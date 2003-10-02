QuickTime for the Web
3rd Edition
For Windows and Macintosh
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction What's a QuickTime Movie? What's QuickTime? QuickTime File Format Applications and Plug-ins QuickTime API Who Gets What Delivery Methods: Disk, Streams, Web Server Local Delivery Streaming Server Delivery Web Server Delivery Which Should You Choose?
Chapter 2 First Things First: Installing QuickTime Minimum System Requirements Installing QuickTime from the CD Registering QuickTime Pro Setting Your Connection Speed Configuring QuickTime Player Updating to the Latest Version
Chapter 3 Bust a .Mov Multimedia and the Web Browsers and MIME Types Importing Media into QuickTime Using QuickTime to Play Files in Other Formats When To .Mov It Saving Movies Save As Save What's in a Name? Settings You Can Save
Chapter 4 Basic Training: Putting QuickTime in a Web Page "Get QuickTime" Button Embedding with the EMBED Tag Basic EMBED Parameters Full List of Browser EMBED Parameters Adding the OBJECT Tag The OBJECT Tag and HTML Standards Using a Poster Movie Launching QuickTime Player from a Poster Movie Linking with the A HREF Tag
Chapter 5 Special Delivery: QuickTime + HTML Fun with QuickTime Some Particularly Cool Features Complete List of QuickTime Plug-in Parameters Plug-in Parameters and the OBJECT Tag QuickTime and URLs Protocols Addressing Addresses and #Names Targeting Passing Plug-in Data in URLs Plug-in Helper Adding URL Links to Movies Making a Poster Movie with Plug-in Helper Copy Protection Launching QuickTime Player Launching the Player from a Poster Launching QuickTime Player from a Text Link Full-Screen Movies Putting Multiple Movies on a Page Poster Movies Targeting QuickTime Player Targeting a Frame or a Window Creating a Window with JavaScript Detecting the QuickTime Plug-in What It Does How It Works Variations
Chapter 6 What Webmasters Need to Know MIME Types and File Extensions First .Mov The Fab Four All the Rest Configuring Your Server Server Features and Server Load
Chapter 7 What about Streaming? What It Is What It's Not Why It's Cool What You Need Streaming Server Broadcaster A Little Extra Effort Embedding a Streaming Movie in a Web Page More Information When Do You Need It? Streaming Pros Streaming Cons Fast Start Pros Fast Start Cons How It Works
Chapter 8 Alternate Realities: Language, Speed, and Connections Alternate Movies Tools for Making Reference Movies Using MakeRefMovie Using XMLtoRefMovie Embedding Alternate Movies in a Web Page Alternate Tracks Making Alternate Tracks with QuickTime Player Checking for QuickTime Components
Chapter 9 It's in the Script: Basic JavaScript JavaScript Basics Useful JavaScripts Identify OS, Browser Type, and Version Open a Window for QuickTime Using JavaScript to Detect QuickTime
Chapter 10 Now Hear This: Audio Interesting Ways to Use Audio Audio Greetings Background Music (MIDI) Ambient Sounds Stories and Speech Recorded Music on the Web Start with the Best Prime Cut Faster, Faster Put It on the Page I Want My MP3 Getting the Most Out of MIDI A Little about MIDI and QuickTime Making or Getting a MIDI Sequence Importing MIDI into QuickTime Importing Karaoke Editing Music Tracks Optimizing MIDI for QuickTime and the Web Looping and Stuttering Looping Stuttering Making It Fit: Sampling, Bandwidth, and Compression A Little about Sound Sampling Bandwidth Making It Fit Audio Codecs Uncompressed AAC (MPEG-4) ADPCM aLaw 2:1 GSM IMA 4:1 MACE MPEG-1, Layer 2 MP3 QDesign Music Qualcomm PureVoice uLaw 2:1 Recording for the Web Doing It Yourself Voice-Overs and Narration Popular Audio Formats
Chapter 11 Show Me Something Good—Images The Thrill of Still Images Importing (and Exporting) Images A Word about Exporting Still Images Creating Slideshows Using QuickTime Player Setting the Slide Sequence Setting Image Duration Arranging Tracks Spatially Adding Transition Effects Making QuickTime Slideshows in Other Applications Still Others Adding Sound to a Slideshow Music Sound Effects Voice-Over or Narration Adding URL Links Determining the Number of Video Tracks Putting It on the Page Adding a Still Image as a Movie Background Adding a Logo to a Movie Transparency and Alpha Channels Graphics Modes What Exactly Is an Alpha Channel? Color and Gamma Popular Image Formats
