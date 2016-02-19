Radio Remote-Control and Telemetry and Their Application to Missiles

Table of Contents



Chapter I. General Remarks

1. The Different Types of Special Missile

2. The Missile Guidance Problem

3. General Remarks About the Requirements of the Electrical Equipment

4. The Sources of Error and their Effects

5. Limitations of Weight and Bulk

Chapter II. The Different Types of Modulation

1. Amplitude Modulation (AM)

1.1. Analytic Expressions and General Characteristics

1.2. The Spectrum of an AM Wave

1.3. The Production Of AM Waves

1.4. Detection of an AM Wave

1.5. Some Remarks on AM Modulation with a Single Sideband (SSB)

2. Frequency Modulation and Phase Modulation

2.1. Analytic Expressions and General Features

2.2. The Production of Frequency-Modulated Waves and Phase-Modulated Waves

2.3. Reception of FM And PM Waves

3. Pulse Modulation

3.1. The Spectrum of a Train of Pulses. The Case of Modulated Pulses

3.2. Bandwidth

3.3. Modulation of the Pulses

4. Coded Modulation (PCM)

4.1. Evaluation of the Bandwidth in PCM

4.2. Synchronization

4.3. Transmission

4.4. The Receiver

Appendix: Gaussian Pulses

Chapter III. Information and Coding

1. The Nature of the Information

2. A Measure of the Information

3. The Capacity of a Transmission Channel

4. Applications to the Case of Multiplex Links

5. Some Examples of the Application of the Concept of Information Efficiency

6. Sensible Use of Information, for Long-Range Links

6.1. Limitations on the Information to be Transmitted

6.2. Instruments with a High Redundancy

6.3. An Example of Detection with Correlation

7. Coding

7.1. Physical Coding

7.2. Digital Coding

7.3. Statistical Coding

7.4. Secret Coding

8. Methods of Coding and Decoding

8.1. Digital Coding

8.2. The Parallel-Series Code Converter

8.3. Series-Parallel Code Converter

8.4. Digital-Analogue Decoding

Appendix: Reasons for Choosing the Binary System

Chapter IV. Limitations on Information

1. The Phenomenon of Noise

1.1. Noise Inherent in the Components Employed

1.2. Atmospheric Noise

1.3. Pulse Noise

1.4. Calculation of the Signal-to-Noise Ration for Various Different Types of Modulation

2. Interference and Jamming Phenomena

2.1. General Introduction

2.2. Interference Phenomena

2.3. Jamming

3. Errors and Thresholds of Measurement

3.1. General Points

3.2. Static Errors

3.3. Dynamic Errors

4. Distortion Due to Non-Linearity

4.1. Amplitude Distortion

4.2. Phase Distortion

Chapter V. Field Propagation and Aerials on Missiles

1. General Remarks

1.1. The Gain, the Effective Area of an Aerial, and the Attenuation During Propagation

2. Low Altitude Missiles

2.1. Reflection from the Ground

2.2. Tropospheric Propagation

3. Missiles Travelling at Great Altitudes

4. Variations in the Gain of Aerials

5. The Problem of Attaching Aerials to a Missile

5.1. Classification of Aerials and their Electrical Parameters

5.2. The Influence of the Supporting Structure on Aerial Performance

5.3. Description of Some Types of Missile Aerials

6. Procedures which are Employed to Increase the Equivalent Area of Missiles Statically

6.1. Three Mutually Perpendicular Surfaces

6.2. The Luneberg Sphere

7. Links with Diversity

Chapter VI. Radio Links for Remote-Control and Telemetry Equipment, Regarded as Multiplex Systems

1. Multiplexing by Distribution Over Frequency

1.1. Intermodulation Between Channels

1.2. Selection of Channels for Remote-Control and Telemetry Equipment with Several Subcarrier Waves

1.3. The Minimum Bandwidth

1.4. Signal-to-Noise Ratios

2. Multiplex Systems with Temporal Distribution

2.1. Cross-Modulation

2.2. The Signal-to-Noise Ratio

2.3. Sampling and Distribution Procedures

2.4. Synchronization

3. The Threshold Range of a Radio Link

3.1. Minimum Power at the Receiver to Ensure Adequate Protection Against Noise

3.2. Minimum Power at the Receiver to Ensure A Given Signal-to-Noise Ratio in the LF Channels

3.3. The Maximum Range of the Link

4. Comparison of Different Types of Modulation and Multiplexing

Chapter VII. The Guidance of Missiles by Radio Remote-Control

1. The Position of Remote-Control in the Navigational System

2. Piloting by Remote-Control

2.1. The Automatic Pilot

2.2. The Remote-Control Commands and their Channel Allocation

3. Decoding the Remote-Control Commands

3.1. The Servomotor that Actuates the Height Control

3.2. Description of the Control Equipment in the Nord-Aviation Target Missile CT 20

3.3. Control by Mark-Space Variation

4. Examples Of Radio Remote-Control Systems

4.1. An Example of FM-FM Remote-Control

4.2. An Example of Digital Remote-Control

5. Optimum Filtering for Missile Guidance

5.1. Optimization of a Linear System

5.2. Self-Optimization

5.3. Combined Filtering—Application to Mixed Guidance, Using Velocity and Acceleration

Chapter VIII. Radio Telemetry Equipment

1. General Remarks

1.1. The Field of Application

1.2. Quantities which are Measured by Telemetry

1.3. Criteria for a Telemetry Measurement

1.4. FM-FM or FM-AM Telemetry

1.5. Telemetry with Commutation

2. Features Peculiar to Telemetry: The Transducers

2.1. Strain Gauge

2.2. Variable Voltage or Variable Current Transducers

2.3. Transducers with Variable Inductance

2.4. Transducers with Variable Capacitance

2.5. Transducers Employing Potentiometers

3. Non-Linearity in Transducers

4. The Converters

4.1. Direct Use of Variations of Inductance or Capacitance

4.2. The Voltage Frequency Converter

4.3. Commutation of Telemetry Channels

4.4. Decommutation at the Receiver

5. Some Practical Examples

5.1. A PDM-FM Telemetry Transmitter

5.2. Description of a PCM-FM Telemetry Device (AN-AKT/14)

5.3. AJAX, an Example of an FM-PM Telemetry Device

6. Recovery of the Data

6.1. Recording Devices

6.2. Magnetic Recording

Chapter IX. Conclusion

Appendix

Bibliography

Index