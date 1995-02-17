Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry
2nd Edition
2nd Edition of Nuclear Chemistry, Theory and Applications
Description
Nuclear chemistry comprises isotope chemistry, radiochemistry, radiation chemistry and nuclear reaction chemistry, along with applications. These interrelated fields are all covered in this textbook for chemists and chemical engineers. This new edition of the standard work 'Nuclear Chemistry' has been completely rewritten and restructured to suit teaching and learning needs in a wide range of chemistry courses, such as basic courses in radiochemistry, or more advanced nuclear chemistry courses.
The book is divided into sections that closely fit teaching demands. The first chapter gives a broad introduction and background to the subject, and the second chapter covers stable isotopes. Chapters 3 to 9 comprise what is generally regarded as 'radiochemistry'. Chapters 10 to 17 offer a course in nuclear reaction chemistry. Chapter 18 deals with biological radiation effects for the chemist. The last four chapters give a guide to nuclear energy: energy production, fuel cycle, waste management, the largest applied field of nuclear chemistry. Over 200 exercises, with model answers, remain largely unchanged from the first edition, so teachers working from the earlier text should find only advantages in switching to this new restructured course book on all aspects of nuclear chemistry. 'The book fully meets the authors objectives, it is well written in a logical, objective, thought-provoking and quite easily readable style. It should appeal to the serious student of radio- and nuclear chemistry at either undergraduate or postgraduate level, as well as to readers with a more general interest in nuclear science and its impact on the environment.' - Applied Radiation and Isotopes, July 1995 'This book is an excellent, readable account of a significant part of the scientific achievements of more than half this century. The authors have dedicated the book to Nobel Laureate Glenn T. Seaborg and its scholarship makes it a fitting tribute.' - Radiological Protection Bulletin, December 1995
Readership
Chemistry undergraduates and masters students; nuclear chemists
Table of Contents
Origin of nuclear science; Nuclei, isotopes and isotope separation; Nuclear mass and stability; Unstable nuclei and radioactive decay; Radionuclides in nature; Absorption of nuclear radiation; Radiation effects on matter; Detection and measurement techniques; Uses of radioactive tracers; Cosmic radiation and elementary particles; Nuclear structure; Energetics of nuclear reactions; Particle accelerators; Mechanics and models of nuclear reactions; Production of radionuclides; The transuranium elements; Thermonuclear reactions: the beginning and the future; Radiation biology and radiation protection; Principles of nuclear power; Nuclear power reactors; Nuclear fuel cycle; Behaviour of radionuclides in the environment; Appendices: solvent extraction, answers to exercises, isotope chart, periodic table of the elements, quantities and units, fundamental constants, energy conversion factors; Element/nuclide index; Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293462
About the Author
Gregory Choppin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL, USA
Jan-Olov Liljenzin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden
Jan Rydberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden
Reviews
"Revision (2nd edition) makes this test suitable for both radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry courses. Well organized and well written. Excellent choice of topics."