Radiation Research
1st Edition
Biomedical, Chemical, and Physical Perspectives
Description
Radiation Research: Biomedical, Chemical and Physical Perspectives documents the proceedings of the Fifth International Congress of Radiation Research held in Seattle, Washington, 14-20 July 1974. While the focus of the Congress was on fundamental research, there were several well-attended sessions on the practical aspects of radiation research as it relates to radiotherapy, central station power generation by both nuclear fission and fusion, and the environment. This volume contains 126 papers organized into 31 parts. Beginning with a keynote address and a lecture on the time scale in radiobiology, the subsequent contributions cover a wide range of topics presented over several sessions. Topics discussed during these sessions include energy needs, nuclear power, and the environment; prospects for fusion power; technological applications of radiation; human radiobiology; hazards of radiation exposure relative to other environmental agents; the basic physics of the interactions of radiation with matter; particle penetration phenomena; and radiation effects in frozen media.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editors'Note
Officers and Organizing Committee
Special Addresses
Speech at Opening Ceremonies of the Fifth International Congress of Radiation Research
The Time Scale in Radiobiology (Failla Memorial Lecture)
Plenary Sessions
Energy Needs, Nuclear Power and the Environment
Energy Needs, Nuclear Power, and the Environment
Prospects for Fusion Power
Status and Future Prospects for Fusion Power
Fusion Research in Japan
Technological Applications of Radiation
Technological Applications of Radiation—An IntroductionZ
Applied Industrial Radiation Chemistry of Monomers and Polymers
Mutations in Plant Breeding—A Glance Back and a Look Forward
The Use of Ionizing Radiation for Preservation of Food and Feed Products
Radiation Sterilization—An Industrial Process
Human Radiobiology
The Late Effects of Acute External Exposure to Ionizing Radiation in Man
The Risk of Malignancy from Internally-Deposited Radioisotopes
Reevaluation of Hazards of Radiation Exposure Relative to Other Environmental Agents
Chemical and Radiation Carcinogenesis in Man and Experimental Animals
Problems in the Reevaluation of Genetic Risks from Radiation and Other Environmental Hazards
Symposia
The Basic Physics of the Interactions of Radiation with Matter
Introduction to the Symposium on the Basic Physics of the Interactions of Radiation with Matter
Photoionization
Electron Energy Deposition in Matter at the Molecular Level
Secondary Electron Spectra
Ionization by Energy Transfer from Excited Species
Ionization by Interpenetration of Electron Shells
Spontaneous Breakup of Gaseous Ions
Ion-Molecule Reactions
Particle Penetration Phenomena
Energy Loss and Ranges of Charged Particles in Matter
Channeling: A Tool for the Study of the Interactions of Energetic Particles Penetrating Solids
Transmission of Fast Molecules through Solids
Primary Processes and Track Effects in Irradiated
Electrons in Liquids
The Optical Absorption Spectrum of the Solvated Electron in Polar Liquids and in Binary Solutions
Theory of Optical Spectra of Solvated Electrons
Electron Yields and Reaction Kinetics in Polar Liquids
Reaction Rates of Electrons at Short Times
Measured Mobilities of Electrons
Energies of Conduction Bands in Dielectric Liquids
Excess Electrons and Energy Fluctuations in the Non-Polar Liquids
Mobilities of Slow Electrons in Low- and High-Pressure Gases and Liquids
Radiation Effects in Frozen Media
Ground State Structure of Trapped Electrons in Glassy Matrices
Some Aspects of Electron Dynamics in Solid Alkanes
Deferred Luminescence in Organic Matrices at Low and Very Low Temperatures
Trapped Electrons and Anions in Rigid Organic Glasses at 4°K
Reactions of Electrons in 3-Methylhexane Glass
Formation and Decay of Trapped Electrons in Frozen Media
Electron Tunneling in Rigid Media
Fast Response Techniques in Chemistry and Biology
Rapid-Mixing Studies on the Time-Scale of Radiation Damage in Cells
Application of Fast Polarography in Pulse Radiolysis
Catalysis of Electron and Electron Transfer Reactions in Micellar and Protein Systems
The Picosecond Reactions of Electrons with Biologically Important Molecules
Current Topics in Dosimetry
International Intercomparison of Neutron Dosimetry
Dosimetric Parameters and Terminology Relevant to Radiology
Microdosimetry of Auger Electrons
Particle Dosimetry by Track Etching with Applications to Apollo Astronauts and to Heavy Radionuclide Mapping in Biological Systems
Photodynamic Inactivation of Macromolecules and Cells
Psoralen Cross-Links in DNA: Biological Consequences and Cellular Repair
Chemical Aspects of Photodynamic Action in the Presence of Molecular Oxygen
The Effects of Photodynamic Action Involving Oxygen upon Biological Systems
The Effects of UV Light on Genetic Functions
Dissipation of UV Energy in Nucleic Acids and Nucleoproteins
Genetic Effects of UV on Escherichia coli—A Model for Prokaryotes
The Present Status of DNA Repair Mechanisms in UV Irradiated Yeast Taken as a Model Eukaryotic System
Radiology Applied: Mapping Transcriptional Organization in Pro- and Eukaryotes
The Eukaryotic Chromosome
The Replication of Drosophila DNA: The Periodic Distribution of Replication Origins
Mammalian Chromosome Structure: Ultrastructural Aspects of Specialized Regions and Chromosome Aberrations
Structure and Replication of the Yeast Chromosome
Repair Processes in Eukaryotes
Repair Studies at the Molecular, Chromosomal, and Cellular Levels: A Review of Current Work in Japan
