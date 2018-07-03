Radar Propagation and Scattering in a Complex Maritime Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482304, 9780081023617

Radar Propagation and Scattering in a Complex Maritime Environment

1st Edition

Modeling and Simulation from MatLab

Authors: Christophe Bourlier
eBook ISBN: 9780081023617
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482304
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd July 2018
Page Count: 312
Description

Radar Propagation and Scattering in a Complex Maritime Environment addresses advanced numerical techniques used to significantly reduce the complexity and memory requirement for solving the linear system that results from the discretization of the boundary integral equations by the Method of Moments (MoM). Typically, the problem of the VHF wave scattering from an object above a rough sea surface in a ducting environment is investigated as is the HF radar propagation above the Earth in the presence of islands. Along with these topics, the book also covers rapid asymptotic theories, which are derived and compared with references methods based on the MoM.

Key Features

  • Presents tactics on scattering from both rough surfaces and near a rough surface
  • Discusses radar propagation in ducting environments
  • Includes numerical techniques to accelerate MoM

Readership

Universities, Research Laboratory

Table of Contents

1. Method of Moments and Fast Algorithms
2. Asymptotic Scattering Models from Rough Surfaces
3. Applications to Airborne SHF Scattering from Sea Surfaces
4. Application to LGA SHF Propagation and Scattering from Sea Surfaces
5. Application to HF Propagation Above the Earth

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023617
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482304

About the Author

Christophe Bourlier

Christophe Bourlier works at the IETR (Institut d’Electronique et de Télécommunications de Rennes) laboratory at Polytech Nantes (University of Nantes, France) and is also a Researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) on electromagnetic wave scattering from rough surfaces and objects for remote sensing applications and radar signatures. He is the author of more than 160 journal articles and conference papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

IETR (Institut d’Electronique et de Telecommunications de Rennes), Polytech Nantes, France

Ratings and Reviews

