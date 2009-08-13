Quaternary Coral Reef Systems, Volume 5
1st Edition
History, development processes and controlling factors
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
PREFACE
CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION : QUATERNARY CORAL REEFS IN TIME AND SPACE.
1.1.The Reef Phenomenon : definitions and history of discovery and research.
1.2. Types of Coral Reefs.
1.2.1. Fringing Reefs.
1.2.2. Barrier Reefs.
1.2.3. Atolls.
1.2.4. Bank Reefs.
1.3.Geographical distribution of corals and coral reefs
1.4.Modern tropical climate modes.
1.5.Quaternary time-scales.
1.6. Trends in the Quaternary climate dynamics.
1.7.Establishing the Chronology of Quaternary Coral Reefs.
1.7.1.Oxygen stable isotopes.
1.7.2.Uranium-series dating.
1.7.3. Radiocarbon dating.
1.7.4. Aminostratigraphy.
1.7.5.Electron Spin Resonance.
1.7.6. Magnetostratigraphy.
1.7.7. Strontium Ratios.
1.7.8. Other dating methods.
1.8. Methods of obtaining data.
1.8.1. Surface observations.
1.8.2. Pleistocene and Recent reef structures.
CHAPTER 2 : PALEOBIOGEOGRAPHY: EVALUATION OF THE INHERITANCE FROM THE TERTIARY.
2.1. Introduction.
2.2. Development patterns of Tertiary coral reefs.
2.2.1. From the end-Cretaceous extinction to the Cenozoic recovery.
Extinction patterns.
Recovery patterns
2.2.2. Coral and reef diversification in time and space
Mechanisms of diversification
History of coral reef evolution
2.3. Temporal and spatial variations in coral and calcareous algal diversification.
2.3.1 Reef-building corals.
The Western Atlantic-Caribbean Province
The Eastern Pacific
The Eastern Atlantic
The Indo-west Pacific Province
Inter-regional comparison
2.3.2. Case study: the historical biogeography of the genus Acropora
2.3.3. Coralline red algae.
2.3.4. Green alga Halimeda
2.4. Conclusions.
CHAPTER 3 : STRUCTURE, ZONATION AND DYNAMIC PATTERNS OF CORAL REEF COMMUNITIES.
3.1. Introduction.
3.2. Structure and zonation of modern coral reef communities.
3.2.1. The Western Atlantic-Caribbean Province.
3.2.2. The Indo-Pacific Province.
3.3. Structure and zonation of Quaternary coral reef communities.
3.3.1. The Western Atlantic-Caribbean Province.
The Pleistocene.
The latest Pleistocene to Holocene.
The Recent past.
3.3.2. The Indo-Pacific Province.
The Pleistocene.
The latest Pleistocene to Holocene.
The Recent past.
3.4. Dynamic patterns of coral reef communities.
3.4.1. Reef-community stability.
3.4.2. Reef-community variability.
3.4.3. Reef-community stability versus variability : the time-scale question.
3.5. Conclusions
CHAPTER 4: CONTROLS ON THE DEVELOPMENT, DISTRIBUTION AND PRESERVATION OF REEFS.
4.1. Introduction.
4.2. Controls on reef development and distribution.
4.2.1. Biotic controls: the role of recruitment, species saturation, competition, predation, symbiosis and disease.
4.2.2. Abiotic controls: the role of physical and chemical disturbances
Substrate availability and refuges.
Antecedent topography.
Tectonics
Dust input
Atmospheric CO2 and aragonite saturation
Sea level.
4.3. Controls on reef community preservation: the taphonomic approach.
4. 3.1. The distribution of taphonomic signatures.
Identification of reef subenvironments
Identification of short-term depositional events.
4.3.2. The taphonomic features as criteria for identifying reef sub-environment and depositional events.
The modern and Holocene record.
The Pleistocene record.
4.3.3. Taphonomic controls on modern and fossil reef communities.
Coral communities
Molluscan communities.
Foraminiferal assemblages.
Echinodermal assemblages.4.4. Conclusions.
CHAPTER 5. PATTERNS OF CARBONATE PRODUCTION AND DEPOSITION ON REEFS.
5.2. Patterns of reef carbonate production
5.2.1. Growth and Production rates of reef dwellers.
Corals.
Coralline algae.
Rhodoliths.
Halimeda.
Molluscs.
