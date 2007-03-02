Radioactivity in the Terrestrial Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438726, 9780080474892

Radioactivity in the Terrestrial Environment, Volume 10

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: G. Shaw
eBook ISBN: 9780080474892
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080438726
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd March 2007
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents

Section I: Man-made ecosystems. 1. Agricultural ecosystems. 2. Urban ecosystems. 3. Industrial ecosystems. 4. Forest Ecosystems. 5. Semi-natural grasslands. 6. Tropical ecosystems. 7. Desert ecosystems. 8. Arctic ecosystems.

Description

The Radioactivity in the Environment Series addresses the key aspects of this socially important and complex interdisciplinary subject. Presented objectively and with the ultimate authority gained from the many contributions by the world's leading experts, the negative and positive consequences of having a radioactive world around us is documented and given perspective. In a world in which nuclear science is not only less popular than in the past, but also less extensively taught in universities and colleges, this book series will fill a significant educational gap.

Radioactivity in the Terrestrial Environment presents an updated and critical review of designing, siting, constructing and demonstrating the safety and environmental impact of deep repositories for radioactive wastes. It is structured to provide a broad perspective of this multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary topic providing enough detail for a non-specialist to understand the fundamental principles involved.

Key Features

  • Contains extensive references to sources of more detailed information
  • Provides a detailed summary of radioactivity in terrestrial ecosystems, providing a substantial and essential reference on the subject
  • Discusses lesser-known sources of radiation exposure that provide useful information for those seeking to place environmental radioactivity into perspective

Readership

Researchers and industry scientists in radiation biology, environmental sciences, ecology, radiation engineering; radiation safety officers; public health and government agencies; advanced students in environmental health physics, environmental radioactivity, radiological environmental surveillance, or nuclear waste management.

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080474892
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080438726

About the Series Volume Editors

G. Shaw Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial School at Silwood Park, Ascot, UK

