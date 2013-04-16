Rabies
3rd Edition
Scientific Basis of the Disease and Its Management
Rabies remains one of the most important global public health problems worldwide. Although many important developments have been made over the past century to combat this ancient disease, Rabies has become a re-emergent infection in the developing world. The 3e updates this classic reference with comprehensive coverage of the molecular virology, pathogenesis, vaccines, public health, immunology, and epidemiology of Rabies. Chapters new to this edition cover biothreat/bioterrorism, successful wildlife control and therapies of human Rabies, and the emergence of new lyssavirus species Rabies provides physicians, public health advisors, epidemiologists, research scientists and veterinarians with single source, authoritative and up-to-date information on the diagnosis, treatment, control and prevention of this fatal infectious virus that continues to kill over 70,000 people a year.
- Rabies remains a significant global public health risk with over 70,000 deaths a year
- Alan Jackson a well-known researcher in this subject and has gathered a team of experts to detail the science, treatment, and control of Rabies
- Completely revised, the 3e presents Rabies as a re-emergent infection with greater emphasis on a global perspective of the virus
- Provides essential information to anyone diagnosing, treating, controlling and preventing the disease
- 70 full-color figures highlight important information in microscopic studies
Preface
Foreword
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. History of Rabies Research
1 Ancient Greek and Roman times
2 Girolamo Fracastoro
3 John Morgagni
4 Earliest Pathogenesis Studies
5 Louis Pasteur and Rabies Vaccination
6 Earliest Pathogenesis Studies Focused on Pathways of Neural Spread to CNS
7 Adelchi Negri and Negri bodies
8 Paul Remlinger
9 Early Studies Using Electron Microscopy
10 Fluorescent Antibody Staining by Goldwasser and Kissling
11 Pathogenesis Studies in Rodents by Richard T. Johnson and Frederick A. Murphy and Co-workers
12 First Clone of a Rabies Virus Gene
References
Chapter 2. Rabies Virus
1 Introduction
2 Rabies Virus Architecture
3 Genome and RNP Structures
4 Life Cycle of Rabies Virus Infection
References
Chapter 3. Epidemiology
1 Introduction
2 Global Epidemiology
3 Routes Of Rabies Virus Transmission
4 Risk and Prevention of Rabies Following an Exposure
5 Epidemiology of Human Rabies in North America and Europe
6 Epidemiology of Human Rabies in Africa and Asia
7 The Burden and Cost of Rabies in Africa and Asia
8 Epizootiology of Rabies in Latin America
9 Case Number Dynamics and Modeling
10 Skunk Rabies Virus Variants
11 Raccoon Rabies in North America
12 Epidemiology of Mongoose-associated Rabies
13 Canine Rabies Virus Variants
14 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Molecular Epidemiology
1 Introduction
2 Methods and Definition of Terms
3 Lyssavirus Taxonomy
4 Future Trends
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Supplementary
Supplemental References
Chapter 5. Rabies in Terrestrial Animals
1 Introduction
2 What is a Susceptible Host?
3 Pathogenesis
4 Prevention
5 Clinical Signs
6 Domestic Dogs
7 Raccoons
8 Skunks
9 Mongooses and their Allies
10 Foxes
11 Coyotes
12 Jackals
13 Wolves
14 Cats
15 Cattle
16 Horses and Donkeys
17 Sheep and Goats
18 Opossums and Other Marsupials
19 Rodents and Lagomorphs
20 Other Species
21 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Bat Rabies
1 Introduction
2 Lyssaviruses and Insectivorous Bats
3 Lyssaviruses and Frugivorous Bats
4 Rabies in Hematophagous Bats
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Supplementary
Chapter 7. Human Disease
1 Introduction
2 Exposures, Incubation Period, and Prodromal Symptoms
3 Clinical Forms of Disease
4 Investigations
5 Differential Diagnosis
6 Rabies Due to Other Lyssavirus Genotypes
References
Chapter 8. Pathogenesis
1 Introduction
2 Virus Entry into the Nervous System
3 Rabies Virus Receptors
4 Spread to the CNS
5 Spread within the CNS
6 Spread from the CNS
7 Animal Models of Rabies Virus Neurovirulence
8 Structural Damage Caused by Rabies Virus Infection in the CNS
9 Brain Dysfunction in Rabies
10 Recovery from Rabies and Chronic Rabies Virus Infection
11 Summary
References
Chapter 9. Pathology
1 Introduction
2 Macroscopic Findings
3 Pathology in the Central Nervous System
4 Pathology in the Peripheral Nervous System
5 Pathology Involving the Inoculation Site, Eye, and Extraneural Organs
6 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Immunology
1 Introduction
2 RABV Innate Immune Response
3 RABV Adaptive Immune Response
4 RABV Infection Triggers a CNS Mediated Immune-Unresponsiveness
5 Paradoxical Role of IFN in RABV Virulence
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Laboratory Diagnosis of Rabies
1 Laboratory-Based Rabies Diagnostic Testing
