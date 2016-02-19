Radiation Dosimetry focuses on the advancements, processes, technologies, techniques, and principles involved in radiation dosimetry, including counters and calibration and standardization techniques. The selection first offers information on radiation units and the theory of ionization dosimetry and interaction of radiation with matter. Topics include quantities derivable from roentgens, determination of dose in roentgens, ionization dosimetry of high-energy photons and corpuscular radiations, and heavy charged particles. The text then examines the biological and medical effects of radiation, as well as radiation effects in malignant tissues, levels of radiation, and mechanism of radiation effects on living cells. The publication takes a look at ionization chambers, Geiger-Mueller counters and proportional counters, scintillation detectors, and photographic film dosimetry, Discussions focus on calibration and standardization techniques, scintillating materials and their light yield, scintillation detector dosimetry of neutrons, and the physics of counters. The text also ponders on chemical and colorimetric indicators and survey instruments and pocket dosimeters. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in radiation dosimetry.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Fundamental Principles of Dosimetry

1. Radiation Units and Theory of Ionization Dosimetry

I. Introduction

II. Units of Dose

III. Quantities Derivable from the Roentgen

IV. Determination of Dose in Roentgens

V. The Bragg-Gray Theory of the Small Ionization Chamber

VI. Ionization Dosimetry of High-Energy Photons and Corpuscular Radiations

2. Interaction of Radiation with Matter

I. Electromagnetic Radiation 10 3 to 10 8 Electron Volts

II. Electrons

III. Neutrons

IV. Heavy Charged Particles

3. Biological and Medical Effects of Radiation

I. Mechanism of Radiation Effects on Living Cells

II. Effects of Radiation in General

III. Biological Effect of Radiation on Normal Tissues

IV. Radiation Effects on Malignant Tissues

V. Levels of Radiation

Radiation Detectors and their Calibration

4. Ionization Chambers

I. Introduction

II. The Design of Ionization Chambers

III. Special Types of Ionization Chambers

5. Geiger-Mueller Counters and Proportional Counters

I. Introduction

II. Physics of Counters

III. The Use of Counters for the Dosimetry of Radioactive Isotopes

IV. The Use of Counters for the Measurement of Radiation Fields

6. Scintillation Detectors

I. Physics of Scintillation Detectors

II. Scintillating Materials and Their Light Yield

III. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of X- and 7-Rays

IV. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of Charged Particles

V. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of Neutrons

7. Photographic Film Dosimetry

I. Physics of Film Dosimetry

II. Calibration and Standardization Techniques

III. Instrumentation

IV. Applications

8. Chemical and Colorimetric Indicators

I. Introduction

II. Physics of Chemical Dosimeter Systems

III. Dosimetry with Liquid Chemical Systems

IV. Applications of Chemical Dosimeters

V. Synopsis of Chemical Methods for Dosimetry of X-,ɤ-, and Fast Neutron

Radiation

9. Calorimetric Methods

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Calorimetry

III. Heat Detection

IV. Calorimetric Determinations of Quantity of Radiation

V. Absorbed Dose Measurements

VI. Source Strength Calibration

VII. Local Absorbed Dose Calorimeter

10. Survey Instruments and Pocket Dosimeters

I. Introduction

II. Gamma-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters

III. Beta-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters

IV. Alpha-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters

V. Neutron Instruments and Dosimeters

VI. Film Badges

VII. Air Monitoring

VIII. Calibration Techniques

IX. Civil Defense Instruments

X. Future Trends

11. Standardization of X-Ray Beams and Radioactive Isotopes

I. Standardization of X-Ray Beams and Radium

II. Standardization of Radioactive Isotopes

Radiation Fields and their Dosimetry

12. X-Rays and Teleisotope ɤ-Rays

I. Production of Radiation

II. Surface Backscatter

III. Percentage Depth Dose

IV. Isodose Distributions of Radiation

V. Rotation Therapy

VI. Clinical Radiation Distributions

VII. Integral Dose and Energy Absorption

VIII. Spectral Distribution of Radiation

13. High-Energy Electron Beams

I. Sources of High-Energy Electrons

II. Intensity Measurements

III. Dose Measurements

IV. Electron Beam Applications

14. Heavy Charged-Particle Beams

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties of Heavy Charged Particles

III. Dose Measurement

IV. Applications

15. Neutrons and Mixed Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Neutron Dosimetry

III. Methods of Experimental Neutron Dosimetry

IV. Dose Measurements in Mixed Radiation Fields Containing Neutrons of Various Energies

V. Neutron Capture Therapy

16. Discrete Radioisotope Sources

I. Beta-Radiation

II. Gamma-Radiation

17. Internally Administered Radioisotopes

I. Physical and Biological Factors Controlling Concentration of Administered Isotopes in Tissue

II. Beta-Particle Dosimetry

III. Gamma-Ray Dosimetry

IV. Examples of Tissue Dose Calculations

18. Isotope Shipment and Disposal

I. Shipment of Radioactive Isotopes

II. Disposal of Radioactive Wastes

Appendix: Tables of Data Useful for Dose Calculations

Author Index

Subject Index