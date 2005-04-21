Radar and ARPA Manual
2nd Edition
Radar and Target Tracking for Professional Mariners, Yachtsmen and Users of Marine Radar
Description
Radar and ARPA (Automatic Radar Plotting Aids) are standard systems on all commercial vessels and are widely used in the leisure maritime sector. This fully revised new edition covers the complete radar/ARPA installation, including AIS (Automatic Identification System) and ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display & Information Systems). It serves as the most comprehensive and up-to-date reference on equipment and techniques for radar observers using older and newer systems alike. Suitable for use both as a professional user's reference and as a training text, it covers all aspects of radar and ARPA technology, its use and its role in shipboard operations. Reference is made throughout to IMO (International Maritime Organisation) Performance Standards, the role of radar in navigation and in collision avoidance, and to international professional and amateur marine operations qualifications.
Key Features
- The most up-to-date book available, with full coverage of modern radar and ARPA systems, integrated electronic bridge systems and the 2004 IMO Radar regulations
- The industry authority text, widely-used
- Meets professional, educational and leisure maritime needs, covering both professional and amateur certificate requirements
Readership
Professional mariners, port, ship & boat managers ashore, leisure industry users, boat & shipbuilders, yacht skippers, naval architects, ship equipment specifiers, maritime lawyers, port & harbour authorities, marine equipment manufacturers, and command level marine students studying for deck and navigation qualifications.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition Preface to First Edition Acknowledgements
- Basic Radar Principles
- The Radar System – Operational Principles
- Target Detection
- Automatic Target Tracking, Specified Facilities
- ARPA and ATA – Additional Facilities
- The Radar System – Operational Controls
- Radar Plotting Including Collision Avoidance
- Navigation Techniques Using Radar and ARPA/ATA
- ARPA and ATA – Accuracy and Errors
- Ancillary Equipment
- Extracts from Official Publications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 21st April 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480527
About the Author
Alan Bole
After 10 years at sea, Alan Bole qualified as Extra Master Mariner. In 1965, he was appointed Lecturer in Charge of the Radar School at the Liverpool Regional College of Technology. In 1973, Alan was appointed Principal Lecturer in Radar Simulation at the now Liverpool Polytechnic, and in 1979 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a Fellow of the Nautical Institute. Since his retirement in 1988, Alan has been focussing on consultancies pertaining to Radar, Navigation and Simulation Worldwide. He also supervises degrees to PhD level through Liverpool John Moore’s University. He is a Royal Yachting Association Yachtmaster and Examiner to all levels including ‘Ocean’, and a Co-author of a number of nautical books and publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Radar/ARPA nautical consultant and former Principal Lecturer in Navigation Systems at Liverpool John Moores University, UK
Alan Wall
Dr. Alan Wall worked for 14years as a deck officer on oil tankers with Mobil Shipping Company before completing a PhD in Operational Research at Lancaster University. He then joined Liverpool John Moores University as a nautical lecturer and is now Subject Head with responsibility for marine professional training at LJMU. For 20 years, he has been extensively involved in most aspects of the training and education of seafarers including the provision and training of seafarers using of marine bridge simulators and ship radar equipment. His research and consultancy has involved the use of marine radar and operational research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Subject Head of Maritime & Logistics at Liverpool John Moores University and Co-Director of LOOM (the LJMU marine research institute), UK.
Andy Norris
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Committee Chair, Royal Institute of Navigation and Special Professor of Navigation Technology, University of Nottingham, UK
Alan Wall
Dr. Alan Wall worked for 14years as a deck officer on oil tankers with Mobil Shipping Company before completing a PhD in Operational Research at Lancaster University. He then joined Liverpool John Moores University as a nautical lecturer and is now Subject Head with responsibility for marine professional training at LJMU. For 20 years, he has been extensively involved in most aspects of the training and education of seafarers including the provision and training of seafarers using of marine bridge simulators and ship radar equipment. His research and consultancy has involved the use of marine radar and operational research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Subject Head of Maritime & Logistics at Liverpool John Moores University and Co-Director of LOOM (the LJMU marine research institute), UK.
Alan Bole
After 10 years at sea, Alan Bole qualified as Extra Master Mariner. In 1965, he was appointed Lecturer in Charge of the Radar School at the Liverpool Regional College of Technology. In 1973, Alan was appointed Principal Lecturer in Radar Simulation at the now Liverpool Polytechnic, and in 1979 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a Fellow of the Nautical Institute. Since his retirement in 1988, Alan has been focussing on consultancies pertaining to Radar, Navigation and Simulation Worldwide. He also supervises degrees to PhD level through Liverpool John Moore’s University. He is a Royal Yachting Association Yachtmaster and Examiner to all levels including ‘Ocean’, and a Co-author of a number of nautical books and publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Radar/ARPA nautical consultant and former Principal Lecturer in Navigation Systems at Liverpool John Moores University, UK
W O Dineley
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Maritime Studies, Liverpool John Moores University, UK (Retired)
Reviews
"...There is no doubt in my mind that this book has had more influence on radar specification and operational practice than any other." -Seaways "Sincere congratulations to the authors on this magnificent and definitive book on radar and ARPA." -WMU Journal of Maritime Affairs, 2006, Vol. 5 "Provides essential information for mariners on training courses for electronic navigation systems and professional certificates internationally." -Nautical Magazine, 2005 "Covers the complete radar/ARPA installation and serves as a comprehensive and up-to-date reference on equipment and techniques for radar observers using older and newer systems alike." -Sea Technology, October 2005