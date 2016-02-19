Radio Wave Propagation
1st Edition
Consolidated Summary Technical Report of the Committee on Propagation of the National Defense Research Committee
Description
Radio Wave Propagation: Consolidated Summary Technical Report of the Committee on Propagation of the National Defense Research Committee presents all the scientific information and report of experiments. This book discusses the problems encountered in the propagation of radio waves.
Organized into three volumes, this book begins with an overview of the technical developments in the study of tropospheric propagation. This text then outlines the general theory of standard and nonstandard propagation together with descriptions and results of transmission experiments designed to test the theory. Other chapters consider the more unusual problems concerning the radar behavior of targets. This book discusses as well the problems of radio wave propagation in the standard atmosphere at frequencies above 30 megacycles. The final chapter deals with the selection and utilization of local terrain features that affect propagation and the performance of equipment.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers in the field of radio wave propagation.
Table of Contents
Volume I Technical Survey
Part I Summary
Chapter 1. Standard Propagation
Introduction
Power Transmission
Optical Properties of the Earth's Surface and Atmosphere
The Electromagnetic Field
Chapter 2. Elementary Theory Of Nonstandard Propagation
Historical
Refractive Index
Types of M Curves
Ray Tracing
General Characteristics of Ducts
Survey of Waveguide Theory
Reflection from Elevated Layers
Chapter 3. Meteorological Measurements
Introduction
Temperature and Humidity Elements
The Wired Sonde
Refractive Index Measurements
Other Meteorological Instruments
Representative Observed Μ Curves
Chapter 4. Transmission Experiments
British Experiments
Experiments at the Eastern Coast of the U. S.
Experiments in Northwestern United States and Canada
Experiments in the Southwestern United States
Experiments at Antigua
Angle-of-Arrival Measurements
Chapter 5. General Meteorology And Forecasting
Introduction
Atmospheric Stratification
Conditions Over Land
Coastal and Maritime Conditions
Dynamic Effects
World Survey
Radar Forecasting
Chapter 6. Scattering And Absorption Of Microwaves
Absorption and Radar Cross Section
Aircraft Targets
Ship Targets
Absorption and Scattering by Clouds, Fog, Rain, Hail, and Snow
Part II Conference Reports On Standard Propagation
Chapter 7. A Graphical Method For The Determination Of Standard Coverage Charts
Chapter 8. Nomographic Solutions For The Standard Case
Chapter 9. Theoretical Analysis Of Errors In Radar Due To Atmospheric Refraction
Purpose
Procedure
Application to Ground Radar Equipments
Conclusions
Chapter 10. Diffraction Of Radio Waves Over Hills
Chapter 11. Siting And Coverage Of Ground Radars
Introduction
Radar Systems
Types of Ground Radar
Radar Systems — Tactical Aspects
Radar Siting — Technical Aspects
Topography of Siting
Introduction
Maps and Surveys
Profiles
Orientation
Visibility Problems
Diffraction of Radio Waves
Introduction
Wave Propagation
Fresnel Zones
Reflection from Rough Surfaces — Rayleigh's Criterion
Diffraction at Obstacles
Fresnel Integrals
The Cornu Spiral
Straight Edge Diffraction
Location of Maxima and Minima
The Rectangular Slit
Diffraction by a Narrow Obstacle
Multiple Slits and Obstacles
Limitations of Fresnel's Theory
Permanent Echoes
Introduction
Permanent Echo Diagrams
Use of Permanent Echoes in Testing
Shielding
Prediction of Permanent Echoes
Prediction by Profile Method
Microwave Permanent Echoes