Benthic foraminifera.
Calcareous epibionts.
Bioeroders.
5.2.2. Carbonate production at the scale of single reef systems.
5.3. Patterns of reef carbonate deposition
5.3.1. Nature and distribution of components in surficial sediments.
Corals.
Coralline algae
Green algae Halimeda
Molluscs.
Foraminifera.
Other skeletal components.
Non-skeletal and compound carbonate grains.
Unlithified carbonate mud.
Mixed carbonate-siliciclastic sediments.
Free-living nodules.
Microbialites.
5.3.2. Classification of sediment types.
Carbonate rudstone-dominated types.
Carbonate grainstone/packstone-dominated types.
Carbonate wackestone/mudstone-dominated sediments
Mixed carbonate-siliciclastic sediments.
5.3.3. Temporal and spatial shifts in skeletal sediment composition.
5.3.4. Depositional rates of reef carbonate piles.
Reef-tract, framework-dominated piles.
Reef-tract, detritus-dominated piles.
Lagoonal sediment piles.
Halimeda mounds.
5.3.5. Control of reef growth styles on rates of deposition.
5.3.6. Control of latitude on rates of deposition.
5. 4. Conclusions.
CHAPTER 6 : REEF ANATOMY AND STRATIGRAPHY.
6.1. Introduction.
6.2. Morphology and anatomy of Holocene reefs.
6.2.1. Nature and composition of reef piles.
Fore-reef piles.
Reef-edge, framework-dominated piles.
Reef-edge, detritus-dominated piles.
Backreef/lagoonal sediment piles.
6.2.2. Thickness of reef piles.
6.2.3. Conceptual models of reef deposition.
6.3. Structure and Pleistocene stratigraphy of barrier reefs and atolls .
6.3.1. Barrier and Shelf Reefs.
Case studies from the Caribbean.
Case studies from the Indian Ocean
Case studies from the Pacific Ocean.
6.3.2.Atolls.6.4. Stratigraphy of emerged reef terraces.
6.4.1. The Huon Peninsula and Barbados models.
6.4.2. Other reef terraces sequences.
6.4.3.High-carbonate islands.
6.4.4. The question of multi-stage terrace development.
6.5. Stratigraphy of submerged reef terraces and banks.
6.5.1. Case studies from stable areas.
6.5.2. Case studies from subsiding areas.
6.5.3. Case studies from uplifting areas.
6.6. Reef stratigraphy and numerical modelling.
6.7.Conclusions.
CHAPTER 7. REEF HYDROGEOLOGY
7.1. Introduction
7.2. External Hydrology: Water characteristics and reef responses to waves and currents
7.2.1.Sea surface temperatures
Temperatures and Global limits to reef growth
Intratropical temperature variations.
Historical changes in temperature limits.
7.2.2. Water Quality and nutrients
The modern record
The Holocene-Pleistocene record.
7.2.3. Salinity
The modern record.
The Holocene-Pleistocene record.
7.2.4. Water Turbidity
The modern record
The Holocene-Pleistocene record.
7.2.5. Hydrodynamics: the effects of tides, currents, waves, tropical storms and tsunamis.
Tides and regional currents.
Winds anw Waves.
Hydrodynamics and Coral Morphology.
Storms, Cyclones, Hurricanes and Typhoons
Tsunamis.
7.3. Groundwater Hydrology
Characteristics of the reef hydrological system.
7.3.2.Flow in Holocene reefs.
7.3.3.Flow in Pleistocene reefs.
Case Studies from the Caribbean.
Case studies from the Pacific.
7.4. Conclusions
CHAPTER 8. REEF DIAGENESIS
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Mineralogy of sediment components
8.3. Cements in Quaternary reef limestones
8.3.1. Controls on cement morphology
Contamination
Growth rates and reactant supply
Changes in water chemistry
Rates of Fluid flow
Microbial control.
8.3.2. Textures of cements
Marine cements.
Subaerial cements and associated deposits
8.3.3. Geochemistry of cements.
8.4. Replacement and dissolution
8.4.1. Early diagenesis of coral skeletons.
8.4.2. Replacement of aragonite
8.4.3. Dissolution of carbonate minerals
8.4.4. The effects of compaction
Hydrological control of flow rates
Flow in sea water.
