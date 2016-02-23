Quick & Easy Medical Terminology
8th Edition
Description
Read, write, and speak medical terms in no time with Leonard’s Quick & Easy Medical Terminology, 8th Edition. Ideal for one-semester courses and self-study, this clear, concise text covers disorders, diagnosis, and treatment with a strong focus on anatomy for an integrated discussion of each body system. Small bits of information are presented then immediately tested for comprehension using a combination of programmed and traditional review questions. With new case studies, terms, and photos, plus help from the companion Evolve site, Quick & Easy Medical Terminology provides you with simple tools for good communication in the health care environment.
Key Features
- Brief explanations and a focus on basic word-building skills make this text perfect for shorter, one- or two-credit medical terminology courses or self-study.
- Moderate anatomy and physiology coverage offers just the right amount of anatomical information to support the terminology presented.
- Programmed learning improves your comprehension by offering immediate feedback.
- Review exercises integrated throughout lesson material enable you to test your knowledge and retention of material more frequently for quick reinforcement.
- Medical reports with review exercises allow you to study terminology in documents similar to those seen in the clinical setting — and practice using terms in real-life situations.
- Quick Tips located throughout the text provide fun facts and memory aids.
- Student Evolve resources include games; activities; flash cards; animations, pharmacology, CAM, and genetics appendices; audio terms, and mobile quizzes and flash cards that offer additional opportunities to quickly gauge strong and weak areas in a fun, interactive environment.
Table of Contents
Part One: The Basics
1. Simplified Medical Language
2. Suffixes and Combining Forms Made Easy
3. Essential Prefixes and More
4. Diagnostic Procedures and Therapeutic Interventions
5. The Body as a Whole
Part Two: Body Systems
6. Musculoskeletal System
7. Circulatory System
8. Respiratory System
9. Digestive System
10. Urinary System
11. Reproductive System
12. Integumentary System
13. Nervous System and Psychologic Disorders
14. Special Sensory Organs of the Peripheral Nervous System
15. Endocrine System
Part Three: Appendixes
I. Medical Abbreviations
a. Abbreviations and Their Meanings
b. Finding Medical Abbreviations
II. Word Parts
a. Alphabetized Word Parts and Meanings
b. English Terms and Corresponding Word Parts
III. Answers to Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 23rd February 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370639
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370646
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370622
About the Author
Peggy Leonard
Affiliations and Expertise
Chesterfield, MO