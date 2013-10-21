Quest for the Cure
1st Edition
Reflections on the Evolution of Breast Cancer Treatment
Description
This original fourteen chapter book is a brief, slightly autobiographic tale of medical oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, and breast cancer patients in a well-established cancer center in Texas, who pursued the goal of cure for breast cancer. The evolution of improved outcomes in the treatment of microscopic metastatic breast cancer is also the story of the development of adjuvant chemotherapy for post-operative breast disease. The adjuvant therapy of breast cancer came about with the realization that this malignancy, when diagnosed in most patients, had spread beyond the confines of the primary cancer.
Key Features
- Patient histories in the form of Case Studies are used to illustrate certain issues.
- Devoted to the development of the chemotherapeutic regimens that currently are used to treat patients with advanced breast cancer.
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, and cancer patient advocates
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Foreword
- Preface
- Disclaimer
- Chapter 1. Anatomy of an Oncologist
- 1.1 Next Stop—MDA
- 1.2 Early Experience with 5-Fluorouracil, Adriamycin, and Cyclophosphamide
- 1.3 Monday Night Confrontation
- Chapter 2. Milestones Along the Road to the Cure
- 2.1 The Importance of Patient Education
- 2.2 Pioneers of Adjuvant Therapy
- 2.3 Early Studies
- 2.4 M.D. Anderson: A Pioneer in Radiation Therapy
- 2.5 Lessons from Basic Science
- Chapter 3. The Evolving Goal of Cure and Inflammatory Breast Cancer
- 3.1 Understanding Treatment Strategy and the Perils of Prognostication
- 3.2 Inflammatory Breast Cancer
- 3.3 The Search for New Drugs to Cure IBC
- 3.4 MCCFUD and FUMEP for IBC
- 3.5 Taxanes
- 3.6 Combination Chemotherapy versus Monotherapy for Consolidation Regimens
- Chapter 4. Adjuvant Therapy Advances
- 4.1 Prepared Minds Take on Breast Cancer
- 4.2 Minimizing Adriamycin Cardiac Toxicity: The Most Significant Under-Utilized Clinical Observation
- 4.3 Clinical Measurements: Predicting Prognosis
- 4.4 Refining FAC
- 4.5 Cisplatin Late Consolidation
- Chapter 5. Marching Forward
- 5.1 CALGB Study 8081
- 5.2 Backstepping on FAC: FAC-lite
- 5.3 Taxanes Revisited
- 5.4 The Dose-Dense Option
- 5.5 Slow Adoption of Consolidation Therapy
- 5.6 The Impact of Statistical Dogmatism
- Chapter 6. Concluding Thoughts — Where Do We Stand in the Quest for the Cure?
- 6.1 Chemotherapeutic Principles that have Emerged
- 6.2 Patients have an Important Role
- Appendix 1. Milestones in Adjuvant Therapy
- Appendix 2. Breast Cancer Stages
- Appendix 3. Abbreviation Glossary
Details
About the Author
George Blumenschein
George R. Blumenschein, M.D. led a team of brilliant young researchers at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center who established Adriamycin as a mainstay of contemporary breast cancer treatment regimens. This book is intended to empower interested individuals by chronicling the development and explaining the rationale underlying contemporary multimodal breast cancer therapy and by providing illustrative patient histories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Oncology and Internal Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
Reviews
"In Texas, and perhaps in all the world, there are few cancer specialists as
widely regarded as Dr. George Blumenschein. Dr. Blumenschein worked
tirelessly to save my sister, Suzy, from this devastating disease. He brought
the same dedication to my breast cancer treatment several years later. His
book is important reading for anyone interested in understanding the sea of
change in breast cancer treatment over the past few decades, made possible
in part by one doctor’s vision and advocacy for people with this disease."
—Nancy G. Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen
"An authoritative, accurate, entertaining, and up-to-date summary of the
battle against breast cancer, from a leader in the development of our current
ability to control the disease. While Dr. Blumenschein is able to present the
clinical science, in an understandable way, he maintains the human element
with patient anecdotes, which he presents alongside the science."
—Emil J Freireich, M.D., D.Sc.(Hon.), Distinguished Teaching Professor, Director, Special
Medical Education Programs Director, Adult Leukemia Research Program, The University of
Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center