Chapter 12 Just Like in the Movies Importing Movies Putting Movies on the Web Making Movies for the Web Capturing and Digitizing Movies Interlaced Video and Telecine Editing Cropping Compositing and Effects Compositing Effects and Transitions Mixing Down Compressing Your Movie Compression Guidelines Video Codecs and Settings QuickTime Codecs QuickTime-Compatible Codecs Secrets of the Apple Compressionist Tools Capture Editing and Compositing Compression and Format Conversion Other Movie Formats Windows Media AVI DV MPEG Real Media
Chapter 13 Text! Text! Text! QuickTime Text Tools Creating Text Tracks Creating Text for a Text Track Importing Text into QuickTime Modifying Text Tracks with a Text Editor Setting Text Attributes Complete List of Text Attributes Creating Titles and Scrolling Credits Creating Titles Adding Credits to a Movie Adding Subtitles or Closed Captions to a Movie To Create a Subtitle Track Synchronizing the Subtitles with the Dialog Adding a Chapter List to a Movie HREF Tracks HREF Syntax Adding an HREF Track to a Movie HREF Tracks and JavaScript Fonts and Cross-Platform Movies Burning Text into a Video Track Searching a Text Track QuickTime Text in Director
Chapter 14 Gently down the Stream
Do-It-Yourself Streaming (or Not)
Making Streaming Movies
Data Rate Limiting
Media Types
Streaming Codecs
Hinting
Hint Exporter Settings
Uploading Your Movies to a Streaming Server
Testing
Making a Fast Start Reference Movie
Embedding Streaming Movies in a Web Page
Streaming and QTSRC
Streaming from a Text File
Streaming from a Fast Start Reference Movie
Streaming with HREF and QuickTime Player
Setting Up a Streaming Server
Streaming Server Administrator's Guide
Hardware Requirements
Network Connections
Load Sharing
Setting Up the Software
Server, Reflector, and Relay
Playlists
Live Streaming
Introduction to Broadcasters
Setting Up a Broadcaster
Choosing a Broadcaster
Firewalls, NAT, and Streaming on Port 80
Streaming on Port
Firewalls and NAT
Chapter 15 An Animated Approach Cel-Based Animation Importing Image Sequences Importing FLICs Importing Animated GIFs The Direct Approach Vector Graphics Flash Vectors Sprite Animation Tweens and Modifier Tracks Actions and Events Using a Video Track as a Sprite Flash Sprites
Chapter 16 Getting Interactive QuickTime Interactivity Text Tracks Wired Sprites Flash Tracks Media Skins JavaScript Media-Specific Interactivity Interactive Tools Galore Getting Interactive with Text Tracks Link Up with href Skipping Along with Chapter Lists Creating Web Tours with HREF Tracks Seriously Wired Text Pushing Buttons with Wired Sprites Widgets, Actions, and Scripting A Crash Course in Widgets Sprite Actions QuickTime Can Do That? Games People Play Intermovie Communication Internet Communication Last Blast How Can I Learn to Do This Stuff? Interactive Audio More Wired Sprite Examples Shocking Behavior with Flash Tracks Interactive Audio and Video Flash Movie Controllers Flash Text Extending Flash Interactivity Skinning the Cat (But in a Good Way) Creating Media Skins Distributing Your Skinned Movie Limitations QuickTime and JavaScript Executing JavaScript Functions from Movies Browser Support for JavaScript Control of QuickTime QuickTime JavaScript Methods Transformation Matrix
Chapter 17 Mixing It Up: Streaming and Nonstreaming Adding a Chapter List to a Streaming Movie Adding Streaming Content to a Local Movie Adding Stored Streaming Content Adding a Live Stream to a Movie Allocating Bandwidth Reserving Bandwidth with QTSRCCHOKESPEED Delaying the Streams Adding Wired Sprites to a Streaming Movie Adding Flash to a Streaming Movie Adding a Media Skin to Your Streams
Chapter 18 SMIL for the Camera Introduction to SMIL and QuickTime SMIL Tutorial Overview SMIL Structure Layout The Body Clickable Links Throwing a Switch QuickTime and SMIL Creating QuickTime-Friendly SMIL Documents Examples Special Media Types QuickTime SMIL Extensions Embedding SMIL Documents in a Web Page Using QTSRC Saving a SMIL Document as a .mov File Making a Fast Start Reference Movie Targeting QuickTime Player
