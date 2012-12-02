Quantum Well Lasers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080515588

Quantum Well Lasers

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Zory, Jr.
Series Editors: Paul Liao Paul Kelley
eBook ISBN: 9780080515588
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 504
Table of Contents

Foreword: The Origin of Quantum Wells and the Quantum Well Laser. Optical Gain in III-V Bulk and Quantum Well Semiconductors. Intraband Relaxation Effect on Optical Spectra. Multiquantum Well Lasers: Threshold Considerations. Ultra-Low Threshold Quantum Well Lasers. Dynamics of Quantum Well Lasers. Single Quantum Well Ingaasp and Algaas Lasers: A Study of Some Peculiarities. Valence Band Engineering in Quantum Well Lasers. Strained Layer Quantum Well Heterostructure Lasers. Algainp Quantum Well Lasers. Quantum Wire Semiconductor Lasers. Chapter References. Index.

Description

This book provides the information necessary for the reader to achieve a thorough understanding of all aspects of QW lasers - from the basic mechanism of optical gain, through the current technolgoical state of the art, to the future technologies of quantum wires and quantum dots. In view of the growing importance of QW lasers, this book should be read by all those with an active interest in laser science and technology, from the advanced student to the experienced laser scientist.

Key Features

  • The first comprehensive book-length treatment of quantum well lasers
  • Provides a detailed treatment of quantum well laser basics
  • Covers strained quantum well lasers
  • Explores the different state-of-the-art quantum well laser types
  • Provides key information on future laser technologies

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080515588

About the Editors

Peter Zory, Jr. Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville

About the Series Editors

Paul Liao Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bell Communications Research Inc.

Paul Kelley Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kaminow Lightwave Technologies

