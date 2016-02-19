Radio Galaxies: Radiation Transfer, Dynamics, Stability and Evolution of a Synchrotron Plasmon deals with the physics of a region in space containing magnetic field and thermal and relativistic particles (a plasmon). The synchrotron emission and absorption of this region are discussed, along with the properties of its spectrum; its linear and circular polarization; transfer of radiation through such a region; its dynamics and expansion; and interaction with external medium.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume explores the stability, turbulence, and acceleration of particles in a synchrotron plasmon as well as its application to the physics of radio galaxies. The discussion begins with a description of extragalactic radio sources and their properties, followed by an analysis of the emission and absorption of synchrotron radiation. Subsequent chapters focus on the transfer of polarized radiation in a magnetoactive plasma; hydromagnetics and hydromagnetic stability; confinement and structure of extended radio sources; and radio-tail galaxies. The book also considers compact radio sources before concluding with an evaluation of radio source theories.

This monograph is addressed primarily to radio astronomers and graduate students working on the interpretation of observational data.