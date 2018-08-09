Radical SAM Enzymes, Volume 606

1. Atlas of the Radical SAM Superfamily: Divergent Evolution of Function Using a "Plug and Play" Domain

Gemma L. Holliday, Eyal Akiva, Elaine C. Meng, Shoshana D. Brown, Sara Calhoun, Ursula Pieper, Andrej Sali, Squire J. Booker and Patricia C. Babbitt

2. Purification and Characterization of the Choline Trimethylamine-Lyase (CutC)-Activating Protein CutD

Smaranda Bodea and Emily P. Balskus

3. QueE: A Radical SAM Enzyme Involved in the Biosynthesis of 7-Deazapurine Containing Natural Products

Julia K. Lewis, Nathan A. Bruender and Vahe Bandarian

4. TYW1: A Radical SAM Enzyme Involved in the Biosynthesis of Wybutosine Bases

Anthony P. Young and Vahe Bandarian

5. Mechanistic Studies on the Radical SAM Enzyme Tryptophan Lyase (NosL)

Dhananjay M. Bhandari, Dmytro Fedoseyenko and Tadhg P. Begley

6. Aminofutalosine Synthase (MqnE): A New Catalytic Motif in Radical SAM Enzymology

Sumedh Joshi, Dmytro Fedoseyenko, Nilkamal Mahanta and Tadhg P. Begley

7. Iterative Methylations Resulting in the Biosynthesis of the t-Butyl Group Catalyzed by a B12-Dependent Radical SAM Enzyme in Cystobactamid Biosynthesis

Yuanyou Wang, Bastien Schnell, Rolf Müller and Tadhg P. Begley

8. Biochemical Approaches for Understanding Iron-sulfur Cluster Regeneration in Escherichia coli Lipoyl Synthase during Catalysis

Erin L. McCarthy and Squire J. Booker

9. Using Peptide Mimics to Study the Biosynthesis of the Side-Ring System of Nosiheptide

Bo Wang, Joseph W. LaMattina, Edward D. Badding, Lauren K. Gadsby, Tyler L. Grove and Squire J. Booker

10. Mechanistic Studies of Radical SAM Enzymes: Pyruvate Formate-Lyase Activating Enzyme and Lysine 2,3-Aminomutase Case Studies

Amanda S. Byer, Elizabeth C. McDaniel, Stella Impano, William E. Broderick and Joan B. Broderick

11. Determining Redox Potentials of the Iron–Sulfur Clusters of the AdoMet Radical Enzyme Superfamily

Stephanie J. Maiocco, Lindsey M. Walker and Sean J. Elliott

12. Radical S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine (SAM) Enzyme Involved in the Maturation of the Nitrogenase Cluster

Lee Rettberg, Kazuki Tanifuji, Andrew Jasniewski, Markus Walter Ribbe and Yilin Hu

13. Purification, Characterization, and Biochemical Assays of Biotin Synthase from Escherichia coli

Julia D. Cramer and Joseph T. Jarrett

14. Methods for Expression, Purification, and Characterization of PqqE, a Radical SAM Enzyme in the PQQ Biosynthetic Pathway

Wen Zhu, Ana M. Martins and Judith P. Klinman

15. Methods for Studying the Radical SAM Enzymes in Diphthamide Biosynthesis

Min Dong, Yugang Zhang and Hening Lin

16. Guidelines for Determining the Structures of Radical SAM Enzyme-Catalyzed Modifications in the Biosynthesis of RiPP Natural Products

Leah B. Bushin and Mohammad R. Seyedsayamdost

17. Identification of the Radical SAM Enzymes Involved in the Biosynthesis of Methanopterin and Coenzyme F420 in Methanogens

Kylie D. Allen and Robert H. White

18. Lessons From the Studies of a C-C Bond Forming Radical SAM Enzyme in Molybdenum Cofactor Biosynthesis

Haoran Pang and Kenichi Yokoyama