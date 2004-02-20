Quinones and Quinone Enzymes, Part B, Volume 382
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Contributors to Volume 382
- Preface
- Methods In Enzymology
- Section I: Mitochondrial Ubiquinone and Reductases
- 1: Mitochondrial Quinone Reductases: Complex I
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Assay of Redox Activities of Complex I
- Other Activities of Complex I
- Production of Superoxide Radical
- 2: Q-Cycle Bypass Reactions at the Qo Site of the Cytochrome bc1 (and Related) Complexes
- Publisher Summary
- The Q-Cycle and Its Bypass Reactions
- Estimating the Concentrations of cyt bc1 and b6f Complexes
- Probing the Involvement of ISP Domain Movements in Restricting Bypass Reactions
- Acknowledgements
- 3: Targeting Coenzyme Q Derivatives to Mitochondria
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Synthesis and Handling of Mitochondria-Targeted Coenzyme Q Derivatives
- Modifying and Measuring Coenzyme Q Redox State
- Experiments with Mitochondria-Targeted Coenzyme Q Derivatives
- Location of Targeted Coenzyme Q Derivatives Within Mitochondria
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- 4: The Mitochondrial Interplay of Ubiquinol and Nitric Oxide in Endotoxemia
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Experimental Model: Endotoxemic Animals and Sample Preparation
- Sources of NO in Endotoxemia: iNOS Expression and Activity
- The Role of Ubiquinol in Endotoxemia
- The Endotoxemic Mitochondrial Damage
- Acknowledgements
- 5: Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain Dysfunction Caused by Coenzyme Q Deficiency
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Respiratory Chain and Ubiquinone
- Cellular Consequences of CoQ10 Depletion
- Clinical Presentation of Coenzyme Q10 Depletion
- Detecting CoQ10 Deficiency
- Supplementation Therapy
- Conclusion
- 6: Coenzyme Q Cytoprotective Mechanisms
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Cytoprotective Activities of CoQ: Antioxidant Activity
- Diversity of Antioxidant/Pro-Oxidant Capacity Between Different CoQ Analogs
- Cytoprotective Activities of CoQ: Protection Against Reductive Stress Caused by Complex I Inhibition in Isolated Rat Hepatocytes
- Cytoprotective Activities of CoQ: Re-establishing Mitochondrial Function in Complex I Inhibited Isolated Rat Hepatocytes
- Diversity of Mitochondrial Function Between Different CoQ Analogs
- Materials and Methods
- Discussion
- Role of CoQ and Analogs in the Modulation of Mitochondrial Permeability Transition: Possible Link Between Mitochondrial Permeability Transition and CoQ1-Mediated Cytoprotection
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 7: Dietary Coenzyme Q10 and Mitochondrial Status
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Absorption, Tissue Distribution, and Metabolism of Coenzyme Q10
- Effect of Dietary Coenzyme Q10 on Levels of Coenzyme Q10 in Tissues and Mitochondria
- Dietary Vitamin E and Coenzyme Q10 Uptake and Retention
- Measurement of Mitochondrial Levels of Coenzyme Q10
- Implications of the Effect of Dietary Coenzyme Q10 and Vitamin E on Mitochondrial Coenzyme Q10
- Section II: Anticancer Quinones and Quinone Oxidoreductases
- 8: NAD(P)H:Quinone Oxidoreductase 1 (NQO1, DT-Diaphorase), Functions and Pharmacogenetics
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Possible Functions of NQO1
- Polymorphisms in NQO1
- Acknowledgements
- 9: Structure and Mechanism of NAD[P]H:Quinone Acceptor Oxidoreductases (NQO)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Primary Structure Analysis
- Structure Description
- Mechanism
- Structure-Based Mutagenesis
- Species Differences
- Crystallography Studies of Complexes of hNQO1 with Chemotherapeutic Compounds
- Computer Modeling of Other Complexes of NQO1
- Acknowledgements
- 10: Diaziridinylbenzoquinones
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- History
- Mechanisms
- The Future
- 11: Quinone Reductase–Mediated Nitro-Reduction: Clinical Applications
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Prodrugs Activated by Nitro-Reduction in Cancer Therapy
- NAD(P)H Quinone Oxidoreductase 2 (NQO2)
- Conclusions
- 12: Bioactivation and Resistance to Mitomycin C
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- MC as a Prototypic Bioreductive Agent
- Mechanism of the Reductive Activation of MC
- MC Bioreduction
- MC Resistance
- MC Resistance Protein A (MCRA)
- MCRA as a Selection Marker
- Mammalian MCRA Functional Homolog
- Reversal of MC Resistance
- Rapid Screening for DTD Activity by Using a Microtiter Assay
- Search for Oxygen-Sensitive Resistance Mechanisms
- Methodology for the Indirect Determination of MC Activation
- 13: NAD(P)H:Quinone Oxidoreductase 1 Expression, Hydrogen Peroxide Levels, and Growth Phase in HeLa Cells
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Methods
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 14: The “Prochaska” Microtiter Plate Bioassay for Inducers of NQO1
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Prochaska Bioassay Protocol
- Novel Findings Made with The Prochaska Bioassay
- Versatility and Limitations of The Prochaska Bioassay
- Acknowledgements
- 15: Structure-Activity Relationships in Two-Electron Reduction of Quinones
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Single-Electron Reduction of Quinones by Flavoenzymes
- Two-Electron Reduction of Quinones by Flavoenzymes
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 16: p53-Dependent Apoptosis and NAD(P)H:Quinone Oxidoreductase 1
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Principle of p53-Dependent Apoptosis Assays
