Radiation Research, A Twentieth-Century Perspective, Volume I: Congress Abstracts is a collection of abstracts presented at the Ninth International Congress of Radiation Research convened in Toronto, Canada, organized by the Radiation Research Society and the North American Hyperthermia Group at the invitation of the International Association of Radiation Research. The Toronto venue for this congress recognizes a major role by Canadian scientists in the field of radiation research and also the strong participation of Canadian scientists in the North American Radiation Research Society. Original science is shared at these Congresses through Congress lectures, symposia presentations, and proffered papers. The Congress Board of Directors adopted a proposal that all abstracts of scientific presentations should become a permanent record of the official proceedings of the Congress. In a manner somewhat analogous to the Canadian postal code system, each abstract in this volume is identified at the top left hand corner by a code consisting of both letters and numbers printed on three lines. Line one consists of one letter and two numbers that uniquely identify each scientific event. The second line consists of a double digit number that designates the sequence of presentation within the specific scientific event. The third line consists of a double letter code in which the first letter indicates the day of the week on which abstract material is presented and/or discussed, and the second letter indicates a morning or afternoon session.

Award Lecture Abstracts

A-01 OCTRF Richards Lecture

A-02 NAHG Robinson Lecture

A-03 RRS Failla Lecture

A-04 IARR Kaplan Lecture

Congress Lecture Abstracts

L-01 Opening Plenary Lecture—Creativity in Science

L-02 Mapping the organizational and functional topography of the eukaryotic cell nucleus

L-03 Molecular genetics of tumor progression

L-04 Metabolic imaging of tumors

L-05 Clinical hyperthermia: An outsider's point of view

L-06 Electron transfer in biological processes

L-07 Interactions of extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields with humans

L-08 Hypoxic cells in human tumors

L-09 Biological role of the universally conserved E. coli heat shock proteins

L-10 Debate—Are DNA double-strand breaks the only lesions that kill mammalian cells exposed to ionizing radiation?

L-11 Molecular and cellular biology of lung cancer

L-12 Digital imaging techniques in biology

L-13 Radiation protection: The basis of new recommendations on limits of exposure

L-14 Biophysics and biological effects of ultrasound

L-15 DNA repair deficient diseases

L-16 Interactions of radiation and chemotherapy

L-17 Dynamics of localization and solvation of electrons in finite clusters and bulk media

L-18 Induction of gene expression by radiation

L-19 Radiosurgery

L-20 Protein denaturation: Its role in thermal killing

L-21 Ultrafast dynamics of electron solvation

L-22 Transgenic mice

L-23 3-D treatment planning

L-24 Aspects of non-invasive thermometry with emphasis on applied potential tomography (APT)

Symposia Lecture Abstracts

S-01 Synchrotron radiation microimaging in biology

S-02 Cellular and molecular mechanisms of radiation induced mutagenesis

S-03 Growth factors/cytokines in radiation response

S-04 Radiation effects of development

S-05 Validity of in vitro assays of cell survival in predicting outcome of radiotherapy

S-06 Superficial and deep heating techniques

S-07 Energy deposition in sub-microscopic volumes

S-08 Molecular biology of the interphase nucleus

S-09 Radiation, oncogenes, and human cancer

S-10 Physiological characteristics of tumor microenvironments

S-11 Altered fractionation in radiotherapy

S-12 Site specific clinical trials for thermal radiotherapy

S-13 Electron transfer in proteins and peptides

S-14 Hazards of radon

S-15 Mechanisms of formation of radiation-induced chromosomal aberrations

S-16 Radiolabeled antibodies in cancer therapy

S-17 Sensitizers in clinical trials

S-18 Heat shock response, regulation, and functions of HSPs

S-19 Radiation chemistry at the DNA/water interface

S-20 Evaluation of new approaches used to measure radiation damage in humans

S-21 Genes controlling DNA repair

S-22 Radiation carcinogenesis in vivo: Cellular and molecular mechanisms

S-23 New drugs exploiting tumor physiology

S-24 Biology of hyperthermia and its interaction with radiation and anticancer agents in vitro

S-25 Radiation chemistry of microheterogenous media

S-26 Radiation effects in space: Humans and chips

S-27 Radioecology

S-28 Enzymology of DNA repair

S-29 High LET radiotherapy

S-30 Predictors for human tumor response to hyperthermia

S-31 Early radiation chemistry: Femtosecond to nanosecond

S-32 Mechanisms in cellular neoplastic transformation

S-33 Radiobiology of human tumor cells

S-34 Photodynamic therapy

S-35 Biology of hyperthermia and its interaction with radiation and anticancer agents (in vivo)

Proffered Paper Abstracts

P-01 Radiation physics

P-02 DNA structure and radiation damage

P-03 Radiation and the environment

P-04 Molecular mechanisms of mutagenesis and transformation

P-05 Growth factors and cytokines

P-06 Late effects

P-07 Cell cycle and kinetics

P-08 Predictive assays of radiation sensitivity

P-09 Effects of radiation on CNS

P-10 Tumor heating techniques

P-11 Biophysical modeling of radiation response

P-12 Thiols and oxidative damage

P-13 Radiation-induced gene expression

P-14 Radioresistance and adaptive responses

P-15 Dose fractionation and dose-rate effects

P-16 Tumor biology and radiobiology

P-17 In vivo carcinogenesis

P-18 Radiation damage: Normal tissues

P-19 Radiolabeled antibodies

P-20 Hyperthermia in vivo and physiology

P-21 Hyperthermia treatment planning/thermal modeling

P-22 Radiation chemistry

P-23 DNA damage and repair mechanisms

P-24 Radiation exposures and risk estimates

P-25 DNA repair genes and deficiencies

P-26 Cellular mutagenesis and transformation

P-27 Bioreductive drugs/hypoxic markers

P-28 Radiation/drug interactions

P-29 Combined modality: Sensitization, modulation, and protection

P-30 In vitro hyperthermia biology: Molecular and cellular

P-31 Clinical hyperthermia studies and quality assurance

P-32 Radiation damage to DNA and model compounds

P-33 Chromosome aberrations

P-34 Photobiology

P-35 Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

P-36 High LET mutagenesis and radiobiology

P-37 PLDR and SLDR

P-38 Radiation sensitization and modification of tumor oxygenation

P-39 Tumor physiology/microenvironments

P-40 In vitro hyperthermia biology: Stress proteins and interactions

P-41 Thermal dose and prognostic factors in clinical hyperthermia

