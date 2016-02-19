Quantum Theory, III: Radiation and High Energy Physics focuses on the fundamentals and applications of quantum theory. The selection first offers information on relativistic wave equations and noncovariant quantum theory of radiation, including the Dirac equation, Klein-Gordon equation, semiclassical theory, quantum theory of the radiation field, and general electromagnetic fields. The text then takes a look at the covariant theory of radiation, as well as the relativistic quantum field theory, free electromagnetic field, electron and electromagnetic fields in interaction, and solution of the interacting field problem. The publication examines meson theory and nuclear forces and nuclear structure. Discussions focus on properties of the noninteracting system; characteristics of the two-body interaction; variational calculation of first-order energy; relativistic calculations in meson physics; and meson nucleon interactions. Hidden variables in the quantum theory and nuclear structure are also discussed. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in quantum theory.

1. Relativistic Wave Equations

1. Introduction

2. The Dirac Equation

3. The Klein-Gordon Equation

2. Noncovariant Quantum Theory of Radiation

1. Introduction

2. Semiclassical Theory

3. Quantum Theory of the Radiation Field

4. The Interaction of the Radiation Field with Matter, Nonrelativistic Theory

5. Radiation Theory Using the Dirac Equation

6. General Electromagnetic Fields

7. Fluctuations of the Fields and Energy Level Shifts

3 . Covariant Theory of Radiation

1. Introduction

2. Classical and Quantum Particle Mechanics

3. The Schrödinger and Heisenberg Pictures

4. Relativistic Quantum Field Theory

5. The Free Electromagnetic Field

6. Free Electron Field

7. Electron and Electromagnetic Fields in Interaction

8. Solution of the Interacting Field Problem

9. Evaluation of the S Matrix Elements

10. Applications of the Feynman-Dyson Techniques

11. Radiative Corrections and Divergences

12. Renormalization Procedure to Second-Order in e

13. Renormalization of the General Term in S

14. Applications of the Renormalization Procedure

4. Meson Theory and Nuclear Forces

1. Introduction

2. General Properties of π-Mesons

3. The Meson Field

4. Charged Meson Field

5. The Charge-Independent Meson Field

6. Meson Nucleon Interactions

7. Relativistic Calculations in Meson Physics

8. Phenomenological Analysis of Meson Phenomena

9. Theory of Meson-Nucleon Scattering

10. Photomeson Production

11. Meson Theory of Nuclear Forces

12. Dispersion Relations

13. Further Topics

5. Nuclear Structure

1. Concept of Nuclear Matter: Nuclear Parameters

2. Nuclear Constituents: The Isotopic Spin Formalism

3. Properties of the Noninteracting System

4. Characteristics of the Two-Body Interaction

5. Variational Calculation of First-Order Energy

6. Many-Body Perturbation Theory: Second Quantization

7. The Perturbation Energy and Wave Function to First and Second Order

8. The Two-Body Interaction as Determined at High Energy

9. Treatment of the Hard Cores

10. Higher Order Perturbation Theory: The Reaction Matrix

11. Cluster Corrections

12. The K-Matrix Equation: Final Determination of Nuclear Properties

6. Hidden Variables in the Quantum Theory

1. Main Features of the Quantum Theory

2. Limitations on Determinism Implied by the Quantum Theory

3. On the Interpretation of Indeterminism in the Quantum Theory

4. Arguments in Favor of the Interpretation of Quantum Mechanical Indeterminism as Irreducible Lawlessness

5. Bohr's Resolution of the Paradox of Einstein, Rosen, and Podolsky — the Indivisibility of All Material Processes

6. Preliminary Interpretation of Quantum Theory in Terms of Hidden Variables

7. Criticisms of Our Preliminary Interpretation of Quantum Theory in Terms of Hidden Variables

8. Steps toward a More Detailed Theory of Hidden Variables

9. Treatment of Quantum Fluctuations

10. Heisenberg's Indeterminacy Principle

11. The Indivisibility of Quantum Processes

12. Explanation of Quantization of Action

13. Discussion of Experiments to Probe Subquantum Level

14. Conclusion

Appendix 3.1 Projection Operators

