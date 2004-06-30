QuickTime Toolkit Volume Two
1st Edition
Advanced Movie Playback and Media Types
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 F/X 1
Introduction
QuickTime Video Effects in Movies
Effects Utilities
Generators
Filters
Transitions
Effects Parameters
Effects Parameter Files
Conclusion
Chapter 2 F/X 2
Introduction
Video Effects and Movie Segments
Video Effects and Images
Video Effects and Sprites
Low-Level Video Effects Functions
Conclusion
Chapter 3 The Skin Game
Introduction
Skins
Creating Skinned Movies
Skinned Movie Playback
Conclusion
Chapter 4 Captured
Introduction
Sequence Grabber Overview
Previewing
Channel Settings
Monitor Window Size
Recording
Conclusion
Chapter 5 Broadcast News
Introduction
QuickTime Streaming
QuickTime Broadcasting
Broadcasting
Broadcast Settings
Monitor Window Control
Conclusion
Chapter 6 The Flash
Introduction
Flash Overview
Flash and Video
Buttons
The Flash File Format
FSCommands
Flash Media Handler Functions
Conclusion
Chapter 7 The Flash II
Introduction
Wired Actions Targeted at Flash Tracks
Wired Actions in Flash Tracks
Conclusion
Chapter 8 Big
Introduction
The Theory
The Practice
Flash Application Messages
QuickTime Application Messages
Presentation Movie User Data
Time Base Callback Functions
Conclusion
Chapter 9 Event Horizon
Introduction
Carbon Events Overview
Document Windows
Menus
Modal Windows
Event Loop Timers
Tasking Interval Management
The Carbon Movie Control
Conclusion
Chapter 10 Virtuosity
Introduction
The QuickTime VR Manager
QuickTime VR Movie Playback
The QuickTime VR File Format
Wired Actions and QuickTime VR
Conclusion
Chapter 11 Trading Places
Introduction
Alternate Tracks
Alternate Movies
Conclusion
Chapter 12 A Bug's Life
Introduction
Error-Reporting Functions
Error Notification Functions
Mysterious Errors
A Framework Bug
Conclusion
Chapter 13 Loaded
Introduction
Asynchronous Movie Loading
Movie Drawing—Complete Procedures
Loader Tracks
QuickTime VR Movie Loading
Conclusion
Chapter 14 Human Resources
Introduction
Development on Windows
Development on Macintosh
CodeWarrior Plug-ins
Conclusion
Chapter 15 She's Gotta Have It
Introduction
Media Sample References
Slideshow Movies
Movie Tracks
Memory-Based Movies
Conclusion
Glossary
Description
"Buried inside QuickTime are a host of powerful tools for creating, delivering, and playing digital media. The official QuickTime documentation explains 'what' each API function does. But knowing what each function does isn't enough to allow a developer to take full advantage of QuickTime. QuickTime Toolkit fills in the gap—providing plenty of practical examples of 'how' to use QuickTime to perform all kinds of useful tasks. More importantly, [this book] goes beyond 'how' and into 'why' —providing readers with a deeper understanding of QuickTime and how to benefit from using it in their own products." —Peter Hoddie, cofounder of Kinoma and former QuickTime architect
QuickTime Toolkit, Volume Two continues the step-by-step investigation of programming QuickTime, the elegant and powerful media engine used by many of Apple's industry-leading services and products (such as the iTunes music store, iMovie, and Final Cut Pro) and also used by a large number of third-party applications. This second collection of articles from the author's highly regarded column in MacTech Magazine builds upon the discussion of playback techniques and media types presented in the first volume to cover advanced types of QuickTime media data, including video effects, Flash tracks, and skins. It shows how to capture audio and video data, broadcast that data to remote computers, play movies full screen, and load movies asynchronously. QuickTime Toolkit Volume Two also shows how to integrate Carbon events into your Macintosh application and how to work with Macintosh resources in your Windows application.
Part of the official QuickTime Developer Series, publishing the finest books on QuickTime in cooperation with Apple.
Key Features
- Written by one of Apple's premier media engineers skilled in revealing QuickTime's sophisticated technology to programmers
- Offers many undocumented insider tips for making applications that work well in both Mac OS and Windows
Readership
Programmers, developers, and designers in the digital media industry. Those working in computer graphics, scientific visualization, and entertainment technology. Students and those learning about digital media.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 30th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540184
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120884025
Reviews
"Tim Monroe manages to present all components of the occasionally difficult QuickTime framework in a clear—even entertaining—fashion. His numerous examples and sample code snippets are clear and well thought out and are great starting points for new projects. QuickTime Toolkit fills some gaps in Apple's official documentation and is an essential book for anyone preparing to dive into the powerful depths of low-level QuickTime programming." —Jurgen Schaub, founder, BOPJET Media, and QuickTime abuser
"When QuickTime application developers get stuck, one of the first places they look for help is example code from Tim Monroe. Finally, these well-crafted examples and clear descriptions are available in book form—a must-have for anyone writing applications that import, export, display, or interact with QuickTime movies." —Matthew Peterson, University of California, Berkeley; the M.I.N.D. Institute; and author of Interactive QuickTime "A detailed narrative that covers a substantial amount of what's invovled in QuickTime application programming on both Macintosh and Windows computers." - MacTech
About the Authors
Tim Monroe Author
Tim Monroe is a senior software engineer on the QuickTime engineering team at Apple Computer and a contributing editor at MacTech Magazine. He has spoken at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, QuickTime Live! and the O'Reilly Mac OS X Conference. He began his career at Apple as a technical writer, authoring a number of volumes in the well-known Inside Macintosh series and most of the original QuickTime VR and QuickDraw 3D developer documentation. Prior to joining Apple, he worked as a contractor at places like Sun Microsystems and IBM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Apple Computer, Cupertino, California, U.S.A.