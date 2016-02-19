Radiation Dosimetry
1st Edition
Description
Radiation Dosimetry focuses on the advancements, processes, technologies, techniques, and principles involved in radiation dosimetry, including counters and calibration and standardization techniques.
The selection first offers information on radiation units and the theory of ionization dosimetry and interaction of radiation with matter. Topics include quantities derivable from roentgens, determination of dose in roentgens, ionization dosimetry of high-energy photons and corpuscular radiations, and heavy charged particles. The text then examines the biological and medical effects of radiation, as well as radiation effects in malignant tissues, levels of radiation, and mechanism of radiation effects on living cells.
The publication takes a look at ionization chambers, Geiger-Mueller counters and proportional counters, scintillation detectors, and photographic film dosimetry, Discussions focus on calibration and standardization techniques, scintillating materials and their light yield, scintillation detector dosimetry of neutrons, and the physics of counters. The text also ponders on chemical and colorimetric indicators and survey instruments and pocket dosimeters.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in radiation dosimetry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Fundamental Principles of Dosimetry
1. Radiation Units and Theory of Ionization Dosimetry
I. Introduction
II. Units of Dose
III. Quantities Derivable from the Roentgen
IV. Determination of Dose in Roentgens
V. The Bragg-Gray Theory of the Small Ionization Chamber
VI. Ionization Dosimetry of High-Energy Photons and Corpuscular Radiations
References
2. Interaction of Radiation with Matter
I. Electromagnetic Radiation 10 3 to 10 8 Electron Volts
II. Electrons
III. Neutrons
IV. Heavy Charged Particles
References
3. Biological and Medical Effects of Radiation
I. Mechanism of Radiation Effects on Living Cells
II. Effects of Radiation in General
III. Biological Effect of Radiation on Normal Tissues
IV. Radiation Effects on Malignant Tissues
V. Levels of Radiation
References
Radiation Detectors and their Calibration
4. Ionization Chambers
I. Introduction
II. The Design of Ionization Chambers
III. Special Types of Ionization Chambers
References
5. Geiger-Mueller Counters and Proportional Counters
I. Introduction
II. Physics of Counters
III. The Use of Counters for the Dosimetry of Radioactive Isotopes
IV. The Use of Counters for the Measurement of Radiation Fields
References
6. Scintillation Detectors
I. Physics of Scintillation Detectors
II. Scintillating Materials and Their Light Yield
III. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of X- and 7-Rays
IV. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of Charged Particles
V. Scintillation Detector Dosimetry of Neutrons
References
7. Photographic Film Dosimetry
I. Physics of Film Dosimetry
II. Calibration and Standardization Techniques
III. Instrumentation
IV. Applications
References
8. Chemical and Colorimetric Indicators
I. Introduction
II. Physics of Chemical Dosimeter Systems
III. Dosimetry with Liquid Chemical Systems
IV. Applications of Chemical Dosimeters
V. Synopsis of Chemical Methods for Dosimetry of X-,ɤ-, and Fast Neutron
Radiation
References
9. Calorimetric Methods
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Calorimetry
III. Heat Detection
IV. Calorimetric Determinations of Quantity of Radiation
V. Absorbed Dose Measurements
VI. Source Strength Calibration
VII. Local Absorbed Dose Calorimeter
References
10. Survey Instruments and Pocket Dosimeters
I. Introduction
II. Gamma-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters
III. Beta-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters
IV. Alpha-Ray Instruments and Dosimeters
V. Neutron Instruments and Dosimeters
VI. Film Badges
VII. Air Monitoring
VIII. Calibration Techniques
IX. Civil Defense Instruments
X. Future Trends
References
11. Standardization of X-Ray Beams and Radioactive Isotopes
I. Standardization of X-Ray Beams and Radium
II. Standardization of Radioactive Isotopes
References
Radiation Fields and their Dosimetry
12. X-Rays and Teleisotope ɤ-Rays
I. Production of Radiation
II. Surface Backscatter
III. Percentage Depth Dose
IV. Isodose Distributions of Radiation
V. Rotation Therapy
VI. Clinical Radiation Distributions
VII. Integral Dose and Energy Absorption
VIII. Spectral Distribution of Radiation
References
13. High-Energy Electron Beams
I. Sources of High-Energy Electrons
II. Intensity Measurements
III. Dose Measurements
IV. Electron Beam Applications
References
14. Heavy Charged-Particle Beams
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties of Heavy Charged Particles
III. Dose Measurement
IV. Applications
References
15. Neutrons and Mixed Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Neutron Dosimetry
III. Methods of Experimental Neutron Dosimetry
IV. Dose Measurements in Mixed Radiation Fields Containing Neutrons of Various Energies
V. Neutron Capture Therapy
References
16. Discrete Radioisotope Sources
I. Beta-Radiation
II. Gamma-Radiation
References 7
17. Internally Administered Radioisotopes
I. Physical and Biological Factors Controlling Concentration of Administered Isotopes in Tissue
II. Beta-Particle Dosimetry
III. Gamma-Ray Dosimetry
IV. Examples of Tissue Dose Calculations
References
18. Isotope Shipment and Disposal
I. Shipment of Radioactive Isotopes
II. Disposal of Radioactive Wastes
References
Appendix: Tables of Data Useful for Dose Calculations
Author Index
Subject Index
