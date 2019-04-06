Quorum sensing (QS) is a process of bacterial cooperative behaviour that has an effect on gene regulation. This cell-to-cell communication system involves the production of signalling molecules according to cell density and growth stage. Virulence, the ability to infest a habitat and cause disease, is also governed by such communication signals.

Quorum Sensing: Molecular mechanism and biotechnological application collects, describes and summarizes the most interesting results obtained from experts working on QS mechanisms. It contributes to the understanding of the molecular basis that regulates this mechanism, and describes new findings in fields of application. This volume describes the QS mechanism from its molecular basis to medical applications such as antibiotic therapy and involvement of QS in pathologies. This reference also analyzes its potential use in biotechnological applications such as food packaging, drug delivery, and marine biofilm. The broad scope of this title will be of significant use to researchers across several fields with interest in QS, including to microbiologists, chemists, biochemists and ecologists.