Radiation from Black Holes, Future Missions to Primitive Bodies and Middle Atmospheric Fine Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080430973

Radiation from Black Holes, Future Missions to Primitive Bodies and Middle Atmospheric Fine Structures, Volume 19

1st Edition

Authors: C Day Et Al
Paperback ISBN: 9780080430973
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd April 1997
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
132.00
112.20
80.00
68.00
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The majority of this volume is devoted to the subject of high energy radiation from galactic and extragalactic black holes. The volume also covers future space missions to primitive bodies and fine structures in the middle atmosphere and their origin. In total, 27 papers are presented, the final two included in the appendix emanating from the previous COSPAR meeting in Washington.

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780080430973

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

C Day Et Al Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.