2 Postmortem Diagnosis of Rabies in Animals
3 Antemortem Diagnosis of Rabies
4 Use of Molecular Methods to Detect Viral RNA
5 Conclusions
References
Supplementary Tables
Chapter 12. Measures of Rabies Immunity
1 Introduction
2 History of Regulatory Standards
3 Regulatory Requirements
4 Assuring Quality Results
5 Assay Selection
6 Serum Neutralization Assays
7 Binding Assays
8 Defining “Adequate” or “Minimum” Response to Rabies Vaccination
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Rabies Vaccines
1 Introduction
2 Human and Animal Rabies Vaccines
Acknowledgements
References
Supplementary Tables
Chapter 14. Next Generation of Rabies Vaccines
1 Introduction
2 History of Rabies Vaccines
3 Current Rabies Vaccine Regimens
4 Incidence and Risk for Rabies and Vaccine Failures
5 Correlates of Protection
6 Experimental Vaccines for Rabies
7 Summary
References
Chapter 15. Public Health Management of Humans at Risk
1 Introduction
2 Human Deaths are Preventable
3 Factors Responsible for the Continuation of Human Rabies Deaths
4 Tools to Prevent Human Rabies Deaths
5 Communication, Awareness, and Advocacy
6 Involving Communities in Rabies Control Efforts
7 Sustainability
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Therapy of Human Rabies
1 Human Cases with Recovery from Rabies
2 Future Prospects for the Aggressive Management of Rabies in Humans
References
Chapter 17. Dog Rabies and Its Control
1 Introduction
2 Epidemiological Theory of Dog Rabies Control
3 Practical Aspects of Dog Rabies Control
References
Chapter 18. Rabies Control in Wild Carnivores
1 Introduction
2 Historical and Contemporary Aspects of Rabies Control in Wildlife
3 The Concept of Controlling Rabies in Wildlife
4 Initiation of Wildlife Rabies Control Programs
5 Diagnosis of Suspect Wildlife
6 Vector Species Biology in Relation to Rabies Epidemiology
7 Transportation of Wildlife
8 Point Infection Control
9 Percentage of a Vector Population that has to be Culled or Immunized in Order to Control Rabies
10 Bait Development for Delivery of Oral Rabies Vaccine
11 Oral Rabies Vaccination Initiation/Considerations
12 Importance of Rabies Vector Ecology for Rabies Control Planning
13 Large-Scale Vaccine-Bait Distribution Technology
14 Surveillance Prior to, during, and after a Rabies Control Program
15 The Ontario Rabies Management Program—A Model of a Multi-Faceted Approach to Wildlife Rabies Control
16 The Costs and Benefits of Wildlife Rabies Control
17 Vaccine Baiting Efficiency and Baiting Success Guidelines
18 Modeling
19 Contingency Planning
20 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 19. Blueprint for Rabies Prevention and Control
1 Introduction
2 Principles and Format
3 Steps Required for Canine Rabies Elimination
4 Conclusions and Future Developments
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 20. Future Developments and Challenges
1 Introduction
2 Pathogenesis
3 Epidemiology
4 Therapy of Human Rabies
5 Rabies Virus as a Biothreat Agent
6 Prevention of Human Rabies
7 Control of Animal Rabies
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 16th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965479
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972309
About the Editor
Alan Jackson
Dr. Jackson is Professor of Medicine (Neurology) and of Medical Microbiology and also Head of the Section of Neurology at University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He graduated from Queen’s University with BA and MD degrees. He completed an internship in internal medicine at University of Southern California, residencies in internal medicine at Queen’s University and in neurology at the University of Western Ontario, and a fellowship in neurovirology at The Johns Hopkins University with Drs. Richard Johnson and Diane Griffin. Dr. Jackson held a faculty position at Queen’s University from 1987 - 2007. He is on the Editorial Boards of the Journal of NeuroVirology and the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences. He is President of Rabies in the Americas, Inc. and is on the Board of Directors of the International Society for Neurovirology. Dr. Jackson is the principal investigator on research grants to study experimental aspects of rabies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen's University, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
"This edition includes many recent developments in the areas of epidemiology, molecular epidemiology, prevention, and treatment of human rabies, and control of wildlife and dog rabies…This book on all aspects of rabies provides worthwhile updates and is a good overall reference for scientists, students, and anyone with an interest in the prevention and control of rabies." Rating: 5 Stars --Doody.com, March 2014
"Laboratory and field specialists in rabies describe developments in understanding, preventing, and treating the disease since the second edition was published in 2007." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013