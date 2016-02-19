Quick Reference to Computer Graphics Terms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126683103, 9781483214337

Quick Reference to Computer Graphics Terms

1st Edition

Authors: Roger T. Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781483214337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 1993
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quick Reference to Computer Graphics Terms is a collection of technical terms used in computer graphics in a compact and convenient reference volume.

The book lists a number of acronyms, phrases, and words that have specialized meanings in the field of computer graphics. The definitions provided are simple and easily understood. The author attempts to present, as much as possible, words and phrases that are widely used during the publication of the volume. Any terms not found in the book may be included in the next edition.

Users of computers graphics and students will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214337

About the Author

Roger T. Stevens

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.