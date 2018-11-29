Radiation Technology for Advanced Materials: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128140178, 9780128140185

Radiation Technology for Advanced Materials:

1st Edition

From Basic to Modern Applications

Editors: Guozhong Wu Maolin Zhai Mozhen Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780128140185
Paperback ISBN: 9780128140178
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2018
Page Count: 340
Description

Radiation Technology for Advanced Materials presents a range of radiation technology applications for advanced materials. The book aims to bridge the gap between researchers and industry, describing current uses and future prospects. It describes the mature radiation processing technology used in preparing heat shrinkable materials and in wire and cable materials, giving commercial cases. In addition, the book illustrates future applications, including high-performance fibers, special self-lubricating materials, special ultra-fine powder materials, civil fibers, natural polymeric materials, battery separator membranes, special filtration materials and metallic nanomaterials.

Chapters cover radiation technology in high-performance fiber and functional textiles, radiation crosslinking and typical applications, radiation crosslinking for polymer foaming material, radiation degradation and application, radiation emulsion polymerization, radiation effects of ionic liquids, radiation technology in advanced new materials, and future prospects.

Key Features

  • Presents a range of radiation technology applications and their application to advanced materials
  • Covers the mature radiation processing technology used to prepare heat shrinkable materials and wire cable materials, describing real-world commercial applications
  • Shows the promising application of radiation technology in preparing high-performance Si and carbon fibers
  • Describes the radiation degradation/radiation effect used to prepare fine powder materials
  • Discusses radiation modification and radiation grafting techniques used to synthesize materials, such as civil fibers, natural polymeric materials and others

Readership

Researchers in academia and industry applying radiation technology to polymer processing and advanced materials; researchers and graduate students in applied physics, applied chemistry, molecular engineering, soft matter chemistry and polymer science; and senior engineers from industry and the academy

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Radiation technology in high-performance fiber and functional textiles
  1.1 basic principles of application radiation for advance material development

1.1 2Application of radiation technology in carbon fiber and SiC fiber
1.2 3 Radiation modification of ultra high molecular weight polyethylene fiber
1.3 4 Application of radiation surface modification in fabrication of advanced composite materials
1.4 Radiation grafting for fabrication of functional textiles
Chapter 2. Radiation crosslinking and some typical applications
2.1 Crosslinked cables, wires and shrinkable materials
2.2 Radiation vulcanization of rubber and the application in tires of car industry…
2.3 Radiation crosslinking of latex
Chapter 3 Radiation crosslinking for polymer foaming material
3.1 Polymer micro-foaming materials;
3.2 Supercritcal CO2 foaming
3.3 Radiation crosslinking and foaming
Chapter 4. Radiation degradation and application
4.1 Radiation degradation of PTFE and its application
4.1 Radiation degradation for the fabrication of micropowder materials
4.2 Radiation degradation of natural materials
Chapter 5. Radiation emulsion polymerization
5.1 Radiation for Emulsion polymerization;
5.2 Various types radiation emulsion polymerization
5.3 Radiation emulsion polymerization for the industrial fabrication of textile adhesives
5.4 Radiation inverse emulsion polymerization for industrial production of thickening agents
Chapter 6. Radiation effects of ionic liquids
6.1 Ionic liquids and extraction systems;
6.2 Gama radiation effects in imidazolium ionic liquids;
6.3 Alpha radiation effects in imidazolium ionic liquids
6.4 Radiation effects in extraction efficiency of ionic liquid/ crown ether system
6.5 Radiation synthesis of ionic liquid gels
Chapter 7. Radiation Technology in advanced new materials
7.1 Radiation synthesis of ion exchange membranes;
7.2 Radiation synthesis of graphene
7.3 Radiation preparation of multi-porous polymer materials;
7.4 Radiation preparation of nano-materials
Chapter 8  Summarization and prospect

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128140185
Paperback ISBN:
9780128140178

About the Editor

Guozhong Wu

He received his B.S. degree (1992) in radiation chemistry from University of Science and Technology of China, and Ph.D degree (1998) from the University of Tokyo (Japan). He has been working in Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics since 2002. His team focuses on radiation chemical reactions and radiation modification of polymer materials, as well as radiation processing. He has been working on radiation modification of polymers for many years and accumulated a lot of experience in radiation research and its industrial applications. Radiation technique is unique and useful in material industry, with the development of economy of China, the application of radiation technology will be expanded and more advanced materials will be innovated. This is the motivation we made many efforts to edit this book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Maolin Zhai

He has been working on radiation chemistry for more than 20 years, owning a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of radiation technique. His research focuses on radiation syntheses of graphene nanocomposites, intelligent gels and ion exchange membranes, as well as radiation effect of ionic liquids and polymers. He has been as a chief editor or editor of the published several monographs (Zhai Maolin, Zhao long, Huang Ling, Xu Ling, Yuan Liyong, Wang Min. Chitin, Chitosan, Oligosaccharides and Their Derivatives: Biological Activities and Applications. Chapter 31 Radiation Functionalization and Applications of Chitosan and Its Derivatives, CRC Press, 2010; Zhai Maolin, Yi Min, Ha Hongfei,《Radiation Processing Technology of Polymeric Materials and Its Progress》, Chemical Industry Press, 2004, In Chinese). In addition, he has published 150 papers with citation times of about 2300, authored and co-authored 9 scientific monographs and text books, and held 20 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Chemistry & Molecular Engineering, Peking University, China

Mozhen Wang

She has engaged in the research work on the principle and application of radiation-induced emulsion polymerization for nearly 15 years, and is an expert in the synthesis of anisotropicand/or porous materials through the assembly and radiation chemistry reactions in multiple systems. The author has published more than 50 papers on international academic journals involving the radiation synthesis of polymer or polymer/inorganic composite microspheres and radiation modification of polymer materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, CAS Key Laboratory of Soft Matter Chemistry, Department of Polymer Science and Engineering, University of Science and Technology of China, Beijing, China

