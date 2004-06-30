QuickTime Toolkit Volume Two - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120884025, 9780080540184

QuickTime Toolkit Volume Two

1st Edition

Advanced Movie Playback and Media Types

Authors: Tim Monroe
eBook ISBN: 9780080540184
Paperback ISBN: 9780120884025
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 30th June 2004
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 F/X 1 Introduction QuickTime Video Effects in Movies Effects Utilities Generators Filters Transitions Effects Parameters Effects Parameter Files Conclusion

Chapter 2 F/X 2 Introduction Video Effects and Movie Segments Video Effects and Images Video Effects and Sprites Low-Level Video Effects Functions Conclusion

Chapter 3 The Skin Game Introduction Skins Creating Skinned Movies Skinned Movie Playback Conclusion

Chapter 4 Captured Introduction Sequence Grabber Overview Previewing Channel Settings Monitor Window Size Recording Conclusion

Chapter 5 Broadcast News Introduction QuickTime Streaming QuickTime Broadcasting Broadcasting Broadcast Settings Monitor Window Control Conclusion

Chapter 6 The Flash Introduction Flash Overview Flash and Video Buttons The Flash File Format FSCommands Flash Media Handler Functions Conclusion

Chapter 7 The Flash II Introduction Wired Actions Targeted at Flash Tracks Wired Actions in Flash Tracks Conclusion

Chapter 8 Big Introduction The Theory The Practice Flash Application Messages QuickTime Application Messages Presentation Movie User Data Time Base Callback Functions Conclusion

Chapter 9 Event Horizon Introduction Carbon Events Overview Document Windows Menus Modal Windows Event Loop Timers Tasking Interval Management The Carbon Movie Control Conclusion

Chapter 10 Virtuosity Introduction The QuickTime VR Manager QuickTime VR Movie Playback The QuickTime VR File Format Wired Actions and QuickTime VR Conclusion

Chapter 11 Trading Places Introduction Alternate Tracks Alternate Movies Conclusion

Chapter 12 A Bug's Life Introduction Error-Reporting Functions Error Notification Functions Mysterious Errors A Framework Bug Conclusion

Chapter 13 Loaded Introduction Asynchronous Movie Loading Movie Drawing—Complete Procedures Loader Tracks QuickTime VR Movie Loading Conclusion

Chapter 14 Human Resources Introduction Development on Windows Development on Macintosh CodeWarrior Plug-ins Conclusion

Chapter 15 She's Gotta Have It Introduction Media Sample References Slideshow Movies Movie Tracks Memory-Based Movies Conclusion
Glossary

Description

"Buried inside QuickTime are a host of powerful tools for creating, delivering, and playing digital media. The official QuickTime documentation explains 'what' each API function does. But knowing what each function does isn't enough to allow a developer to take full advantage of QuickTime. QuickTime Toolkit fills in the gap—providing plenty of practical examples of 'how' to use QuickTime to perform all kinds of useful tasks. More importantly, [this book] goes beyond 'how' and into 'why' —providing readers with a deeper understanding of QuickTime and how to benefit from using it in their own products." —Peter Hoddie, cofounder of Kinoma and former QuickTime architect

QuickTime Toolkit, Volume Two continues the step-by-step investigation of programming QuickTime, the elegant and powerful media engine used by many of Apple's industry-leading services and products (such as the iTunes music store, iMovie, and Final Cut Pro) and also used by a large number of third-party applications. This second collection of articles from the author's highly regarded column in MacTech Magazine builds upon the discussion of playback techniques and media types presented in the first volume to cover advanced types of QuickTime media data, including video effects, Flash tracks, and skins. It shows how to capture audio and video data, broadcast that data to remote computers, play movies full screen, and load movies asynchronously. QuickTime Toolkit Volume Two also shows how to integrate Carbon events into your Macintosh application and how to work with Macintosh resources in your Windows application.

Part of the official QuickTime Developer Series, publishing the finest books on QuickTime in cooperation with Apple.

Key Features

  • Written by one of Apple's premier media engineers skilled in revealing QuickTime's sophisticated technology to programmers
  • Offers many undocumented insider tips for making applications that work well in both Mac OS and Windows

Readership

Programmers, developers, and designers in the digital media industry. Those working in computer graphics, scientific visualization, and entertainment technology. Students and those learning about digital media.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080540184
Paperback ISBN:
9780120884025

Reviews

"Tim Monroe manages to present all components of the occasionally difficult QuickTime framework in a clear—even entertaining—fashion. His numerous examples and sample code snippets are clear and well thought out and are great starting points for new projects. QuickTime Toolkit fills some gaps in Apple's official documentation and is an essential book for anyone preparing to dive into the powerful depths of low-level QuickTime programming." —Jurgen Schaub, founder, BOPJET Media, and QuickTime abuser

"When QuickTime application developers get stuck, one of the first places they look for help is example code from Tim Monroe. Finally, these well-crafted examples and clear descriptions are available in book form—a must-have for anyone writing applications that import, export, display, or interact with QuickTime movies." —Matthew Peterson, University of California, Berkeley; the M.I.N.D. Institute; and author of Interactive QuickTime "A detailed narrative that covers a substantial amount of what's invovled in QuickTime application programming on both Macintosh and Windows computers." - MacTech

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Tim Monroe Author

Tim Monroe is a senior software engineer on the QuickTime engineering team at Apple Computer and a contributing editor at MacTech Magazine. He has spoken at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, QuickTime Live! and the O'Reilly Mac OS X Conference. He began his career at Apple as a technical writer, authoring a number of volumes in the well-known Inside Macintosh series and most of the original QuickTime VR and QuickDraw 3D developer documentation. Prior to joining Apple, he worked as a contractor at places like Sun Microsystems and IBM.

Affiliations and Expertise

Apple Computer, Cupertino, California, U.S.A.

