Quest for a Sustainable Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271682, 9781483148366

Quest for a Sustainable Society

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Business and Economics

Editors: James C. Coomer
eBook ISBN: 9781483148366
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 272
Quest for Sustainable Society discusses numerous efforts and activities for the quest of sustainable society. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters.

The first part deals with the biological, genetic, cultural, and technological diversity of the sustainable society. This part also examines the social and economic implications of widespread conversion to biomass-based fuels. The next two parts look into the qualitative components and institutional modifications for a sustainable society. These chapters discuss the role of politics, ecosystem education, and business organizations in the quest for a sustainable society. The fourth part presents two case studies that demonstrate the consequences of sustainable growth.

This book will prove useful to sociologists, economists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword: The Woodlands Conferences on Growth Policy

Chapter 1 Introduction: The Nature of the Quest for a Sustainable Society

Part 1: The Environment Of The Sustainable Society

2 Diversity and the Steady State

3 Social, Environmental, and Economic Implications of Widespread Conversion to Biomass-based Fuels

4 Some Implications of Low Economic Growth Rates for the Development of Science and Technology in the United Kingdom

5 Science, Technology, and the Emerging Postindustrial Society

Part 2: Qualitative Components Of Sustainable Societies

6 New Metaphors, Myths, and Values for a Steady-State Future

7 The Issue Is Human Quality: In Praise of Children

8 Feeding the Transitional Society

Part 3: Institutional Modifications For A Sustainable Society

9 World Politics and Sustainable Growth: A Structural Model of the World System

10 Business Organizations in the Sustainable Society

11 Ecosystem Education: A Strategy for Social Change

Part 4: Consequences Of Sustainable Growth: Two Case Studies

12 Nature's Technology

13 Lessons from the Coastline of America: Management Strategies for a Sustainable Society

Index

About the Contributors

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148366

James C. Coomer

