Quick Review Series for B.Sc. Nursing: 2nd Year - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131252178, 9788131252185

Quick Review Series for B.Sc. Nursing: 2nd Year

1st Edition

Authors: Annu Kaushik
eBook ISBN: 9788131252185
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252178
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th August 2018
Page Count: 758
Description

QRS for BSc Nursing 2nd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of solved questions, frequently asked, clubbed under the subject wise heading. The question papers from over a span of last 10 years from various Universities will be scanned and most frequently asked questions and those units which carry more weightage in INC Syllabus will be selected.

The book will serve the requirements of students to prepare for their examinations.

Key Features

    • Subject-Wise collection of different category questions like Long Essay, Short Answers, and Objective Type & Viva Voce type questions

    • Pont wise answers

    • Use of Mnemonics facilitating studying.

    • Use of tables and flowcharts.

Table of Contents

Section I: Sociology

Section II: Pharmacology, Pathology & Genetics

Section III: Medical-Surgical Nursing – I

Section IV: Community Health Nursing – I

Section V: Communication & Educational Technology

Section VI: Sample Practise Papers

Section VII: Viva Voce & Practical Examination Questions

About the Author

Annu Kaushik

