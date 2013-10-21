Quest for the Cure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124201538, 9780124202085

Quest for the Cure

1st Edition

Reflections on the Evolution of Breast Cancer Treatment

Authors: George Blumenschein
eBook ISBN: 9780124202085
Paperback ISBN: 9780124201538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2013
Page Count: 108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
39.95
33.96
42.68
36.28
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.99
21.24
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This original fourteen chapter book is a brief, slightly autobiographic tale of medical oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, and breast cancer patients in a well-established cancer center in Texas, who pursued the goal of cure for breast cancer. The evolution of improved outcomes in the treatment of microscopic metastatic breast cancer is also the story of the development of adjuvant chemotherapy for post-operative breast disease. The adjuvant therapy of breast cancer came about with the realization that this malignancy, when diagnosed in most patients, had spread beyond the confines of the primary cancer.

Key Features

  • Patient histories in the form of Case Studies are used to illustrate certain issues.
  • Devoted to the development of the chemotherapeutic regimens that currently are used to treat patients with advanced breast cancer.

Readership

Cancer researchers, oncologists, and cancer patient advocates

Table of Contents

  • Acknowledgments
  • Foreword
  • Preface
  • Disclaimer
  • Chapter 1. Anatomy of an Oncologist
    • 1.1 Next Stop—MDA
    • 1.2 Early Experience with 5-Fluorouracil, Adriamycin, and Cyclophosphamide
    • 1.3 Monday Night Confrontation
  • Chapter 2. Milestones Along the Road to the Cure
    • 2.1 The Importance of Patient Education
    • 2.2 Pioneers of Adjuvant Therapy
    • 2.3 Early Studies
    • 2.4 M.D. Anderson: A Pioneer in Radiation Therapy
    • 2.5 Lessons from Basic Science
  • Chapter 3. The Evolving Goal of Cure and Inflammatory Breast Cancer
    • 3.1 Understanding Treatment Strategy and the Perils of Prognostication
    • 3.2 Inflammatory Breast Cancer
    • 3.3 The Search for New Drugs to Cure IBC
    • 3.4 MCCFUD and FUMEP for IBC
    • 3.5 Taxanes
    • 3.6 Combination Chemotherapy versus Monotherapy for Consolidation Regimens
  • Chapter 4. Adjuvant Therapy Advances
    • 4.1 Prepared Minds Take on Breast Cancer
    • 4.2 Minimizing Adriamycin Cardiac Toxicity: The Most Significant Under-Utilized Clinical Observation
    • 4.3 Clinical Measurements: Predicting Prognosis
    • 4.4 Refining FAC
    • 4.5 Cisplatin Late Consolidation
  • Chapter 5. Marching Forward
    • 5.1 CALGB Study 8081
    • 5.2 Backstepping on FAC: FAC-lite
    • 5.3 Taxanes Revisited
    • 5.4 The Dose-Dense Option
    • 5.5 Slow Adoption of Consolidation Therapy
    • 5.6 The Impact of Statistical Dogmatism
  • Chapter 6. Concluding Thoughts — Where Do We Stand in the Quest for the Cure?
    • 6.1 Chemotherapeutic Principles that have Emerged
    • 6.2 Patients have an Important Role
  • Appendix 1. Milestones in Adjuvant Therapy
  • Appendix 2. Breast Cancer Stages
  • Appendix 3. Abbreviation Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124202085
Paperback ISBN:
9780124201538

About the Author

George Blumenschein

George Blumenschein

George R. Blumenschein, M.D. led a team of brilliant young researchers at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center who established Adriamycin as a mainstay of contemporary breast cancer treatment regimens. This book is intended to empower interested individuals by chronicling the development and explaining the rationale underlying contemporary multimodal breast cancer therapy and by providing illustrative patient histories.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Oncology and Internal Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA

Reviews

"In Texas, and perhaps in all the world, there are few cancer specialists as

widely regarded as Dr. George Blumenschein. Dr. Blumenschein worked

tirelessly to save my sister, Suzy, from this devastating disease. He brought

the same dedication to my breast cancer treatment several years later. His

book is important reading for anyone interested in understanding the sea of

change in breast cancer treatment over the past few decades, made possible

in part by one doctor’s vision and advocacy for people with this disease."

—Nancy G. Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen

 

"An authoritative, accurate, entertaining, and up-to-date summary of the

battle against breast cancer, from a leader in the development of our current

ability to control the disease. While Dr. Blumenschein is able to present the

clinical science, in an understandable way, he maintains the human element

with patient anecdotes, which he presents alongside the science."

—Emil J Freireich, M.D., D.Sc.(Hon.), Distinguished Teaching Professor, Director, Special

Medical Education Programs Director, Adult Leukemia Research Program, The University of

Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.