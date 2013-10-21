Quest for the Cure

"In Texas, and perhaps in all the world, there are few cancer specialists as

widely regarded as Dr. George Blumenschein. Dr. Blumenschein worked

tirelessly to save my sister, Suzy, from this devastating disease. He brought

the same dedication to my breast cancer treatment several years later. His

book is important reading for anyone interested in understanding the sea of

change in breast cancer treatment over the past few decades, made possible

in part by one doctor’s vision and advocacy for people with this disease."

—Nancy G. Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen

"An authoritative, accurate, entertaining, and up-to-date summary of the

battle against breast cancer, from a leader in the development of our current

ability to control the disease. While Dr. Blumenschein is able to present the

clinical science, in an understandable way, he maintains the human element

with patient anecdotes, which he presents alongside the science."

—Emil J Freireich, M.D., D.Sc.(Hon.), Distinguished Teaching Professor, Director, Special

Medical Education Programs Director, Adult Leukemia Research Program, The University of

Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center