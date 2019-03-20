Written by leaders in medicine and veterinary medicine, this compact volume is a practical, up-to-date resource for information and recommendations on potential and actual rabies cases. Useful for medical, veterinary, and public health personnel, it helps you quickly determine the correct steps to follow regarding a possible rabies exposure, including assessing the situation, determining diagnosis and treatment options, and answering questions from patients and clients about the virus. Clear, concise explanations and illustrations ensure that you have the most up-to-date information available at your fingertips in time-sensitive situations.