact patient exposure and how to control them.
- UNIQUE! Important Relationships boxes call attention to the fundamentals of radiographic imaging and exposure.
- UNIQUE! Mathematical Applications boxes familiarize you with the mathematical formulas needed in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Radiation and Its Discovery
Chapter 2 The X-ray Beam
Chapter 3 Image Formation and Radiographic Quality
Chapter 4 Exposure Technique Factors
Chapter 5 Scatter Control
Chapter 6 Image Receptors and Image Acquisition
Chapter 7 Image Processing and Display
Chapter 8 Exposure Technique Selection
Chapter 9 Image Evaluation
Chapter 10 Dynamic Imaging: Fluoroscopy
Appendix A Summary of Important Relationships
Appendix B Summary of Mathematical Applications
Appendix C Summary of Patient Protection Alerts
Appendix D Chapter 9: Image Evaluation Answer Key
Chapter Review Answer Key
Illustration Credits
Glossary of Key Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 24th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083232
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277211
About the Author
Terri Fauber
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiation Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
