Radio Frequency Transistors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080571430

Radio Frequency Transistors

1st Edition

Principles and practical applications

Authors: Helge Granberg
Editors: Norman Dye
eBook ISBN: 9780080571430
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 235
Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Understanding RF data sheet parameters; Reliability considerations; Selecting an RF transistor; Advantages and disadvantages of FET's and bipolars in specific applications; Low noise amplifier design; RF Power design techniques; Pulsed power amplifiers; Oscillators and frequency multipliers; RF construction practices and techniques; Testing RF power amplifiers.

Description

Cellular telephones, satellite communications and radar systems are adding to the increasing demand for radio frequency circuit design principles. At the same time, several generations of digitally-oriented graduates are missing the essential RF skills. This book contains a wealth of valuable design information difficult to find elsewhere.

Key Features

It's a complete 'tool kit' for successful RF circuit design. Written by experienced RF design engineers from Motorola's semiconductors product section. Book covers design examples of circuits (e.g. amplifiers; oscillators; switches; pulsed power; modular systems; wiring state-of-the-art devices; design techniques).

Readership

RF Circuit Designers, digital engineering students

Details

No. of pages:
235
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080571430

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Helge Granberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Native of Finland. Electronics specialist who has held a number of positions with General Electric and Motorola.

About the Editors

Norman Dye Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Began his electrical engineering career in 1946 with the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician. After receiving engineering degrees from Vanderbilt University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he worked nearly 34 years for Motorola, Inc.

