Radioactivity in the Terrestrial Environment, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Man-made ecosystems. 1. Agricultural ecosystems. 2. Urban ecosystems. 3. Industrial ecosystems. 4. Forest Ecosystems. 5. Semi-natural grasslands. 6. Tropical ecosystems. 7. Desert ecosystems. 8. Arctic ecosystems.
Description
The Radioactivity in the Environment Series addresses the key aspects of this socially important and complex interdisciplinary subject. Presented objectively and with the ultimate authority gained from the many contributions by the world's leading experts, the negative and positive consequences of having a radioactive world around us is documented and given perspective. In a world in which nuclear science is not only less popular than in the past, but also less extensively taught in universities and colleges, this book series will fill a significant educational gap.
Radioactivity in the Terrestrial Environment presents an updated and critical review of designing, siting, constructing and demonstrating the safety and environmental impact of deep repositories for radioactive wastes. It is structured to provide a broad perspective of this multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary topic providing enough detail for a non-specialist to understand the fundamental principles involved.
Key Features
- Contains extensive references to sources of more detailed information
- Provides a detailed summary of radioactivity in terrestrial ecosystems, providing a substantial and essential reference on the subject
- Discusses lesser-known sources of radiation exposure that provide useful information for those seeking to place environmental radioactivity into perspective
Readership
Researchers and industry scientists in radiation biology, environmental sciences, ecology, radiation engineering; radiation safety officers; public health and government agencies; advanced students in environmental health physics, environmental radioactivity, radiological environmental surveillance, or nuclear waste management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 2nd March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474892
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080438726
About the Series Volume Editors
G. Shaw Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial School at Silwood Park, Ascot, UK