Quick & Easy Medical Terminology
6th Edition
Description
Make learning medical terminology faster and more fun with Quick & Easy Medical Terminology, 6th Edition! Featuring CDs with interactive games and audio pronunciations, this book helps you begin reading, writing, and speaking medical terms in the shortest time possible. Small chunks of information are always followed immediately by exercises, so students will be learning "every minute!" The many puzzles, activities, and games make it easier to understand and remember terminology. Written in a clear, conversational style by Peggy C. Leonard, MT, MEd, this book gives you the tools to communicate effectively in the health care environment.
Key Features
- A companion CD reinforces learning with fun, interactive exercises, including medical reports and Hear It/Spell It exercises.
- Two audio CDs let you listen to correct pronunciations of medical terms and encourage you to pronounce each term aloud.
- A flexible, body systems organization lets you go through the material in any order after completing the orientation chapters, making it easy to coordinate your study with other courses such as anatomy and physiology.
- The programmed learning approach presents content in small blocks called 'frames' that allow you to learn the content and get immediate feedback on your progress before proceeding.
- Diverse learning styles are accommodated by a wide variety of exercises -- labeling diagrams, writing terms, choosing pronunciation accents, recognizing misspelled terms, matching word parts, interpreting terms within health reports, and categorizing terms.
- Unique! A conversational writing style makes the book more readable and enjoyable.
- Unique! Thorough explanations of terms help you understand and remember the material by presenting terminology in a medical context.
- A consistent format to body systems chapters uses categories to simplify the learning of terms, with each chapter including function; structure; diseases, disorders, and diagnostic terms; and surgical and therapeutic interventions.
- Healthcare reports and case studies allow you to apply your knowledge to real-life situations.
- A review of anatomy and physiology at the beginning of each body systems chapter provides a context for understanding the medical terminology.
- Drug information is integrated into the body systems chapters, with detailed information on specific drugs on CD.
- Caution boxes alert you to confusing terms.
- Spanish translations of key terms are listed in each chapter to help you communicate with Hispanic patients; glossaries are included in the appendix.
- Comprehensive end-of-chapter reviews correspond to the learning objectives at the beginning of the chapter.
- A bookmark includes a quick-reference guide to pronouncing terms plus a list of pronunciation symbols.
- A companion Evolve website includes study tips, electronic flashcards, Body Spectrum coloring pages, an English/Spanish glossary, learning activities that include Spanish term exercises, updates, and links to related sites.
Table of Contents
Section I: Orientation
1. Simplified Medical Language
2. Suffixes and Combining Forms Made Easy
3. Essential Prefixes and More
4. Diagnostic Procedures and Therapeutic Interventions
5. The Body as a Whole
Section II: Organization of the Body and Body Systems
6. Musculoskeletal System
7. Circulatory System
8. Respiratory System
9. Digestive System
10. Urinary System
11. Reproductive System
12. Integumentary System
13. Nervous System and Psychologic Disorders
14. Endocrine System
Section III: Review Chapter
Review of Chapters 1-14
Section IV: Appendixes
I. Medical Abbreviations
II. Finding Medical Abbreviations
III. Pharmacology by Erinn Kao, PharmD
IV. Spanish Pronunciation of Selected Terms
V. Translation of Selected Spanish Terms
VI. Glossary of Word Parts
VII. Word Parts -- English to Greek or Latin
VIII. Answers to Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 11th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755165
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292559
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437708356
About the Author
Peggy Leonard
Affiliations and Expertise
Chesterfield, MO
