Radiation Therapy Planning with PET, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Authors: Sushil Beriwal
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704897
eBook ISBN: 9781455709465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 140
Description
PET imaging has become an essential part of radiation therapy for cancer patients. Leading off the issue are articles on clinical applications and technical aspects. Following those are reviews of the use of PET in the treatment for lung cancer, gynecologic malignancies, GI and pancreatic tumors, and brain tumors, lymphoma, and head and neck malignancies. The final article addresses advances in hybrid imaging in planning of radiation therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 13th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704897
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709465
About the Authors
Sushil Beriwal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UPMC Cancer Center at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.