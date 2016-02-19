Radioactive Isotopes in the Localization of Tumours
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the International Nuclear Medicine Symposium Arranged by the Institute of Cancer Research: Royal Cancer Hospital and Held at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, in September, 1967
Radioactive Isotopes in the Localization of Tumours covers the proceedings of the 1967 International Nuclear Medicine Symposium, held at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, organized by the Institute of Cancer Research in association with the Royal Marsden Hospital.
This book is composed of three parts encompassing 40 chapters. After an introduction to the principles of scanning and physical problems, this book goes on describing the physical aspects of mechanical scanning systems, collimators, cameras, autofluorescope, and photoscanner. The second part reviews the radioactive materials for tumor localization. This part specifically examines the technique of regional oxygenation, mercury-197 chlormerodrin, and TRIGA reactor. The third part is devoted to the clinical aspects of tumor diagnosis. This book is of value to physicists, engineers, chemists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Contributors
Review Lectures
Chapter 1 Principles of Scanning and Current Physical Problems
Chapter 2 Medical Potentialities of Small Cyclotrons
Part I - Physical Aspects
Chapter 3 Mechanical Scanning Systems — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 4 New Instrumentation for Positron Scanning
Chapter 5 Design and Performance of the Dynapix
Chapter 6 Investigations of Collimator Performance — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 7 Cameras and Other Imaging Devices — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 8 Tumor Localization with the Digital Autofluoroscope
Chapter 9 The Evaluation of an Image Intensifier Isotope Camera
Chapter 10 Clinical Applications of an Image Converter Tube Gamma Camera
Chapter 11 Display and Analysis — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 12 A Versatile Instrument for Photoscan Analysis Which Produces Color Display from Black and White Photoscans
Chapter 13 Spark Chambers and Image Intensifiers
Chapter 14 Tumor Localization by Scintiscanning Technique: Digital Computer Processing
Chapter 15 A Universal Multifunction Computer Interface System for Rectilinear Scanners
Part II - Radioactive Materials in the Investigation of Tumors
Chapter 16 Radiopharmaceuticals for Tumor Localization — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 17 Distribution of Radionuclide-Labeled Proteins in an Experimental Tumor System
Chapter 18 Current Techniques Employing Regional Oxygenation as a Means to Enhance the Localization of Radioisotopes in Brain Tumors
Chapter 19 Recent Developments in New Agents, Instrumentation and Techniques for Tumor Localization
Chapter 20 Mercury-197 Chloromerodrin in the Localization of Extracranial Tumors
Chapter 21 The Use of a Triga Reactor in a Nuclear Medical Department
Part III - Clinical Aspects
(a) Thyroid and Parathyroid
Chapter 22 The Examination of Thyroid Carcinoma
Chapter 23 Thyroid and Parathyroid - Rapporteur Report
Chapter 24 The Contribution of Suppression Scanning to the Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules for Cancer
Chapter 25 Parathyroid Scintiscanning: Progress and Problems
(b) Bone
Chapter 26 Bone Scanning — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 27 Detection of Occult Bone Metastases of Breast Cancer at the Time of Radical Mastectomy by Photoscanning with Strontium-85
Chapter 28 Bone Scanning with Strontium-87m Using Total Information Storage and Controlled Retrieval
(c) Soft Tissues
Chapter 29 Soft Tissue Scanning — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 30 Lymph Node Scanning — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 31 Indirect Lymphography: a Physiological Method of Investigating Lymph Nodes
Chapter 32 Liver Examination in Cancer Patients with Scanner and Gamma Camera Using Rose Bengal-131I as a Tracer
Chapter 33 Spleen Scanning as an Aid to Tumor Diagnostics
Chapter 34 Radioisotope Techniques for Evaluation of Pulmonary Pathology
Chapter 35 Radioisotope Scanning in Lung Cancer
Chapter 36 Apparatus for Administration of Radioactive Aerosols for Scintigraphy of the Lungs
(d) Brain Tumors
Chapter 37 Brain Tumor Detection — Rapporteur Report
Chapter 38 RIHSA Myelography: a Method in the Diagnosis of Space Occupying Intraspinal Lesions
Chapter 39 A Comparison of Two Radioisotopic Techniques in Brain Diseases: Gamma Encephalography with RIHSA and Cerebral Scanning with 99mTc Pertechnetate
Chapter 40 Comparison of the Scintillation Camera with a Rectilinear Scanner for Evaluation of Brain Pathology
Subject Index
Author Index
