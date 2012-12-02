Radiation Exchange - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126845600, 9780080926278

Radiation Exchange

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Jack Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080926278
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126845600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11600.00
8700.00
8120.00
8700.00
9280.00
8700.00
8700.00
9280.00
124.00
86.80
86.80
86.80
99.20
86.80
86.80
99.20
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
11600.00
8700.00
8120.00
8700.00
9280.00
8700.00
8700.00
9280.00
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
124.00
86.80
86.80
86.80
99.20
86.80
86.80
99.20
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Here is an introductory examination of electromagnetic radiation. This book deals with the radiation laws, the phenomenon of radiation exchange, the quantification of radiation, and the mechanisms whereby radiation is attenuated in passing through the Earth's atmosphere. It can be used as a supplement to an introductory physics or astronomy text and also as a guide for members of the infrared community who would like additional insight into the area of radiation exchange. The concepts discussed here are well within the grasp of undergraduate students.**After studying this book, the reader will have developed a clear understanding of the phenomenon of radiatin exchange and will appreciate more thoroughly its importance in nature and its numerous applications.

Readership

Undergraduate students looking for a detailed discussion of radiation exchange to supplement their introductory optics and physics books, as well as engineers who would like further basic information on this topic.

Table of Contents

Key Ideas of Radiation Exchange: Radiation Exchange. Energy Associated with Electromagnetic Radiation. Planck's Radiation Law. Kirchhoff's Radiation Law. Radiant Emissivity. Some Applications of Radiation Exchange: Ice and Space. Planetary Studies. Quantification of Electromagnetic Radiation: Radiometric Calibration. Appendix. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926278
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126845600

About the Author

Jack Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rhodes College

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.