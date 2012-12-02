Radiation Exchange
1st Edition
An Introduction
Here is an introductory examination of electromagnetic radiation. This book deals with the radiation laws, the phenomenon of radiation exchange, the quantification of radiation, and the mechanisms whereby radiation is attenuated in passing through the Earth's atmosphere. It can be used as a supplement to an introductory physics or astronomy text and also as a guide for members of the infrared community who would like additional insight into the area of radiation exchange. The concepts discussed here are well within the grasp of undergraduate students.**After studying this book, the reader will have developed a clear understanding of the phenomenon of radiatin exchange and will appreciate more thoroughly its importance in nature and its numerous applications.
Undergraduate students looking for a detailed discussion of radiation exchange to supplement their introductory optics and physics books, as well as engineers who would like further basic information on this topic.
Key Ideas of Radiation Exchange: Radiation Exchange. Energy Associated with Electromagnetic Radiation. Planck's Radiation Law. Kirchhoff's Radiation Law. Radiant Emissivity. Some Applications of Radiation Exchange: Ice and Space. Planetary Studies. Quantification of Electromagnetic Radiation: Radiometric Calibration. Appendix. Index.
- 144
- English
- © Academic Press 1990
- 2nd December 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780080926278
- 9780126845600
Jack Taylor
Rhodes College