- Cells and Reagents
- Methods
- 17: The Role of Endogenous Catechol Quinones in the Initiation of Cancer and Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Publisher Summary
- Evolution of Fundamental Concepts And Principles of Chemical Carcinogenesis
- Catechol Quinones as Mutagens Initiating Cancer And Other Diseases
- Unifying Mechanism of Initiation of Cancer by Endogenous and Synthetic Estrogens
- Unifying Mechanism of Initiation of Cancer and Other Diseases by Catechol Quinones
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 18: Induction of NQO1 in Cancer Cells
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Structure and Activity of NQO1
- Expression and Induction of NQO1
- Selective Induction of NQO1 in Cancer Cells to Enhance Antitumor Activity
- Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Section III: Quinone Reductases: Chemoprevention and Nutrition
- 19: Role of Nicotinamide Quinone Oxidoreductase 1 (NQO1) in Protection against Toxicity of Electrophiles and Reactive Oxygen Intermediates
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Elucidation of the Physiological Functions of NQO1
- Evidence That NQO1 Protects Against Electrophile Toxicity, Oxidative Stress, and Neoplasia
- Conclusions
- 20: Activation and Detoxification of Naphthoquinones by NAD(P)H: Quinone Oxidoreductase
- Publisher Summary
- Rates of Naphthoquinone Reduction by QR and Rates of Naphthohydroquinone Autoxidation
- Inhibition of Hydroquinone Autoxidation by QR
- Redox Cycling of Naphthoquinones in the Presence of QR
- Mechanism of Naphthohydroquinone Autoxidation
- Two Classes of Naphthoquinone
- Cytotoxicity of Naphthoquinones In Vitro
- Toxicity of Naphthoquinones In Vivo
- Conclusion
- 21: Induction of Quinone Reductase as a Primary Screen for Natural Product Anticarcinogens
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Role of Phase II Enzymes in Cancer
- Quinone Reductase Induction and Cancer Chemoprevention
- In Vitro Quinone Reductase Assay
- Screening of Medicinal Plants
- Quinone Reductase Inducers Present in Edible Plants
- Phytochemicals Inducing Quinone Reductase
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 22: Chemoprevention by 1,2-Dithiole-3-Thiones Through Induction of NQO1 and Other Phase 2 Enzymes
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Induction of NQO1 by Chemopreventive Dithiolethiones and a Role of NRF2 in the Induction of NQO1 in Mice
- Microarray Analysis of Dithiolethione-Inducible Genes in Mouse Liver and Effect of nrf2 Genotype
- NQO1 Levels and Cytotoxicity Against Quinone Compound Menadione in Murine Embryonic Fibroblasts (MEF)
- 23: Chemical Structures of Inducers of Nicotinamide Quinone Oxidoreductase 1 (NQO1)
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Identification of the Chemical Signals for Monofunctional Phase 2 Gene Induction
- Nine Chemical Classes of Inducers
- Implications of the Chemical Structures of Inducers for their Mechanism of Action
- 24: Induction of Phase II Enzymes by Aliphatic Sulfides Derived from Garlic and Onions: An Overview
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Materials and Assay Methods
- Phase II Enzyme Induction by Allium-Derived Sulfides
- Relevance of Animal Studies to the Human Situation
- Toxicity of Sulfides and Relationship to Mechanism of Enzyme Induction
- Conclusions
- 25: Upregulation of Quinone Reductase by Glucosinolate Hydrolysis Products From Dietary Broccoli
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Crucifers, Cancer Prevention and Quinone Reductase
- Sulforaphane
- Sulforaphane Nitrile
- Synergistic Effects of Glucosinolate Metabolites
- Variability in the Effect of Dietary Cruciferous Vegetables on Induction of QR
- Genotype Variation in Glucosinolate Content of Cruciferous Vegetables
- Environmental Effects on Glucosinolate Content of Crucifers
- Microbial Conversion
- Effects of Processing on Quinone Reductase-Inducing Activity
- Effects of Vegetable Tissue Matrix on Bioavailabilityof Sulforaphane
- Section IV: Quinones and Age-Related Diseases
- 26: Therapeutic Effects of Coenzyme Q10 in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Effects in the Central Nervous System
- Pharmacokinetics of Orally Administered CoQ10
- The Antioxidant Properties and Effects of CoQ10 Supplementation in Animals
- Neuroprotective Effects in Animal Models of Neurodegeneration
- The Effects of CoQ10 Supplementation in Patients With Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Conclusions
- 27: Neuroprotective Actions of Coenzyme Q10 in Parkinson's Disease
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Observations and Results
- Discussion
- Repairing the Brain in Parkinson's Disease and Providing Neuroprotection
- Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Quinones are members of a class of aromatic compounds with two oxygen atoms bonded to the ring as carbonyl groups. This volume covers more clinical aspects of quinines, such as anticancer properties, as well as their role in nutrition and in age-related diseases.
Key Features
- Mitochondrial Ubiquinone and Reductases
- Anticancer Quinones and Quinone Oxido-Reductases
- Quininone Reductases: Chemoprevention, Nutrition
- Quinones and Age-Related Diseases
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists and biophysicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 20th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497204
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121827861
About the Serial Volume Editors
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany
Lester Packer Serial Volume Editor
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA