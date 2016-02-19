Quantum Tunnelling in Condensed Media, Volume 34
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Quantum tunnelling of a macroscopic variable (A.J. Leggett). 2. Quantum tunnelling diffusion in solids (Yu.Kagan and N.V. Prokof'ev). 3. The decay of a metastable state in a multidimensional configuration space (U. Eckern and A. Schmidt). 4. Dissipative quantum mechanics of Josephson junctions (A.I. Larkin and Yu.N. Ovchinnikov). 5. Quantum tunnelling in a high-frequency field (B.I. Ivlev and V.I. Mel'nikov). 6. Macroscopic quantum effects in the current-biased Josephson junction (M.H. Devoret et al.). 7. Theory of nonradiative trapping in crystals (A.S. Ioselevich and E.I. Rashba). 8. Assisted tunneling in metallic systems (A. Zawadowski and K. Vladár). Author index. Subject index. Cumulative index.
The essays in this book deal with of the problem of quantum tunnelling and related behavior of a microscopic or macroscopic system, which interacts strongly with an "environment" - this being some form of condensed matter. The "system" in question need not be physically distinct from its environment, but could, for example, be one particular degree of freedom on which attention is focussed, as in the case of the Josephson junction studied in several of the papers. This general problem has been studied in many hundreds, if not thousands, of articles in the literature, in contexts as diverse as biophysics and quantum cosmology. The editors have grouped together papers which are representative of the main trends in this area in the last fifteen years or so and sufficiently related in general spirit and terminology that common themes can be discerned. The contributions are primarily theoretical, but the comparison with experiment is discussed wherever possible.
- English
- © North Holland 1992
- 4th December 1992
- North Holland
- 9780444600479