The Calculation of Vertical Coverage
Introduction
The Vertical Coverage Diagram
Flat Earth Lobe Angle Calculations
Lobe Angles Corrected for Standard Earth Curvature
The General Lobe Angle Formula
The Calculation of Lobes
Low Site Lobes
Lobe Diagrams of Medium Height Sites
Shoreline Diffraction
Sea Reflection with Diffuse Land Reflection
General Formula for the Reflection Area
The Modified Antenna Pattern
Antenna Patterns
Local Terrain Effects
Earth Curvature Effect on Lobe Lengths
Coefficient of Reflection
Divergence
Lobe Lengths
The General Lobe Formula
Calibration and Testing
Equipment Tests
Signal Measurements
Conduct of Test Flights
Analysis of Test Data
Chapter 12. Variations In Radar Coverage
Bending
Guided Propagation
Meteorological Factors
Cloud Echoes in Radar
Summary of Basic Facts Concerning Propagation at Radar Frequencies
Part III Conference Reports On Nonstandard Propagation
Chapter 13. Tropospheric Propagation And Radio Meteorology
Fundamentals of Propagation
Significance of Propagation Problems
Factors Influencing Propagation
Reflection from the Ground
Refraction — Snell's Law
Refraction Over a Curved Earth
Equivalent Earth Radius — Flat Earth Diagram
The Horizon — Diffraction
Atmospheric Stratification and Refraction
Origin of Refractive Index Variations
The Measurement of Refractive Index
Types of Modified Index Curves
Rays in a Stratified Atmosphere
The Duct — Superrefraction
Wave Picture of Guided Propagation
Reflection from an Elevated Layer
Operational Applications
Radio Meteorology
Temperature and Moisture Gradients
Physical Causes of Stratification — Turbulence
Advective Ducts — Coastal Conditions
Ducts Over the Open Ocean
Nocturnal Cooling — Daily Variations
Fog
Subsidence — Dynamic Effects
Seasonal and Global Aspects of Superrefraction
Fluctuations in Signal Strength with Time
Scattering and Absorption by Water Drops
Snell's Law
Chapter 14. Theoretical Treatment Of Nonstandard Propagation In The Diffraction Zone
Chapter 15. Characteristic Values For The First Mode For The Bilinear M Curve
Chapter 16. Incipient Leakage In A Surface Duct
Calculations for the First Mode of the Bilinear Model
Calculations for the Second and Higher Modes of the Bilinear Model
Chapter 17. The Solution Of The Propagation Equation In Terms Of Hankel Functions
Chapter 18. Attenuation Diagrams For Surface Ducts
Chapter 19. Approximate Analysis Of Guided Propagation In A Nonhomogeneous Atmosphere
Chapter 20. Some Theoretical Results On Nonstandard Propagation
Propagation in the Oceanic Surface Duct
Characteristic Values for a Continuously Varying Modified Index
Chapter 21. Perturbation Theory For An Exponential M Curve In Nonstandard Propagation
Abstract
Introduction
Formal Solution of the Problem by the Perturbation Method
Evaluation of ßnm(λ) as an Indefinite Integral
Properties of ßnm (λ)
Iteration Method of Solving for the Characteristic Values Dk and the Coefficients Akm
Expansion of Dk into a Power Series in α
Applicability of Perturbation Method to a More General Class of Μ Anomalies
Computational Program for the Exponential Model
Symbols for Use in Theory of Nonstandard Propagation
Chapter 22. First Order Estimation Of Radar Ranges Over The Open Ocean
Chapter 23. Convergence Effects In Reflections From Tropospheric Layers
Convergence Factor
Roughness Effect
Conclusions
Volume II Radio Wave Propagation Experiments
Part I Meteorology
Chapter 1. Meteorology — Theory
Modification of Warm Air by a Cold Water Surface
Diffusion Equation
Discussion of Procedure
Previous Investigations
Conclusion
Difficulties of Low-Level Diffusion Problems
Preliminary Results of Meteorological Measurements in Massachusetts Bay
Modification of Air Flowing Over Water