Chapter 19 Let's Get Virtual QuickTime VR Overview Pan-O-Rama Object Oriented Creating QTVR Panoramas Cranky Old Man Says . . . Equipment Planning Shooting Image Preparation Stitching Making Panoramas with 3D Software Touch-up Zoomify It? Tiling, Compressing, and Optimizing Hotspots and Multinode Panoramas Creating QTVR Object Movies Equipment Shooting Generating 3D Imagery Image Preparation Making the Object Movie Compositing QTVR with Other Media Compositing with VR Panoramas Compositing with Object Movies Embedding QTVR in a Web Page Basics Node Logic
Appendix A QuickTime Player Pro Editing Features Editing Basic Controls Selection Tools What Gets Selected Edit Menu Opening, Playing, and Saving Files File Menu Movie Menu Compression Settings Dialog Box Movie Properties Properties Window Movie and Track Characteristics QuickTime Player Differences by Operating System
Appendix B QuickTime Configuration QuickTime Settings AutoPlay (Mac OS 8 and Mac OS 9 Only) Browser Plug-in and MIME Types Connection Speed File Type Associations (Windows Only) Media Keys Music Registration Sound In (Windows Only) Sound Out (Windows Only) Streaming Proxy (Mac OS 8 and Mac OS 9 Only) Streaming Transport Instant On Update Check Video Settings (Windows Only) Configuring the QuickTime Plug-in Configuring Browsers
Appendix C Contents of the CD Software Folder Tools Folder Demos Folder Mac and Win Redistributable Folders Licensing Info Folder Chapter Folders
Appendix D Compatibility Issues Windows and the Mac OS Fonts Is QuickTime Installed? Browsers JavaScript VR in Tables HTML ActiveX CPU Speed Versions of QuickTime QuickTime 2.1 QuickTime 3 QuickTime 4 QuickTime 5 QuickTime 6 Other Plug-ins Plug-ins That Can Play QuickTime Movies Media Supported by Multiple Plug-ins
Appendix E QuickTime Media Types Digital Video QuickTime's Movie Type DV MPEG Video OpenDML and AVI SDP Digital Audio AIFF and AIFC AU MPEG-1, Layer 1 and 2 MPEG-1, Layer 3 (MP3) MPEG-4 Sound Designer II WAV Still Images BMP FlashPix GIF JFIF/JPEG/JPEG0 MacPaint Photoshop PNG PICT and Picture QuickTime Image File Silicon Graphics Image File Targa Image File TIFF Animation QuickDraw 3D Metafile Animated GIF Flash FLC PICS MIDI, Audio CD, and Text MIDI and Karaoke Audio CD System 7 Sound Text Real-Time Streaming
Appendix F Including QuickTime on Your CD QuickTime Software Media Frameworks Making Cross-Platform CDs
Appendix G Work Flow Automation with AppleScript What's AppleScript? AppleScript and QuickTime The Scripts on the CD AppleScript Droplets OSA Menu Scripts
Appendix H New in QuickTime 6 All About MPEG-4 What's So Great about MPEG-4? The Tricky Bit .mov or .MP4? Creating .mp4 Files New Media Types and Codecs Flash 5 New Wired Actions JavaScript Control of ActiveX and Plug-in AppleScript Enhancements QuickTime Menu in Windows System Tray XML Importer for Component Check
Glossary Index Apple Computer, Inc. Software License Agreement
Description
QuickTime is the industry standard for developing and distributing multimedia content on the Web and CD-ROM, for both Windows and Macintosh computers. This book includes QuickTime Pro 6 and a full set of content development tools for both Windows and Macintosh developers. This third edition of the best-selling and award-winning QuickTime for the Web is a hands-on guide showing how to integrate animation, video, recorded sound, MIDI, text, still images, VR, live streams, games, and user interactivity into a Web site. It now also covers how to benefit from QuickTime support for the MPEG-4 global multimedia standard.
Written for Web masters, site designers, HTML and multimedia authors, and anyone else who wants to incorporate sound or video into their Web site, this book offers clear and detailed instruction in an engaging style. Written by an expert at Apple Computer, this is the most complete and authoritative source for creating QuickTime content for the Web.
The first edition of this book won the Touchstone 2000 Merit Award for Books awarded annually by STC (Society for Technical Communications).
- Written for both Windows and Macintosh developers.
- Illustrates all the latest features in QuickTime Pro 6, including MPEG-4 support.
Readership
Web Developers, Webmasters, Site Designers and Multimedia Authors.
