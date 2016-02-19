Radioactivity Measurements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370378, 9780080983943

Radioactivity Measurements

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Editors: W. B. Mann A. Rytz A. Spernol
eBook ISBN: 9780080983943
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Description

The authors have addressed the basic need for internationally consistent standards and methods demanded by the new and increasing use of radioactive materials, radiopharmaceuticals and labelled compounds. Particular emphasis is given to the basic and practical problems that may be encountered in measuring radioactivity. The text provides information and recommendations in the areas of radiation protection, focusing on quality control and the precautions necessary for the preparation and handling of radioactive substances. New information is also presented on the applications of both traditional and innovative instruments in the fields of diagnostic and clinical radiology, radiation protection, biomedical research, industrial and agricultural applications, power production and waste control.

Readership

For radiation physicists and chemists, radionuclide metrologists, practitioners of nuclear medicine and nuclear technologists.

Table of Contents

Complete chapter headings and selected subheadings: Introduction. Organization of laboratories for radionuclide metrology. Tasks of laboratories engaged in radionuclide metrology. Definitions, Quantities, Symbols and Units: Some Useful Constants and Relations. Basic concepts and parameters used in the measurement of radioactivity. Radionuclides, radioactivity. Radiations. Energy. Dosimetry. General Problems in Radionuclide Metrology. Radiation protection. Radioactivity source preparation. Evaluation of radioactivity measurements. Detectors. Interactions of radiation with matter. Gas-ionization detectors: Ionization chambers, proportional and Geiger-Muller counters. Light-emitting, electron-emitting and solid-state detectors. Cerenkov radiation detectors. Counting radioactive atoms. Radiation energy spectrometry. Methods of Radioactivity Measurement. Relative low- and medium-geometry defined solid-angle counting; including spectrometry. 4Pi Methods. Coincidence counting. Electronic Instruments for Radioactivity Measurements. Pulses. Differentiating and integrating networks. Amplifiers; general. Microelectronics. Coincidence and anticoincidence logic circuits. Discriminators and other pulse- and data-processing equipment. Low-level-current measurements. Radioactivity Calibration Laboratory: Scope, Staff and Equipment. References.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983943

About the Editor

W. B. Mann

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington, USA

A. Rytz

Affiliations and Expertise

Lausanne, Switzerland

A. Spernol

Affiliations and Expertise

Geel, Belgium

Reviews

@from:William R Hendee @qu:Anyone who seeks to set up radioactivity measurements on a sound basis could not afford to be without this text. @source:NUCLEAR MED BIOL VOL 19 NO 7 @from:William R Hendee @qu:...provides an excellent introduction to radionuclide metrology.... It would be fun to teach with this text and students should learn well from it. @source:Health Physics @from:Herbert Malamud @qu:This is the most complete and detailed treatment of the science of radioactivity measurements I have ever seen. There is no padding, no excess verbiage, no space wasted on nonessentials. @source:Clinical Nuclear Medicine

Ratings and Reviews

