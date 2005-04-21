Radar and ARPA Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080480527

Radar and ARPA Manual

2nd Edition

Radar and Target Tracking for Professional Mariners, Yachtsmen and Users of Marine Radar

Authors: Alan Bole Alan Wall Andy Norris Alan Wall Alan Bole W O Dineley
eBook ISBN: 9780080480527
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st April 2005
Page Count: 544
Description

Radar and ARPA (Automatic Radar Plotting Aids) are standard systems on all commercial vessels and are widely used in the leisure maritime sector. This fully revised new edition covers the complete radar/ARPA installation, including AIS (Automatic Identification System) and ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display & Information Systems). It serves as the most comprehensive and up-to-date reference on equipment and techniques for radar observers using older and newer systems alike. Suitable for use both as a professional user's reference and as a training text, it covers all aspects of radar and ARPA technology, its use and its role in shipboard operations. Reference is made throughout to IMO (International Maritime Organisation) Performance Standards, the role of radar in navigation and in collision avoidance, and to international professional and amateur marine operations qualifications.

Key Features

  • The most up-to-date book available, with full coverage of modern radar and ARPA systems, integrated electronic bridge systems and the 2004 IMO Radar regulations
  • The industry authority text, widely-used
  • Meets professional, educational and leisure maritime needs, covering both professional and amateur certificate requirements

Readership

Professional mariners, port, ship & boat managers ashore, leisure industry users, boat & shipbuilders, yacht skippers, naval architects, ship equipment specifiers, maritime lawyers, port & harbour authorities, marine equipment manufacturers, and command level marine students studying for deck and navigation qualifications.

Table of Contents

Preface to Second Edition Preface to First Edition Acknowledgements

  1. Basic Radar Principles
  2. The Radar System – Operational Principles
  3. Target Detection
  4. Automatic Target Tracking, Specified Facilities
  5. ARPA and ATA – Additional Facilities
  6. The Radar System – Operational Controls
  7. Radar Plotting Including Collision Avoidance
  8. Navigation Techniques Using Radar and ARPA/ATA
  9. ARPA and ATA – Accuracy and Errors
  10. Ancillary Equipment
  11. Extracts from Official Publications

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080480527

About the Author

Alan Bole

Alan Bole

After 10 years at sea, Alan Bole qualified as Extra Master Mariner. In 1965, he was appointed Lecturer in Charge of the Radar School at the Liverpool Regional College of Technology. In 1973, Alan was appointed Principal Lecturer in Radar Simulation at the now Liverpool Polytechnic, and in 1979 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a Fellow of the Nautical Institute. Since his retirement in 1988, Alan has been focussing on consultancies pertaining to Radar, Navigation and Simulation Worldwide. He also supervises degrees to PhD level through Liverpool John Moore’s University. He is a Royal Yachting Association Yachtmaster and Examiner to all levels including ‘Ocean’, and a Co-author of a number of nautical books and publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Radar/ARPA nautical consultant and former Principal Lecturer in Navigation Systems at Liverpool John Moores University, UK

Alan Wall

Alan Wall

Dr. Alan Wall worked for 14years as a deck officer on oil tankers with Mobil Shipping Company before completing a PhD in Operational Research at Lancaster University. He then joined Liverpool John Moores University as a nautical lecturer and is now Subject Head with responsibility for marine professional training at LJMU. For 20 years, he has been extensively involved in most aspects of the training and education of seafarers including the provision and training of seafarers using of marine bridge simulators and ship radar equipment. His research and consultancy has involved the use of marine radar and operational research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Subject Head of Maritime & Logistics at Liverpool John Moores University and Co-Director of LOOM (the LJMU marine research institute), UK.

Andy Norris

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Committee Chair, Royal Institute of Navigation and Special Professor of Navigation Technology, University of Nottingham, UK

W O Dineley

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Maritime Studies, Liverpool John Moores University, UK (Retired)

Reviews

"...There is no doubt in my mind that this book has had more influence on radar specification and operational practice than any other." -Seaways "Sincere congratulations to the authors on this magnificent and definitive book on radar and ARPA." -WMU Journal of Maritime Affairs, 2006, Vol. 5 "Provides essential information for mariners on training courses for electronic navigation systems and professional certificates internationally." -Nautical Magazine, 2005 "Covers the complete radar/ARPA installation and serves as a comprehensive and up-to-date reference on equipment and techniques for radar observers using older and newer systems alike." -Sea Technology, October 2005

Ratings and Reviews

