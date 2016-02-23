Read, write, and speak medical terms in no time with Leonard’s Quick & Easy Medical Terminology, 8th Edition. Ideal for one-semester courses and self-study, this clear, concise text covers disorders, diagnosis, and treatment with a strong focus on anatomy for an integrated discussion of each body system. Small bits of information are presented then immediately tested for comprehension using a combination of programmed and traditional review questions. With new case studies, terms, and photos, plus help from the companion Evolve site, Quick & Easy Medical Terminology provides you with simple tools for good communication in the health care environment.