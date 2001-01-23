Radio Frequency Transistors: Principles and Practical Applications is a complete tool kit for successful RF circuit design. As cellular and satellite communications fields continue to expand, the need for RF circuit design grows. Radio Frequency Transistors contains a wealth of practical design information based on years of experience from authors who have worked with the leading manufacturers of RF components. The book focuses primarily on the more difficult area of high power transistor amplifier design and construction.

An entire chapter devoted solely to LDMOS high power RF transistors has been added to the new edition. A comparison is given between LDMOS FETs, TMOS FETs and bipolar transistors, showing clearly why LDMOS is the designer's choice for high power, linear amplifiers in today's rapidly expanding digital world of communications. Coverage also includes applications of LDMOS RF high power transistors in current generation cellular technologies, the design of LDMOS high power amplifiers, and comments about the latest efforts to model LDMOS RF power devices.

Other topics covered include the selection of matched high power RF transistors, input impedance matching of high power transistors, interstage matching, and capacitors and inductors at radio frequencies.