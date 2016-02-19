Radiation Damage in Graphite
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Nuclear Energy
Nuclear Energy, Volume 102: Radiation Damage in Graphite provides a general account of the effects of irradiation on graphite. This book presents valuable work on the structure of the defects produced in graphite crystals by irradiation. Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the description of the methods of manufacturing graphite and of its physical properties. This text then presents details of the method of setting up a scale of irradiation dose. Other chapters consider the effect of irradiation at a given temperature on a physical property of graphite. This book discusses as well the changes in dimensions produced by irradiation and the effects of irradiation on the mechanical properties of graphite. The final chapter deals with the accumulation of stored energy, which is one of the main problems caused by the irradiation of graphite in nuclear reactors. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and chemical physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Plates 1 to 7
Chapter 1. Introduction
The Wigner Effect
The Structure and Properties of Unirradiated Graphite
Crystal Structure
Natural Graphite
Pyrolytic Graphite
Bulk Synthetic Graphite
References
Chapter 2. The Displacement of Atoms by Neutrons and Fast Charged Particles
The Displacement of Atoms by the Primary Knock-on
Atomic Collisions
Loss of Energy by Electronic Excitation
The Number and Distribution of Displaced Atoms
The Displacement of Atoms by High Energy Nuclear Particles
Electrons and Heavy Charged Particles
Fast Neutrons
Irradiation in Nuclear Reactors
The Neutron Flux
The Damaging Power of the Neutron Flux
The Experimental Determination of the Damaging Power
Measurement of Irradiation Dose
Application of Experimental Results to Reactor Problems
References
Chapter 3. Defect Structures in Irradiated Graphite
Point Defects
Energies of Formation and Motion of Point Defects (Theory)
Experimental Results on the Properties of Vacant Lattice Sites
Experimental Results on the Properties of Interstitial Atoms
The Formation of Interstitial Complexes
The Use of Diffraction to Study Radiation Defects
Low Angle Scattering of X-Rays
Slow Neutron Diffraction
Dislocations in Graphite
Observation of Dislocations in Thin Crystals
Extended Dislocations in the Basal Plane
Dislocation Loops
Electron Microscope Observations of Radiation Defects
Experimental Results
Interpretation of Electron Microscope Observations
The Theory of Radiation Damage
Summary of Information on Radiation Defects
Dependence of Radiation Damage on Time, Flux and Temperature
References
Chapter 4. The Effect of Irradiation on the Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Graphite
The Electronic Properties of Graphite
Band Structure
Electrical Properties
Magnetic Properties
The Effect of Irradiation at Medium and High Temperatures
Electrical Resistivity
Hall Constant and Magnetoresistivity
The Thermo-electric Power
Magnetic Properties
Number of Electron Traps Introduced by Irradiation
The Effect of Irradiation at Low Temperature
Changes in Electrical Properties
References
Chapter 5. The Effect of Irradiation on the Thermal and Structural Properties of Graphite
The Specific Heat of Graphite
The Thermal Conductivity of Graphite
The Effect of Irradiation at Medium and High Temperatures
The Effect of Irradiation at Low Temperature
Stored Energy in Irradiated Graphite
Heat of Combustion Measurements
Stored Energy in Graphite Irradiated at Low Temperatures
The Effect of Irradiation on the Crystal Structure of Graphite
Changes in Lattice Parameters
Line Broadening
The Relation between the Changes in Properties and the Defect Structure
Dimensional Effects
Stored Energy
References
Chapter 6. Dimensional Effects in Irradiated Graphite
Thermal Expansion
The Thermal Expansion of Graphite Crystals
The Thermal Expansion of Nuclear Graphite
The Effect of Irradiation Dimensional Changes in Nuclear Graphite
Dimensional Changes Below 200°C
Dimensional Changes in the Range 150 to 350°C
Dimensional Changes at High Temperatures
Summary of Results on Dimensional Changes
References
Chapter 7. The Effect of Irradiation on the Mechanical Properties of Graphite
The Deformation of Graphite Crystals
Deformation of Nuclear Graphite
Stress-Strain Relations and Plasticity in Nuclear Graphite
Elastic Moduli of Nuclear Graphite
The Effect of Irradiation on the Strength of Graphite
Radiation Creep
Experiments with Graphite Springs
Experiments in Tension and Compression
Restrained Growth Experiments
The Interpretation of Radiation Creep
References
Chapter 8. Stored Energy and Annealing Effects in Reactor Graphite
Empirical Theories of Annealing
Annealing with Constant Activation Energy
Annealing Described by a Frequency Distribution
Annealing with a Distribution of Activation Energies
Activation Energies
Stored Energy Measurements
The Release of Stored Energy at Constant Temperature
Adiabatic Release of Energy
Linear Rise Measurements
Special Methods of Using the Adiabatic Calorimeter
Stored Energy in Gas Cooled Reactors
Release of Energy from Graphite in Contact with a Gas Coolant
Propagation of Energy Release through a Mass of Graphite
Limitation of the Amount of Stored Energy
The Specification of Conditions for Preventing a Release of Energy
Introduction of Stored Energy into Transient Calculations
The Control of Radiation Damage by Periodic Annealing
Radiation Annealing
References
Glossary of Symbols
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186498