DNA Damage and Its Repair in Hyperthermic Mammalian Cells: Relation to Enhanced Cell Killing
Use of a Purified Lesion-Recognizing Enzyme to Assay DNA Repair in Cultured Animal Cells
Carcinogens and DNA Repair
Chemical Changes Induced in DNA by Ionizing Radiation and the Relationship of their Repair to Survival of Mammalian Cells
Chemical Radiosensitization of Mammalian Cells
Mammalian Cell Sensitization, Repair and the Cell Cycle
Chemical Radiosensitization Studies with Mammalian Cells Growing In Vitro
In Vivo Testing of Hypoxic Cell Radiosensitizers
Chairman's Comments on the Discussion of Effects In Vivo
Response of Stem Cells to Single Repeated and Continuous Irradiation
Concept of Human Stem Cell Kinetics
Response of Stem Cell Systems to Whole Body and Partial Body Irradiation
Characteristics of the Stem Cell Population Surviving a Sublethal Exposure to Ionizing Radiation
Cell Proliferation Changes in Tumor and Normal Tissue as a Result of Irradiation
Changes in the Rate of Proliferation in Normal Tissue after Irradiation
Cell Proliferation Changes in Hemopoietic Tissue as a Result of Irradiation or Drug Administration: The Control of Cell Proliferation in Hemopoietic Tissue
The Importance of Proliferation Kinetics and Clonogencity of Tumor Cells for Volume Responses of Experimental Tumors after Irradiation
Cell Proliferation Kinetics and Growth Rate of the Irradiated Human Tumors
Carcinogenesis: Radiation and Other Agents
Carcinogenesis by Ionizing Radiation and Lessons for Other Pollutants
Mechanisms of Carcinogenesis
Direct Evidence that Damaged DNA Results in Neoplastic Transformation—A Fish Story
Immunology of Carcinogenesis and Its Relation to Radiation
Mechanisms of Radiation Carcinogenesis
The Interplay of Viruses and Radiation in Carcinogenesis
Roles of Cellular and Humoral Immunity in Malignancy
Macrophage Functions in Immune Responses to Tumors
New Ways of Estimating Genetic Risks in Man
The Use of Chromosome Aberrations for Predicting Genetic Hazards to Man
Mutation and the Amount of Human I11 Health
Use of the Mouse to Fill Gaps in Our Risk Assessments
Comparison of the Mutagenic Effects of Chemicals and Ionizing Radiation
A Comparison of the Mutagenic Effects of Chemicals and Ionizing Radiation (Chairman's Remarks)
Determinants of the Mutagenic Specificity of Chemical and Physical Agents in Microorganisms
Comparison of the Mutagenic Effects of Chemicals and Ionizing Radiation Using Drosophila Melanogaster Test Systems
Comparison of the Mutagenic Effects of Chemicals and Ionizing Radiation in the Spermatogenic Cells of the Mouse
Theoretical Approaches to Radiation Biology
Biophysical Implications of Radiation Quality
Analysis of Radiation-Induced Chromosome Aberrations
Cell Cycle Kinetics and Radiation Therapy
Theoretical Aspects and Implications of the Oxygen Effect
The Significance of LET in Radiobiology
Fundamental Aspects of LET in Radiobiology
Energy Deposition in Small Volumes in Relation to Linear Energy Transfer (LET)
The Dependence on LET of Various Types of Damage in Phage DNA in Relation to the Inactivation Efficiency
The Dependence of RBE and OER on Neutron Energy for Damage to Mammalian Cells and Plant Systems
RBE Values of Fast Neutrons for Damage to Organized Tissues in Experimental Animals
The Use of Heavy Particles in Radiotherapy
Biological Basis of Heavy Particle and Fast Neutron Radiotherapy
The Middle Atlantic Neutron Therapy Trial
A Preliminary Report of the MDAH-TAMVEC Neutron Therapy Pilot Study
Clinical Experience of Therapy with Cyclotron Neutrons at the University of Washington
The RBE for Fast Neutrons: The Link between Animal Experiments and Clinical Practice
HZE Particle Effects in Manned Spaceflight
Studies on the Effects of Cosmic HZE-Particles on Different Biological Systems in the Biostack Experiments I and II Flown on Board of Apollo 16 and 17
Effects of Cosmic Heavy Ions on Artemia Egg-Development
High-LET Particles in Manned Spaceflight—Preliminary Report
Some Studies on Visual Perception and Pathologic Effects of Accelerated Heavy Ions
Biological Effects of Accelerated Boron, Carbon and Neon Ions
Transport and Fate of Radionuclides
Radioecological Studies Applied to Electro Nuclear Siting
Effects of Limnological Variables on Bioaccumulation Factors
Effect of Some Important Physio-Ecological Factors on the Accumulation of Radionuclides by Freshwater Fish
Transuranium Element Toxicity—Dose-Response Relationships at Low Exposure Levels
Metabolism and Biological Effects in Rodents of Plutonium and Other Actinide Elements
Late Effects of Inhaled Plutonium in Dogs
Current Status of Information Obtained from Plutonium Contaminated People
Doseresponse Relationship for Beagles Injected with 239Pu(IV) or 241Am III)
Transuranium Element Toxicity—Dose-Response Relationships at Low Exposure Levels. Summary and Speculative Interpretation Relative to Exposure Limits
Radiation and Photochemical Processes in the Atmosphere and Their Ecological Effects
Some Aspects of Airborne Particles and Radiation in the Atmosphere
The Oxides of Nitrogen with Respect to Urban Smog, Supersonic Transports, and Global Methane
Gas-to-Particle Conversion in the Atmospheric Environment by Radiation-Induced and Photochemical Reactions
Effects of Air Pollution on Ecological Processes
Summary Plenary Session
Physics
Chemistry
Cellular and Subcellular Biology
Tissue and Animal Biology
Author Index
Subject Index
1404
- 1404
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
1st January 1975
- 1st January 1975
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483270074
- 9781483270074