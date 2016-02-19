Radar and ARPA Manual has been planned not only as a comprehensive practical reference for mariners on board ship and managers ashore, but also to provide all essential information for candidates following ENS, radar observer and professional certificate courses.

Recent years have seen significant changes in the design of basic radar systems: ARPA features are now almost entirely integrated with the radar display. This new manual covers the complete radar/ARPA installation, bringing together a body of practical information on equipment and techniques which will both serve the observer using traditional systems and provide reliable guidance for the use of newer equipment.

The recent changes in radar displays that are likely to be of greatest significance to the observer are the developments in signal processing and the advent of raster-scan displays; these receive exhaustive treatment. The effects of changes in shipboard operations, such as false echoes from containers, are also dealt with.

Throughout the book the operational significance of the IMO Performance Standards is stressed, as is the role of radar and ARPA in navigation and collision avoidance.