The M Deficit
Neutral Equilibrium
Unstable Equilibrium
Stable Equilibrium
Meteorology of the San Diego Transmission Experiments
Methods of Observation
The San Diego High Inversion
Shape of the Inversion Surface
Tables for Computing the Modified Index of Refraction, Μ
Introduction
Use of Tables
Procedure Used in Setting Up Tables
Diurnal Variation of the Gradient of Modified Μ Index
Temperature Lapse Rates Over Land
Temperature Lapse Rates Over the Sea
Vertical Vapor Pressure Gradients
Vertical M Gradient
Determining Fluctuations in Refractive Index Near Land or Sea
Gravitational Waves and Temperature Inversions
Analysis of Ducts in the Trade Wind Regions
Elevated Ducts
Surface Ducts
Experimental Evidence
Conclusions
Chapter 2. Meteorological Equipment For Short Wave
Meteorological Equipment for Propagation Studies
Outline of Problem
Wet and Dry Bulb Methods
Temperature and Humidity Resistance Elements
Circuit Design for Resistor Elements
Anemometers
Semipermanent Installations
Measurements on Board Planes and Dirigibles
Captive Balloon Sondes and Kites
Automatic Recording of Meteorological Soundings
Chapter 3. Meteorology — Forecasting
Forecasting Temperature and Moisture Distribution Over Massachusetts Bay
Meteorological Observations
Forecast Program
Army Analysis and Forecasts
How the Forecast is Made
Radar Propagation Forecasting
Application of Forecasting Techniques and Climatology
Radio-Meteorology
Specific Relationships Between Meteorological Elements and Radar Performance
Computed Climatological Information on Surface Ducts
Direct Indications of Nonstandard Conditions in the Western Pacific
Appendix
Part II Miscellaneous Experiments
Chapter 4. Reflection Coefficients
Reflection Coefficient Measurements at the Radiation Laboratory
Earth Constants in the Microwave Range
Reflection Coefficients
Summary of Experimental Investigations on Reflection
Specular Reflection and Scattering
Measurements of the Reflection Coefficient of Land at Centimeter Wavelengths, Carried Out at National Physical Laboratory
Chapter 5. Dielectric Constant, Absorption And Scattering
Absorption and Scattering of Microwaves by the Atmosphere
Introduction
Scattering and Absorption of Radio Waves by Spherical Particles
The Scattering Amplitudes an2 and bn2
The Attenuation of Radio Waves by Spherical Raindrops
Typical Data on Clouds, Fogs, and Rains
Attenuation by Idealized Precipitation Forms
The Scattering of Microwaves by Spherical Raindrops
Back Scattering (Echoes)
Summary
K-Band Absorption — Experimental
Absorption of K-Band Radiation by Water Vapor
K-Band Attenuation Due to Rainfall
Introduction
Rainfall Intensity
Radio Equipment
Analysis
Absorption of Microwaves by the Atmosphere, British Work
Dielectric Constant and Loss Factor of Liquid Water and the Atmosphere
Experimental Methods
Laboratory Measurements of Dielectric Properties
Chapter 6. Storm Detection
Storm Detection by Radar
Procedure
Weather Information
Correlations
Correlations with Echo
Correlations with Weather Stations
Résumé of Correlations
Fraction Detected by Radar of Total Quantity of Rainfall
Comparison with Ryde's Theory
The Best Frequency for Storm Detection
Ultimate Range — Greater Range of a Production Set
S-Band Radar Echoes from Snow
Chapter 7. Echoes And Targets
Fluctuations of Radar Echoes
Interference Concept
Assemblies of Random Scatterers
Ground Clutter
Targets Viewed Over Water
The Frequency Dependence of Sea Echo
The Dependence of Signal Threshold Power on Receiver Parameters
Radar Scattering Over Cross-Section Area
Chapter 8. Angle-Of-Arrival Measurements
Angle-of-Arrival Measurements in the X Band
Meteorological Analysis of Angle-of-Arrival Measurements
Purpose
Theory
Analysis of the BTL New York-to-Beer's Hill Circuit
