Quantum Well Lasers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: The Origin of Quantum Wells and the Quantum Well Laser. Optical Gain in III-V Bulk and Quantum Well Semiconductors. Intraband Relaxation Effect on Optical Spectra. Multiquantum Well Lasers: Threshold Considerations. Ultra-Low Threshold Quantum Well Lasers. Dynamics of Quantum Well Lasers. Single Quantum Well Ingaasp and Algaas Lasers: A Study of Some Peculiarities. Valence Band Engineering in Quantum Well Lasers. Strained Layer Quantum Well Heterostructure Lasers. Algainp Quantum Well Lasers. Quantum Wire Semiconductor Lasers. Chapter References. Index.
Description
This book provides the information necessary for the reader to achieve a thorough understanding of all aspects of QW lasers - from the basic mechanism of optical gain, through the current technolgoical state of the art, to the future technologies of quantum wires and quantum dots. In view of the growing importance of QW lasers, this book should be read by all those with an active interest in laser science and technology, from the advanced student to the experienced laser scientist.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive book-length treatment of quantum well lasers
- Provides a detailed treatment of quantum well laser basics
- Covers strained quantum well lasers
- Explores the different state-of-the-art quantum well laser types
- Provides key information on future laser technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515588
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Peter Zory, Jr. Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville
About the Series Editors
Paul Liao Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Communications Research Inc.
Paul Kelley Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaminow Lightwave Technologies