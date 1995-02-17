Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry

Nuclear chemistry comprises isotope chemistry, radiochemistry, radiation chemistry and nuclear reaction chemistry, along with applications. These interrelated fields are all covered in this textbook for chemists and chemical engineers. This new edition of the standard work 'Nuclear Chemistry' has been completely rewritten and restructured to suit teaching and learning needs in a wide range of chemistry courses, such as basic courses in radiochemistry, or more advanced nuclear chemistry courses.

The book is divided into sections that closely fit teaching demands. The first chapter gives a broad introduction and background to the subject, and the second chapter covers stable isotopes. Chapters 3 to 9 comprise what is generally regarded as 'radiochemistry'. Chapters 10 to 17 offer a course in nuclear reaction chemistry. Chapter 18 deals with biological radiation effects for the chemist. The last four chapters give a guide to nuclear energy: energy production, fuel cycle, waste management, the largest applied field of nuclear chemistry. Over 200 exercises, with model answers, remain largely unchanged from the first edition, so teachers working from the earlier text should find only advantages in switching to this new restructured course book on all aspects of nuclear chemistry. 'The book fully meets the authors objectives, it is well written in a logical, objective, thought-provoking and quite easily readable style. It should appeal to the serious student of radio- and nuclear chemistry at either undergraduate or postgraduate level, as well as to readers with a more general interest in nuclear science and its impact on the environment.' - Applied Radiation and Isotopes, July 1995 'This book is an excellent, readable account of a significant part of the scientific achievements of more than half this century. The authors have dedicated the book to Nobel Laureate Glenn T. Seaborg and its scholarship makes it a fitting tribute.' - Radiological Protection Bulletin, December 1995