The Angle of Arrival Deduced from Type Cases of Atmospheric Stratification
Comparison of Computed to Measured Angle of Arrival
Conclusions
Volume III The Propagation Of Radio Waves Through The Standard Atmosphere
Chapter 1. Propagation Of Radio Waves: Introduction And Objectives
Factors Influencing Propagation
Fundamental Problems and Limitations
Meaning of Propagation
Atmosphere Layers
Standard Atmosphere
Propagation in the Moist Standard Atmosphere
Propagation in Nonstandard Atmospheres
Radio Gain
Radio Gain of Doublet Antennas in Free Space
Survey of Propagation
Outline
Factors Modifying Transmission
General Nature of the Radiation Field
Typical Radio Gain Curves
Units and Frequency Ranges
Units
Symbols for Frequency Ranges
Chapter 2. Fundamental Relations
The Electric Doublet in Free Space
Radiation of an Electric Doublet
Reception by an Electric Doublet
Transmission Between Doublets in Free Space
Power Transmission Reciprocity
Radio Gain
Antenna Gain Polarization
The Reciprocity Principle
Receiver Sensitivity
Thermal Noise
Noise Figure
Receiver Sensitivity
Measurement of the Noise Figure
Sensitivity of Radar Receivers
Radar Cross Section and Gain
Radar Cross Section
Radar Gain
Chapter 3. Antennas
Fundamentals
Function of Antennas
Directive Antennas
Antenna Pattern Factors in Ground Reflection
Standing-Wave Antennas
Resonant Antennas
Traveling-Wave Antennas
Radiation Resistance
Influence of Near-by Conducting Bodies
Standing-Wave Antennas
Linear Antennas
Half-Wave Antennas
Half-Wave Dipole
Modifications of the Half-Wave Dipole
Multiple Half-Wave Long Antennas
Cophased Half-Wave Dipoles
Effects of Finite Diameter on Center-Fed Linear Antennas
Standing-Wave V Antennas
Traveling-Wave Antennas
Field and Pattern
Traveling-Wave V Antennas
Rhombic Antennas
Antenna Arrays
Principle of Arrays
Basic Types of Dipole Arrays
Two-Dipole Side-by-Side Array
Two-Dipole Colinear Array
One-Dimensional Array
Unidirectional Broadside and Colinear Arrays
Multidimensional Arrays
Binomial Arrays
Ring Arrays
Parasitic Reflectors and Directors
Parasitic Antennas
Half-Wave Dipole and Parasite
Multiple Parasites. Yagi Antennas
Reflecting Screens
Corner-Reflector Antenna
Parabolic Elements
Parabolic Reflectors
Horns
Types of Horns
Sectoral Horn with TE1,0 Wave
Chapter 4. Factors Influencing Transmission
Refraction
Survey
Snell's Law
Modified Refractive Index
Graphical Representation
Curvature Relationships
Alternate Method
Computation of Refractive Index
Atmospheric Stratification
Direct Determination of k
Ground Reflection
Ground Reflection and Coverage
Complexity of Reflection Problem
Plane Reflecting Surface
Fresnel's Formulas
The Complex Dielectric Constant of Water
Overland Transmission
Conductivity of Soil
Dielectric Constant of Soil
The Divergence Factor
Irregularity of Ground
Diffraction (General Survey)
Definition
Diffraction by Earth's Curvature
Diffraction by Terrain
Diffraction by Targets
Chapter 5. Calculation Of Radio Gain
Introduction
Objectives
Definitions Relative to Radio Gain
Factors Affecting Attenuation and Gain
Simplifying Assumptions
Curved-Earth Geometrical Relationships
Optical and Diffraction Regions
Nature of the Radiation Field in the Standard Atmosphere
Propagation Factors in the Interference Region
Propagation Factors
Spreading Effect
Interference
Imperfect Reflection
Divergence
Antenna Gain and Directivity
General Solution
Generalized Reflection Coefficient
Plane Earth
Use of Plane Earth Formula
Path Difference
Field Strength Equations
Spherical Earth
Measurement of Distance
Equivalent Heights
Angles
Determination of Reflection Point (d1)
Path Difference
Divergence Factor
Parameters p and q
Generalized Coordinates
