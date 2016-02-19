Quest for a Sustainable Society
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on Business and Economics
Quest for Sustainable Society discusses numerous efforts and activities for the quest of sustainable society. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters.
The first part deals with the biological, genetic, cultural, and technological diversity of the sustainable society. This part also examines the social and economic implications of widespread conversion to biomass-based fuels. The next two parts look into the qualitative components and institutional modifications for a sustainable society. These chapters discuss the role of politics, ecosystem education, and business organizations in the quest for a sustainable society. The fourth part presents two case studies that demonstrate the consequences of sustainable growth.
This book will prove useful to sociologists, economists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword: The Woodlands Conferences on Growth Policy
Chapter 1 Introduction: The Nature of the Quest for a Sustainable Society
Part 1: The Environment Of The Sustainable Society
2 Diversity and the Steady State
3 Social, Environmental, and Economic Implications of Widespread Conversion to Biomass-based Fuels
4 Some Implications of Low Economic Growth Rates for the Development of Science and Technology in the United Kingdom
5 Science, Technology, and the Emerging Postindustrial Society
Part 2: Qualitative Components Of Sustainable Societies
6 New Metaphors, Myths, and Values for a Steady-State Future
7 The Issue Is Human Quality: In Praise of Children
8 Feeding the Transitional Society
Part 3: Institutional Modifications For A Sustainable Society
9 World Politics and Sustainable Growth: A Structural Model of the World System
10 Business Organizations in the Sustainable Society
11 Ecosystem Education: A Strategy for Social Change
Part 4: Consequences Of Sustainable Growth: Two Case Studies
12 Nature's Technology
13 Lessons from the Coastline of America: Management Strategies for a Sustainable Society
Index
About the Editor
About the Contributors
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148366