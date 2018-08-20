Quick Review Series for B.Sc. Nursing: 2nd Year
1st Edition
Description
QRS for BSc Nursing 2nd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of solved questions, frequently asked, clubbed under the subject wise heading. The question papers from over a span of last 10 years from various Universities will be scanned and most frequently asked questions and those units which carry more weightage in INC Syllabus will be selected.
The book will serve the requirements of students to prepare for their examinations.
Key Features
- Subject-Wise collection of different category questions like Long Essay, Short Answers, and Objective Type & Viva Voce type questions
- Pont wise answers
- Use of Mnemonics facilitating studying.
- Use of tables and flowcharts.
Table of Contents
Section I: Sociology
Section II: Pharmacology, Pathology & Genetics
Section III: Medical-Surgical Nursing – I
Section IV: Community Health Nursing – I
Section V: Communication & Educational Technology
Section VI: Sample Practise Papers
Section VII: Viva Voce & Practical Examination Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 758
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 20th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131252185
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131252178