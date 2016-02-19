Quick Reference to Computer Graphics Terms
1st Edition
Authors: Roger T. Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781483214337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 1993
Page Count: 250
Description
Quick Reference to Computer Graphics Terms is a collection of technical terms used in computer graphics in a compact and convenient reference volume.
The book lists a number of acronyms, phrases, and words that have specialized meanings in the field of computer graphics. The definitions provided are simple and easily understood. The author attempts to present, as much as possible, words and phrases that are widely used during the publication of the volume. Any terms not found in the book may be included in the next edition.
Users of computers graphics and students will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
Appendix
About the Author
Roger T. Stevens