Illustrative Calculations for the Optical Interference Region
Introduction
Problem of Type I. Radio Gain for Fixed Heights and Distance
Type II. Radio Gain Versus Receiver Height for Given Distance
Type III. Radio Gain Versus Distance for Given Antenna Heights
Type IV. Determination of Contours Along Which Gain Factor A Has a Given Value, the Transmitter Height and Wavelength Being Given
Maximum Range Versus Receiver (or Target) Height
Below the Interference Region
Analysis of the First Mode
Effect of Changing the Value of k
Graphs for the Case of the Dielectric Earth (δ≫1)
Sea Water, VHF, Vertical Polarization
Radio Gain Near the Line of Sight
General Solution for Vertical (or Horizontal) Dipole Over a Smooth Sphere
Sample Calculation for Very Dry Soil
Chapter 6. Coverage Diagrams
Definitions
Plane Earth
Field Strength
Angles of Lobe Maxima (Horizontal Polarization)
Angles of Lobe Maxima (Vertical Polarization)
Lobe Equation
Spherical Earth
Lobe Characteristics
The p-q Method (Horizontal Polarization)
Outline of Method
Construction of Range Loci
Construction of Path-Difference Loci
The u-v Method
Outline of Method
Construction of Lobes (Horizontal Polarization)
Construction of Lobes (Vertical Polarization)
Lobe-Angle Method (Horizontal Polarization)
Outline of Method
Basic Relations
Reflection-Point Curves
Lobe Angles with Horizontal
Use of Modified Divergence Factor
Construction of Lobes
Correction for Low Angles
Lobe-Angle Method (Vertical Polarization)
Angles of Lobe Maxima
Construction of Lobes
Generalized Coverage Diagrams (Horizontal Polarization)
Basic Parameters
Determination of d0
Determination of r
Use of Charts
Chapter 7. Propagation Aspects Of Equipment Operation
General Problem
Introduction
The Performance Figure and Efficiency
Effect of Reflection
Signal-to-Noise Ratio
Calibration of an A Scope
Free Space — High-Angle Coverage
Maximum Range Formulas
Deviation from Maximum of Beam
Performance Figure
Radar Cross Section
Low-Angle and Surface Coverage
Maximum Range
Ducts and Set Performance
Low Heights and Plane Earth Range
Maximum Range Versus Height Curves
Estimating Ship Size
Performance Check
Data on Equipment
Chapter 8. Diffraction By Terrain
Outline of Theory
Introduction
The Fresnel Diffraction Theory
Mechanism of Diffraction
The Straight Edge Formula
The Fresnel Integrals
Application to Straight Edge Polarization. Large Angles
Digression on Fresnel's Theory
Fresnel Zones
Diffraction by a Slot
Diffraction by Hills
Introduction
Criterion for Roughness
Diffraction by a Straight Ridge
Field Near the Line of Sight
Diffraction with Reflecting Ground
Diffraction by Coasts
Introduction
Level Site Near Coast
Equation for Field Strength
Example
Cliff Site
Chapter 9. Targets
Scattering Parameters
Radar Cross Section
Target Gain
Echo Constant
Equivalent Plate Area
Scattering Coefficient of Characteristic Length
Radar Cross Section of Simple Forms
Spheres
Cylinders
Plates
Corner Reflectors
Aircraft
Variation with Aspect
Measurement of σ
Chapter 10. Siting
General
Siting Requirements
Topography of Siting
Profiles
Geometrical Limits of Visibility
Horizon Formulas
Height of Obstacle
Extended Obstacle
Degree of Shielding
Permanent Echoes
Permanent Echo Diagrams
Shielding
Prediction of Permanent Echoes
Prediction by the Profile Method
Effect of Trees, Jungle, etc.
The Effect of Trees
The Effect of Jungles
Effect on Microwaves
Appendix. Transmission Experiments
Massachusetts Bay
Near San Diego
Arizona
Antigua, West Indies
England
Glossary
Bibliography
Appendix Bibliography
Bibliography — Volume I
Bibliography — Volume II
General Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2049
- Published:
- 1st January 1949
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258546