8.5.2.Flow rates in meteoric waters
8.6. Rates of reef diagenesis
8.6.1. Rates of diagenesis in marine environments
8.6.2. Rates of diagenesis in freshwater environments
8.7. Diagenetic sequences
8.7.1. The control of sea level and climate.
8.7.2. The control of porosity
8.8. Dolomite and Reefs
8.8.1. Penecontemporaneous dolomite
8.8.2. Conceptual models of reef dolomitization.
Evaporation and mixing-zone dolomites
Thermal convection and large-scale circulation of sea water
8.8.3. Cycles of dolomitization
8.8.4. Dissolution and alteration of dolomites
8.9. Phosphorites
8.9.1.Origins
Avian guano
Microbial mediation
8.9.2. Age of deposition
8.10. Conclusions
CHAPTER 9. CORALS AND CORAL REEFS AS RECORDS OF CLIMATIC CHANGE.
9.1. Introduction.
9.2. Individual coral colonies as recorders of climate.
9.2.1. Growth mode of banded coral skeletons and its environmental control.
9.3.2. Environmental variables and their proxies in corals.
Sea surface temperature
Sea surface salinity
Precipitation
Solar radiation
Atmospheric and oceanic circulation
9.3. Climate reconstruction based on individual coral colonies
9.3.1. The record of the last decades and centuries.
The Pacific Ocean
The Indian Ocean
The Red Sea.
The Western Atlantic.
The Eastern Atlantic.
9.3.2. The Holocene record.
9.3.3. The last Glacial Maximum to early deglacial record.
9.3.4. The Pleistocene record.
The last interglacial.
The penultimate deglaciation.
Older interglacial-glacial periods.
9.4. Coral reefs as recorders of sea level change
9.4.1. Reef evidence of sea-level position.
Reef flats and associated growth frameworks
Erosional features
Compositions of coralgal communities
Other reef dwellers
Geometry of subtidal to supratidal sedimentary deposits.
Fabrics and distributional patterns of cements
Stratigraphy of stacked reef sequences in cores.
Numerical modelling of reef growth.
9.4.2. Reconstruction of sea-level changes over time
The middle to late Holocene.
The Last deglaciation.
The last interstadial period.
The last interglacial period.
Older glacial-interglacial cycles.
9.5. Conclusions
CHAPTER 10. CONCLUSIONS : CORAL REEFS FROM THE PAST TO THE FUTURE.
10.1. The historical perspective
10.2. The role of controlling factors in reef growth and distribution
10.2.1. Environmental controls
10.2.2. Biotic controls
10.2.3. Disturbances and resilience of reefs
10.3. The fossil record as a proxy for the future of reefs
10.4. Global warming and the future of reefs
10.5. Prospective
Description
This book presents both state-of-the art knowledge from Recent coral reefs (1.8 million to a few centuries old) gained since the eighties, and introduces geologists, oceanographers and environmentalists to sedimentological and paleoecological studies of an ecosystem encompassing some of the world's richest biodiversity. Scleractinian reefs first appeared about 300 million years ago. Today coral reef systems provide some of the most sensitive gauges of environmental change, expressing the complex interplay of chemical, physical, geological and biological factors.
The topics covered will include the evolutionary history of reef systems and some of the main reef builders since the Cenozoic, the effects of biological and environmental forces on the zonation of reef systems and the distribution of reef organisms and on reef community dynamics through time, changes in the geometry, anatomy and stratigraphy of reef bodies and systems in relation to changes in sea level and tectonics, the distribution patterns of sedimentary (framework or detrital) facies in relation to those of biological communities, the modes and rates of reef accretion (progradation, aggradation versus backstepping; coral growth versus reef growth), the hydrodynamic forces controlling water circulation through reef structures and their relationship to early diagenetic processes, the major diagenetic processes affecting reef bodies through time (replacement and diddolution, dolomitization, phosphatogenesis), and the record of climate change by both individual coral colonies and reef systems over the Quaternary.
Key Features
- state-of-the-art knowledge from Recent corals reefs
introduction to sedimentological and paleoecological studies of an ecosystems encompassing some of the world's richest biodiversity.
authors are internationally regarded authorities on the subject
* trustworthy information
Readership
researchers on marine geology, sedimentology, biology and marine environments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 13th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532473
About the Authors
Lucien Montaggioni Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Provence, Marseille, France
Colin Braithwaite Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glasgow, Scotland, U.K.