Radiation Therapy Planning with PET, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704897, 9781455709465

Radiation Therapy Planning with PET, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 6-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sushil Beriwal
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704897
eBook ISBN: 9781455709465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 140
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

PET imaging has become an essential part of radiation therapy for cancer patients. Leading off the issue are articles on clinical applications and technical aspects. Following those are reviews of the use of PET in the treatment for lung cancer, gynecologic malignancies, GI and pancreatic tumors, and brain tumors, lymphoma, and head and neck malignancies. The final article addresses advances in hybrid imaging in planning of radiation therapy.

 

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704897
eBook ISBN:
9781455709465

About the Authors

Sushil Beriwal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UPMC Cancer Center at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.