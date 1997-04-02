Radiation from Black Holes, Future Missions to Primitive Bodies and Middle Atmospheric Fine Structures, Volume 19
1st Edition
Authors: C Day Et Al
Paperback ISBN: 9780080430973
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd April 1997
Page Count: 196
Description
The majority of this volume is devoted to the subject of high energy radiation from galactic and extragalactic black holes. The volume also covers future space missions to primitive bodies and fine structures in the middle atmosphere and their origin. In total, 27 papers are presented, the final two included in the appendix emanating from the previous COSPAR meeting in Washington.
