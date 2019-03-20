Rabies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323639798, 9780323639804

Rabies

1st Edition

Clinical Considerations and Exposure Evaluations

Authors: Pamela Wilson Rodney Rohde Ernest Oertli Rodney Willoughby, Jr.
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639798
eBook ISBN: 9780323639804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Page Count: 160
Description

Written by leaders in medicine and veterinary medicine, this compact volume is a practical, up-to-date resource for information and recommendations on potential and actual rabies cases. Useful for medical, veterinary, and public health personnel, it helps you quickly determine the correct steps to follow regarding a possible rabies exposure, including assessing the situation, determining diagnosis and treatment options, and answering questions from patients and clients about the virus. Clear, concise explanations and illustrations ensure that you have the most up-to-date information available at your fingertips in time-sensitive situations.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Author Biographies

Background and Rabies Basics: Factors to Consider in Exposure Evaluations

1. Introduction

2. Clinical Signs and Symptoms of Rabies

3. Rabies Epidemiology and Associated Animals

4. Laboratory Testing

5. Common Myths and Legends of Rabies

Section Two: Clinical Considerations of Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis and Prevention

6. Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis: Who, What, When, Where, Why and How

7. Assessment of Potential Exposure Scenarios

8. Education and Prevention Tips

About the Author

Pamela Wilson

Texas Department of State Health Services, Zoonosis Control Branch, Austin, Texas, United States.

Rodney Rohde

College of Health Professions, Clinical Laboratory Science Program, Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas, United States.

Ernest Oertli

Private Consultant, Bertram, Texas, United States.

Rodney Willoughby, Jr.

Professor of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States.

