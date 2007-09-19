Radiation Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080450537, 9780080552880

Radiation Mechanics

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Esam Hussein
eBook ISBN: 9780080552880
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080450537
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th September 2007
Page Count: 344
Description

Mechanics is the science of studying energy and forces, and their effects on matter. It involves mechanisms, kinematics, cross sections, and transport. Radiation mechanism describes how various types of radiation interact with different targets (atoms and nuclei). The book addresses the above four aspects of radiation mechanics integrating these aspects of radiation behavior in a single treatise under the framework of “radiation mechanics".

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of radiation mechanics
  • Helps non-nuclear graduates readily familiarize themselves with radiation
  • Integrates and coordinates mechanisms, kinematics, cross sections and transport in one volume
  • End of each chapter problems to further assist students in understanding the underlying concepts
  • Use of computations and Internet resources included in the problems

Readership

Students and graduates in nuclear physics and engineering, and professionals in nuclear agencies

Table of Contents

  • PREFACE
  • LIST OF ALGORITHMS
  • CHAPTER ONE: MECHANISMS
    • Publisher Summary
    • 1.1 INTRODUCTION
    • 1.2 RADIATION
    • 1.3 WAVE-PARTICLE DUALITY
    • 1.4 NUCLEAR/ATOMIC FIELDS
    • 1.5 ATOM AND NUCLEUS
    • 1.6 NUCLEAR DECAY
    • 1.7 REACTIONS AND INTERACTIONS
    • 1.8 MACROSCOPIC FIELD
    • 1.9 PROBLEMS
  • CHAPTER TWO: COLLISION KINEMATICS
    • Publisher Summary
    • 2.1 OVERVIEW
    • 2.2 CENTER-OF-MASS SYSTEM
    • 2.3 RELATIVITY
    • 2.4 CONSERVATION LAWS
    • 2.5 EINSTEINIAN KINEMATICS
    • 2.6 NEWTONIAN KINEMATICS
    • 2.7 SPECIFIC INTERACTIONS
    • 2.8 ELECTROMAGNETIC INTERACTIONS
    • 2.9 PROBLEMS
  • CHAPTER THREE: CROSS SECTIONS
    • Publisher Summary
    • 3.1 INTRODUCTION
    • 3.2 NUCLEAR CROSS-SECTION MODELS
    • 3.3 NEUTRON CROSS SECTIONS
    • 3.4 ELECTRODYNAMICS
    • 3.5 PHOTON CROSS SECTIONS
    • 3.6 CHARGED-PARTICLE CROSS SECTIONS
    • 3.7 DATA LIBRARIES AND PROCESSING
    • 3.8 PROBLEMS
  • CHAPTER FOUR: TRANSPORT
    • Publisher Summary
    • 4.1 BOLTZMANN TRANSPORT EQUATION
    • 4.2 MODAL SOLUTION METHODS
    • 4.3 NODAL SOLUTION METHODS
    • 4.4 STOCHASTIC METHODS
    • 4.5 TRANSPORT OF CHARGED PARTICLES
    • 4.6 PROBLEMS
  • BIBLIOGRAPHY
  • CONSTANTS AND UNITS
  • USEFUL WEB SITES
  • GLOSSARY
  • INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080552880
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080450537

About the Author

Esam Hussein

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB Canada

Ratings and Reviews

