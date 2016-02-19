Radioactivity Measurements
The authors have addressed the basic need for internationally consistent standards and methods demanded by the new and increasing use of radioactive materials, radiopharmaceuticals and labelled compounds. Particular emphasis is given to the basic and practical problems that may be encountered in measuring radioactivity. The text provides information and recommendations in the areas of radiation protection, focusing on quality control and the precautions necessary for the preparation and handling of radioactive substances. New information is also presented on the applications of both traditional and innovative instruments in the fields of diagnostic and clinical radiology, radiation protection, biomedical research, industrial and agricultural applications, power production and waste control.
For radiation physicists and chemists, radionuclide metrologists, practitioners of nuclear medicine and nuclear technologists.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983943
W. B. Mann
Washington, USA
A. Rytz
Lausanne, Switzerland
A. Spernol
Geel, Belgium
@from:William R Hendee @qu:Anyone who seeks to set up radioactivity measurements on a sound basis could not afford to be without this text. @source:NUCLEAR MED BIOL VOL 19 NO 7 @from:William R Hendee @qu:...provides an excellent introduction to radionuclide metrology.... It would be fun to teach with this text and students should learn well from it. @source:Health Physics @from:Herbert Malamud @qu:This is the most complete and detailed treatment of the science of radioactivity measurements I have ever seen. There is no padding, no excess verbiage, no space wasted on nonessentials. @source:Clinical Nuclear Medicine