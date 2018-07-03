Radar Propagation and Scattering in a Complex Maritime Environment
1st Edition
Modeling and Simulation from MatLab
Description
Radar Propagation and Scattering in a Complex Maritime Environment addresses advanced numerical techniques used to significantly reduce the complexity and memory requirement for solving the linear system that results from the discretization of the boundary integral equations by the Method of Moments (MoM). Typically, the problem of the VHF wave scattering from an object above a rough sea surface in a ducting environment is investigated as is the HF radar propagation above the Earth in the presence of islands. Along with these topics, the book also covers rapid asymptotic theories, which are derived and compared with references methods based on the MoM.
Key Features
- Presents tactics on scattering from both rough surfaces and near a rough surface
- Discusses radar propagation in ducting environments
- Includes numerical techniques to accelerate MoM
Readership
Universities, Research Laboratory
Table of Contents
1. Method of Moments and Fast Algorithms
2. Asymptotic Scattering Models from Rough Surfaces
3. Applications to Airborne SHF Scattering from Sea Surfaces
4. Application to LGA SHF Propagation and Scattering from Sea Surfaces
5. Application to HF Propagation Above the Earth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd July 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482304
About the Author
Christophe Bourlier
Christophe Bourlier works at the IETR (Institut d’Electronique et de Télécommunications de Rennes) laboratory at Polytech Nantes (University of Nantes, France) and is also a Researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) on electromagnetic wave scattering from rough surfaces and objects for remote sensing applications and radar signatures. He is the author of more than 160 journal articles and conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
IETR (Institut d’Electronique et de Telecommunications de Rennes), Polytech Nantes, France