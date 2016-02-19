Radioactivity Measurements

The authors have addressed the basic need for internationally consistent standards and methods demanded by the new and increasing use of radioactive materials, radiopharmaceuticals and labelled compounds. Particular emphasis is given to the basic and practical problems that may be encountered in measuring radioactivity. The text provides information and recommendations in the areas of radiation protection, focusing on quality control and the precautions necessary for the preparation and handling of radioactive substances. New information is also presented on the applications of both traditional and innovative instruments in the fields of diagnostic and clinical radiology, radiation protection, biomedical research, industrial and agricultural applications, power production and waste control.