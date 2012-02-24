Radiographic Imaging and Exposure - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083225, 9780323083232

Radiographic Imaging and Exposure

4th Edition

Authors: Terri Fauber Terri Fauber
eBook ISBN: 9780323083232
eBook ISBN: 9780323277211
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th February 2012
Page Count: 352
Description

With comprehensive coverage of both digital radiography and conventional film-screen radiography, RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGING AND EXPOSURE, 4th Edition helps you master the fundamental principles of imaging, produce clear images, and reduce the number of repeat radiographs. This practical text also includes Important Relationship, Mathematical Application, and Patient Protection Alert features throughout to provide helpful information every step of the way.

Key Features

    • Comprehensive coverage of both digital radiography and conventional film-screen radiography helps students and radiographers master the fundamental principles of imaging, produce clear images, and reduce the number of repeat radiographs.
    • UNIQUE! Integrated digital radiography coverage includes information on how to acquire, process, and display digital images.
    • UNIQUE! Patient Protection Alerts highlight the variables that impact patient exposure and how to control them.
    • UNIQUE! Important Relationships boxes call attention to the fundamentals of radiographic imaging and exposure.
    • UNIQUE! Mathematical Applications boxes familiarize you with the mathematical formulas needed in the clinical setting.

    Table of Contents

    Chapter 1 Radiation and Its Discovery

    Chapter 2 The X-ray Beam

    Chapter 3 Image Formation and Radiographic Quality

    Chapter 4 Exposure Technique Factors

    Chapter 5 Scatter Control

    Chapter 6 Image Receptors and Image Acquisition

    Chapter 7 Image Processing and Display

    Chapter 8 Exposure Technique Selection

    Chapter 9 Image Evaluation

    Chapter 10 Dynamic Imaging: Fluoroscopy

    Appendix A Summary of Important Relationships

    Appendix B Summary of Mathematical Applications

    Appendix C Summary of Patient Protection Alerts

    Appendix D Chapter 9: Image Evaluation Answer Key

    Chapter Review Answer Key

    Illustration Credits

    Glossary of Key Terms

    About the Author

    Terri Fauber

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor and Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiation Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA

